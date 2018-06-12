Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Rey Mysterio, Lita, Edge, More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Backlash 2004: Victoria defeated Lita @ 7:22 via pin [*½]

– From WWE Backlash 2004: Edge defeated Kane @ 6:25 via pin [**]

– From WWE Backlash 2003: Big Show defeated Rey Mysterio @ 3:45 via pin [**]

Lita vs. Victoria : NOTE: WWE removed the original video. Both were babyfaces at this time, so they start off with some friendly back and forth. They lock up and tumble to the floor, which looked not very good. Back in and they work some slow pinning attempts, as they get way out of Lita’s wheelhouse by making her attempt to work holds. Victoria cuts her off with a slam and hits the standing moonsault for 2. She grounds the action, and then follows with a suplex for 2. Lawler’s commentary is really cringe worthy here as everything has a sexual connection to it. Victoria works a Romero special, but Lita fights back, hits a head scissors and clotheslines. She hits a slam and elbow drop, covering for 2. Lita hits another head scissors, and then locks on a sleeper. She rags Victoria to the mat, and then transitions to some sort of sloppy koji clutch. Victoria escapes and hits the side slam for 2. She heads up top and partly gets the moonsault as Lita didn’t roll away fast enough. Lita follows with a neck breaker for 2. Victoria counters the twist of fate and gets the roll up for the win. Victoria defeated Lita @ 7:22 via pin [*½] This wasn’t a good match at all, as it really exposed Lita’s weaknesses in terms of working a basic match. She was obviously wildly popular, and did fun high spots, but when it came to basic back and forth wrestling, she was extremely slow and awkward.

Edge vs. Kane : Edge is working with a cast on his left hand here. Edge plays keep away to begin as Kane looks to attack the casted hand. Edge fires away with rights, Kane doesn’t seem to care. Kane cuts him off with a tree slam, and attacks the casted hand. Edge fires back, looks for a spear and they brawl to the floor. Edge dismantles the Spanish announce table, but Kane cuts him off, slamming the casted hand to the steps. He takes the heat, working the injured hand some more. He follows with ground and pound, and then looks confused as he works hold on the casted hand. Edge slowly fires up, but Kane cuts him off with a side slam. Edge hits a running forearm and spin kick. Kane cuts that off and heads up top. Edge cuts that off, but Kane shoves him away and misses the top rope clothesline. Edge hits a DDT, but Kane avoids the spear as the ref bails to the floor. Edge hits a low blow, cast shot, and spear for the win. Edge defeated Kane @ 6:25 via pin [**] This had all the excitement of a 10:30 PM ET Raw match. It was ok.

Big Show vs. Rey Mysterio : NOTE: WWE also removed this video. Mysterio makes Show chase him and uses his speed to frustrate him. Mysterio is a house of fire, until Show tosses him to the buckles and destroys him with chops. Mysterio manages to stun him off the ropes, but Show catches the high cross and then stands on Mysterio’s beaten carcass. Mysterio counters a press slam, lays in leg kicks, but gets tossed to the floor. Mysterio gets in a chair shot, hits the west coast pop for 2. A pair of 619’s follow, but Show cuts him off and chokeslams him to death. Big Show defeated Rey Mysterio @ 3:45 via pin [**] Rey got his hope spots and then Show ended him and then almost actually killed him post match by swinging Rey, who was strapped to the EMT’s backboard, against the post in an extremely unprotected spot. This was ok while it lasted.

