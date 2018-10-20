Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From NXT 2.23.10: Chris Jericho defeated Daniel Bryan @ 6:05 via submission [***]

– From WWE Night of Champions 2010: Daniel Bryan defeated US Champion The Miz @ 12:30 via submission [***½]

– From WWE Global Warning 2002: Champions Christian & Lance Storm defeated Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio @ 9:15 via pin [***¼]

Daniel Bryan vs. Chris Jericho : This is from the debut episode of NXT, where Miz was trying to teach Bryan a lesson by throwing him into the deep water to prove that he wasn’t shit; Jericho was world champion at the time. Jericho refuses the handshake, and Bryan attacks and lays in to him until Jericho cuts him off with a dropkick and grounds the action. Bryan fights to his feet, and gets a cradle for 2. Jericho immediately cuts him off with an enziguri and then works him over in the corner. Bryan avoids a charge and fires back with kicks, the dragon screw follows and then a running knee strike gets 2. The running clothesline follows and Bryan covers for 2 again. Jericho rolls to the floor and then counters the suicide dive by slamming Bryan into the announce table. Bryan has a nasty bruise. Back in and Jericho counters the missile dropkick, but Bryan transitions into a heel hook variation but Jericho makes the ropes. The code breaker follows and Jericho then locks on the lion tamer for the win. Chris Jericho defeated Daniel Bryan @ 6:05 via submission [***] This was a tremendously fun little sprint, with the only negative being Cole’s overbearing heel commentary. I almost forgot how bad that shit was, burying the indies & dirt sheets while largely ignoring the match itself.

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan : Miz runs away early on. He then hits a shoulder tackle; Bryan teases the Lebell lock and Miz powders. Back in and Bryan hits a running dropkick and covers for 2. Miz attacks the arm, cutting off Bryan and grounding the action. We’re in hell with Matt Striker and super heel Michael Cole on commentary. Miz keeps things grounded, continuing to attack the arm of Bryan. Bryan finally fights out and into a backslide for2 but Miz then cuts him off and works over the arm in the ropes. Alex Riley (remember him) then gets involved, and that allows Miz to maintain control. Miz now hits a shoulder breaker, covering for 2. Back to the arm goes Miz, and Bryan rolls to the floor. Miz rolls him back in and covers for 2. The crowd tries to rally Bryan; he fires back and dumps Miz. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Bryan up top, and the missile dropkick connects for 2. The running kick follows for 2. Miz attacks the arm to fight off Bryan, but Bryan hits a running knee strike and covers for 2. They trade strikes; Bryan’s selling of the arm has been really good here. Bryan now follows with a flurry of kicks and a corner dropkick. Bryan hits ahead kick and that gets 2. They work up top and Miz crotches Bryan and follows with a clothesline and the cover gets 2. Miz is back to the arm, working an arm bar but Bryan makes the ropes. Bryan fights off the skull-crushing finale and rolls into a cradle for 2. Riley distracts Miz, but Bryan runs Miz into him and Bryan cradles Miz for 2. Miz dumps Bryan to the floor, but Bryan posts Riley and back in Miz cradles him for 2. Miz lays the boots to Bryan and follows with ground and pound. Bryan snatches Miz into the Lebell lock; Miz fights, and has to tap. Daniel Bryan defeated US Champion The Miz @ 12:30 via submission [***½] This was a very good match with a simple and well told story of the over confident heel battling the injured underdog babyface. They had really good chemistry even back in 2010, which would only get better.

Champions Christian & Lance Storm vs. Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio : Kidman and Storm to begin. They lock up, work into some counters, and Storm lays in rights but Kidman hits a head scissors and dropkick for 2. Christian tags in but Kidman cuts them off and Rey flies in with a RANA. The bulldog follows for 2. Christian cuts him off with strikes; Rey fights off Storm allowing Christian to knock him to the floor. Back in and Christian chokes out Rey. Storm tags back in and double teams on Rey follow. Storm hits a Finlay roll and that gets 2. Christian back in and more double teams follow as the champions pummel Rey. Christian follows with a guy buster for 2. Storm chokes out Rey, and Christian grounds things. Rey escapes, fights for a tag, and hits an enziguri. Storm cuts off the tag and the champions follow with more double teams. Storm hits s pop up flapjack for 2. Storm now grounds the action, but Rey counters the German and they work into a double down. Wholesale changes to Kidman & Christian and Kidman runs wild on the champions and the bulldog on Storm gets 2. The sitout powerbomb follows and then a lariat on Christian follows but Storm cuts off Kidman. It breaks down, Kidman cuts off Storm and Rey hits 619 on Christian. The RANA on Storm off the ropes follows for 2.Kidman up top and the shooting star press gets 2 as Christian pulls the ref out. Rey takes out Christian, belt shot by Storm, and he pins Kidman. Champions Christian & Lance Storm defeated Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio @ 9:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good, and tremendously fun little sprint of a match here. Everyone played their roles well and they delivered.

