Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Charlotte, Mayu Iwatani, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH: Mayu Iwatani defeated HZK @ 8:35 via pin [***]

– From ROH: Sumie Sakai defeated Hana Kimura @ 8:11 via pin [**½]

– From WrestleMania 32: Champion Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch @ 16:07 via submission [****]

Women of Honor Tournament Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. HZK : This was taped at a STARDOM show in Japan. HZK attacks, and they work into a fast paced exchange, and into a stand off. Iwatani grounds the action, slaps HZK but HZK cuts her off, and works the arm. She lays the boots to Iwatani, face washes follow, but Iwatani cuts her off with a dropkick, sending HZK to the floor. Iwatani up top and the high cross to the floor follows. Post break, and HZK hits knee strikes and kicks, the senton gets 2. The transitions into side headlock, but Iwatani makes the ropes. HZK works tumble weed, and that gets 2. HZK works a full nelson, and follows with a DDT for 2. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. HZK up top and the seated frog splash follows for 2. The running knee strike also connects for 2. Iwatani counters and hits a German for 2. She heads up top, and the double stomp gets a good near fall. Iwatani looks for a dragon suplex, but opts for a pair of superkicks and the crucifix bomb gets 2. The dragon suplex finishes HZK. Mayu Iwatani defeated HZK @ 8:35 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, the difference in skill level and execution compared to most of the tournament field was extremely obvious here.

Women of Honor Tournament Match: Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura : Deonna is out on commentary. Kagetsu is out with Kimura, and they do their pre-match dance. Kimura refuses the handshake. They stall a bit to begin, and Kimura attacks. Sakai battles back with a head scissors and roll up for 2. Kagetsu pulls Sakai to the floor and chokes her out as Kimura takes the ref. They then double-team Sakai right in front of the ref. Kimura hits a slam, covering for 2. The Romero special follows, and then Kimura works a half crab. Sakai makes the ropes. Sakai counters the suplex into a DDT, and trips up Kimura and hits a basement dropkick. The fisherman’s neck breaker follows for 2. Kimura fights back, hitting a dropkick and running boot for 2. They trade strikes, and Sakai hits a bridging Saito suplex for 2. Kagetsu cuts off Sakai, allowing Kimura to hit a superplex and follows with a delayed brainbuster for 2. Kimura pulls Sakai up Kagetsu gets involved again, but Kimura accidentally kicks her, Sakai sends them to the floor and follows with the high cross to the floor. Back in and Sakai up top, hits the missile dropkick. Kimura counters back, hits the corner boot and Sakai is down, and Kimura covers for 2. Sakai then gets a head scissors, rolls through and gets 2.The rolling neck breaker connects and Sakai wins. Sumie Sakai defeated Hana Kimura @ 8:11 via pin [**½] This was a fun and solid match overall, which would have been better without all of the interference from Kagetsu; that really took away from the match for me.

WWE Women’s Title Match: Champion Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch : The opening minute was all three trading pining combos, leading to them trying to keep the pacing up and work some three-way spots. The action spilled to the floor for a bit, where Banks got taken out (in an odd spot between her and Charlotte that did not come off well), leaving Becky and Charlotte alone in the ring. Charlotte took the heat, tried to work the leg and then Banks returned only for Becky to toss her back over the top and to the floor. Banks got a great near fall off of a frog splash as Charlotte worked the figure four on Becky, it came off very well as a near submission moment. Banks hit meteora on Charlotte, but Becky then took out Banks and hit a uranage on Banks for the near fall as Charlotte made the save. Banks hit a suicide dive on Charlotte, she got a foot caught on the ropes but tucked and saved herself. Becky then hit a dive and took out Ric as Banks pulled him into it. That was creative and payback for Ric’s constant interference. Charlotte then said fuck it and hit a moonsault all the way to the floor onto both! Back in, Charlotte hit natural selection on both, but both kicked out of pin attempts. Charlotte posted Becky, Banks went for a RANA, Charlotte stopped that and they ended up doing a doomsday device spot, which was a little rough. Becky had Charlotte in disarmher, but Sasha broke it up and got the Banks statement. Charlotte then locked in the figure four on Banks, Becky escaped. Charlotte worked to keep the hold, and Becky ended up saving Banks. All three battled from their knees, Charlotte speared Banks and Lynch went on the attack. They battled up top, Banks into the tree of woe, and Lynch climbed and Becky got the superplex on Charlotte. Banks got the Bank statement, but Charlotte tossed her to the floor and got the figure eight on Becky and she tapped. Champion Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch @ 16:07 via submission [****] This was a great match, one of the best on the entire show, and had good pacing some creative spots and they largely stayed away from the triple threat formula that almost every triple threat falls into. The women’s match at Mania has always been a piss break, but they presented this well going in and all three busted ass to deliver and turn this show around after a strong of disappointments action wise. With the added change to a “women’s title” and referring to them as superstars, this came off as an important moment as they say goodbye to one era and hello to a new one.

