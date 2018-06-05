Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Lashley, Jeff Hardy, Austin Aries, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From TNA Turning Point 2009: Champion Amazing Red defeated Homicide @ 10:10 via pin [**¾]

– From TNA One Night Only Rivals: Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy @ 10:37 via pin [***]

– From 2018 WrestleCon: Pentagon Jr. defeated Austin Aries and Fenix @ 9:50 via pin [***½]

X-Division Champion Amazing Red vs. Homicide : This was during the time when Don West was playing Amazing Red’s promoter. Red runs wild early on, hitting a RANA to the floor. Back in Homicide finally cuts him off with a lariat. Red fights back with leg kicks and an enziguri and sliding D for 2. Up top and Homicide avoids the senton and follows with a back breaker. Homicide follows with the spinning back elbow, and then chokes out Red. Homicide hits an atomic drop and neck breaker for 2. Homicide then lights him up with strikes, and works a version of the Regal stretch. Homicide bites Red’s ear, and follows with strikes. He now takes him up top and follows him up. Red shoves him off and then hits a dropkick and tornado DDT for 2. Red follows with a flatliner for 2. Red goes back to the leg kicks, but Homicide hits a Michinoku driver for 2. Homicide looks for the gringo killer, Red counters but gets slammed to the corner, and the cutter gets 2. Red up top, but moonsaults into a cutter (sorta) for 2, good idea, rough execution. Homicide takes him back up top, Red shoves him off and hits code red for the win. X-Division Champion Amazing Red defeated Homicide @ 10:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good (but disappointing considering how many times they worked each other), and while spotty and wild can be fun, this felt extremely unpolished. Historically, both guys are better with more technical wrestlers that can be a stabilizing base, and tame their wild & more sloppy tendencies.

Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy : Lashley looked to over power Jeff early, and then took him to the ground to keep him from doing Jeff Hardy things. Jeff tried to fire up, but Lashley dropped him with a lariat and then followed with a stalling suplex. Lashley looks for a spear but Jeff side stepped him and then hit a dive to the floor. Back in the ring and Lashley hit the spinebuster to cut Jeff off. Lashley then slowed the pace, taking his time to beat Jeff down. Hard elbow strikes by Lashley follow and then cross face strikes also connect. Jeff fired up, hitting a clothesline and atomic drop, the leg drop to the balls followed. The twist of fate follows, Jeff up top, hits the swanton but Lashley kicks out. Jeff sends Lashley to the floor and hits a slingshot senton to the floor. Jeff sets up the steps, slams Lashley to the apron and then to the steps; Jeff then hits the twist of fate on the steps. Jeff then lays Lashley on the steps, climbs up top and HITS the swanton! Back into the ring they go, and Jeff covers for 2. Lashley uses the ref as a shield and then hits the spear for the win. Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy @ 10:37 via pin [***] To his credit, Jeff has become a smarter worker due to his various injuries. They worked a smart match, with Jeff selling a ton and then transitioning into his hope spots and big time offense, making him look as if he could win before Lashley put him away. Good match.

From WrestleCon: Pentagon Jr. vs. Austin Aries vs. Fenix : We get “fuck del Rio” chants from the crowd. They run wild at the bell, hitting superkicks and working at a rapid-fire pace. They dump Aries, allowing lucha brothers to work some fun back and forth. Fenix dumps Pentagon, and Aries flies in with a missile dropkick for 2. Aries follows with an elbow drop for 2. Pentagon back in and he breaks things up and starts going for near falls. He cuts off Aries with a kick, but Fenix flies in and hits a cutter. Aries hits a dive into Pentagon, and Fenix hits wild fucking tornillo to wipe out Aries. Back in and Fenix works over Aries, Aries crotches Fenix up top, but back in and Fenix hits a German for 2. Pentagon back in and he powerbombs Fenix for 2. Aries cuts off the package piledriver attempt, and hits a neck breaker in the ropes. Aries now hits the 450, and last chancery until Fenix makes the save. Fenix looks for a muscle buster, Aries counters out, and Pentagon attacks. He lays in chops, and he and Fenix start double teaming Aries. That ends as they both go for pins and start trading strikes. They light each other up; Aries joins in and eats superkicks from both. Pentagon hits an insane pop up powerbomb and Penta driver for the win. Pentagon Jr. defeated Austin Aries and Fenix @ 9:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, and likely a much better match without Patron. Also credit to all three having to come up with an entirely new match late in the night. They were smart, and didn’t go long, instead, just working a very good sprint match with all three getting to shine, and setting the stage for Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix at Redemption.

