Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, & More  

Csonka Free WWE Match Reviews With Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE WrestleMania 33: AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon @ 21:30 via pin [***½]

– From WWE Fastlane 2016: AJ Styles defeated Chris Jericho @ 16:23 via submission [***½]

– From WWE Fastlane 2016: Roman Reigns defeated Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar @ 16:05 via pin [****]





Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles : they started this out as a regular wrestling match a promised, and then they exchanged holds before Styles took control. They then did some solid back and forth exchanges, with Shane hitting hip tosses and then posing to mock Styles. Styles already has a red mark under his eye, Shane must gave caught him with a crazy fist. Oh lord, Shane then went complete crazy fists to take control until Styles shoved him to the floor. Styles then hit the baseball slide dropkick, and Shane flew over the announce table. Back in and Styles took control, hitting the corner clothesline for a near fall. They traded strikes and then Shane cut off the springboard to take control, throwing more punches and then hitting the jumping back elbow and an overhead toss. Styles then cut him off with the ushigoroshi, teased the clash but Shane fought it off, only for Styles to roll into the calf slicer. Shane counters into a rear naked choke and an arm bar, and then an omoplata. Styles escaped, and they did a double down. Styles then stunned Shane off the ropes, but the springboard 450 was sopped as Shane caught him with a triangle choke; Shane’s been watching his Kyle O’Reilly tapes. Styles powered out into a one armed Styles clash to escape, and Shane kicked out. Back to trading strikes, the crowd is behind Styles here. We then got a ref bump. Styles followed with a PELE on Shane, and Styles then got a trashcan. Styles placed Shane in the corner, put the van on him and then went coast to coast but Shane popped up and slammed him in the face with the can. Shane then sets up Styles, and he looks to go coast to coast and connects. That gets a near fall as Styles kicks out. Shane then dismantled the commentary table, set Styles on it and then MISSED the elbow drop as Styles rolled out of the way. Back in the ring and Shane counters the springboard forearm into a DDT. Shane up top, and misses the shooting star press. Styles then followed and hit the springboard forearm and won. AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon @ 21:30 via pin [***½] I highly question the layout of the match, doing so much, ref bump and finisher kick outs in the opener, working it like a main event doesn’t seem like the best idea. Also, Shane going 50/50 and even dominating Styles so mush really didn’t sit well with me. Thankfully, Styles won. With that being said, it was entertaining and the crowd was certainly into it, but Shane’s offense and selling were laughable at times, saved by the big stunts and Styles being so good. It ended up being very good, even if I wasn’t a huge fan of the layout.

AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho : Good back and forth early, with both guys going for their submission finishers, but both being able to escape. The crowd was hot early, chanting for both guys. Jericho would get a big back body drop and then send AJ to the floor, allowing him to take control of things for a bit until he missed a corner splash and fell to the floor. AJ would go for a plancha, but a Jericho dropkick from the floor cut that off. They did lot of back and forth in the first eight minutes or so, with both guys getting brief points of momentum, but then being cut off. AJ almost blew the asai DDT, but Jericho saved the spot well. We had a lot of back and forth overall, and as AJ went for the springboard forearm, Jericho hit the springboard DDT to send AJ crashing to the mat. Jericho was getting pissy with AJ, slapping him at several points. AJ went to the RANA off the top, Jericho dropped down and almost killed AJ, and went for the Walls and got it. AJ teased tapping but made the ropes. They worked to the floor, and Jericho got the liontamer for a bit, and returned to the ring and looked to take the countout. As he made it back in, Jericho hit the code breaker, but AJ’s arm was under the ropes. Jericho turned into Randy Orton and called AJ stupid several times as the crowd was still really into this. AJ then countered the back breaker and rolled into the clash for a great near fall. AJ then got the calf crusher, Jericho fought and then had to tap. AJ Styles defeated Chris Jericho @ 16:23 via submission [***½] This was an overall very good match, although it wasn’t as smooth or crisp as the Smackdown match they had before this, and it went a little too long.

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar : The early portion was Lesnar in beast mode, beating down both men and suplexing them at will. He even caught Ambrose on a suicide dive and then suplexed him on the floor. The crowd liked their boy Dean Ambrose, but they loved Lesnar destroying Reigns. Lesnar got a near fall off the F5 on Reigns, Ambrose made the save and this did not amuse Lesnar. Ambrose, being a crazy bastard, slapped Lesnar and got destroyed with knees for his trouble. Reigns took a nap while Lesnar worked over Ambrose with suplexes. Lesnar looked for the F5, but Reigns hit a spear and got a near fall off of that. The action spilled to the floor, where Ambrose saved Reigns from an F5 through a table with a low blow. Lesnar has two known weaknesses, the Diverticulitus and low blows. They then powerbombed Lesnar through an announce table. Ambrose then attacked Reigns, and got a great reaction for doing so. Ambrose ran wild for a bit as they went back to the ring, they worked well together and Ambrose got a near fall, but Lesnar was alive and getting up on the floor. They attacked Lesnar again and powerbombed him through a second announce table. They buried him under the table rubble this time, and this time Reigns attacked Ambrose. Reigns hit a Superman punch, but Ambrose sidestepped the spear and Reigns posted himself and Ambrose covered for a good near fall. Ambrose and Reigns are working very well together. Super Babyface Brock Lesnar returned and suplexed both men at the same time (Reigns was going for a Samoan drop on Ambrose). Reigns tried for the spear, hit it but then Lesnar got the kimura. Reigns powered to his feet with Lesnar hanging off of him and Ambrose then hit Lesnar several times with a chair to break that up, he then laid into Reigns with chair shots! Ambrose disposed of Lesnar with more chair shots, and then Reigns hit the spear to pick up the win. Roman Reigns defeated Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar @ 16:05 via pin [***½] This was another very good match, setting up both Ambrose and Lesnar as well as Reigns vs. Triple H for WrestleMania. Unfortunately, those matches were nowhere near as good as this one.

