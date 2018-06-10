Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rosemary, & More

– From WWE Backlash 2017: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 16:02 via pin [***]

– From Impact XPLOSION: Rosemary defeated Amber Nova @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– From WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Randy Orton won @ 62:25 [***]

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler : Ziggler looks to use his amateur wrestling skills to ground Nakamura. Nakamura quickly escapes, but Ziggler avoids the kicks and they circle. They trade strikes in the corner, with Nakamura hitting knee strikes. Ziggler works the arm and takes him down. Ziggler kips up and works a slick escape, goes after the arm, but Ziggler makes the ropes. Nakamura calls Ziggler on, hits knee strikes and a knee drop to take control. The good vibrations boot follows and Ziggler bails to the floor and Nakamura follows. But Ziggler cuts him off on the way back in and hits the neck breaker in the ropes. Ziggler takes control hitting the dropkick and covering for 2. Ziggler looks pleased with himself and says he’s the man. Ziggler talks trash and hits a head butt, but Nakamura fires back with knee strikes and the high kick. Nakamura now follows with strikes, hits the knee strikes and then hits a corner knee strike, sets Ziggler on the ropes and hits another knee strike for 2. Nakamura then locks in the triangle choke, but Ziggler makes the ropes. Ziggler fights off the suplex and hits the DDT, covering or 2. Nakamura hits another knee strike, but Ziggler gets a roll up for 2 and hits the fame-asser and that gets 2. Ziggler then sets for the superkick, but Nakamura blocks it, but Ziggler gets the zigzag for the near fall. Nakamura fights off the powerbomb, lays in strikes and kicks and then works a guillotine, but Ziggler counters the suplex and hits a superkick to the back of Nakamura’s head and covers for 2. Ziggler follows with strikes and elbows to the head and neck. Nakamura catches a kick, but Ziggler spits in his face. Nakamura fires up and then lays in knees to the grounded Ziggler. Ziggler dives for the ropes and the ref pulls Nakamura away. Nakamura to the apron, hits the knee strike and then heads up top. He misses the knee strike, and then avoids a superkick and hits the reverse XPLODER. The Kinshasa puts Ziggler away. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 16:02 via pin [***] A year later, I still don’t think this was the best way to debut Nakamura in terms of match layout, going 50/50 with Ziggler wasn’t the ideal way to debut a guy they seemingly viewed as a superstar and also one they built up so much. This felt like a match that should have been their second or third match, not their first and not on the debut of Nakamura. I would have had him win much quicker, not a complete squash really, but a really dominating performance by Nakamura is what I think they needed to book. While Nakamura got to survive all of Ziggler’s signature stuff, it felt more about Ziggler than Nakamura. As a match, it was good but could have been better. I don’t think this accomplished the goal of presenting Nakamura like a superstar.

Rosemary vs. Amber Nova : They stall to begin. Rosemary goozles her right away, but Nova fires back with rights; Rosemary yells at her and scares her away and follows with a backdrop suplex. She lays the boots to her, and Nova bails to the floor. Nova now begs off, and Rosemary teases red wedding, but Nova counters with a neck breaker for 2. She lays the boots to Rosemary, but Rosemary works the tarantula. Nova works a head scissors, slams Rosemary to the buckles but Rosemary battles back with a suplex. Rosemary misses a charge, and Nova grounds the action and tries to work a choke. Rosemary counters out into a Samoan drop. Rosemary follows with strikes, and a clothesline. The head kick follows and Rosemary hits the corner splash. The suplex follows for 2. Nova counters back with a northern lights suplex for 2. Rosemary hits the spear, and red wedding follows for the win. Rosemary defeated Amber Nova @ 5:50 via pin [**] This was ok, Nova’s work is still really clunky, but Rosemary did her best.

The 2017 30-Man Royal Rumble Match : Cass is #1. Enzo killed some time with some promo work. #2 is Chris Jericho. After some back and forth, Cass hit a big boot and #3 was Kalisto. He rushed the ring, hit some lucha shit until Cass cut him off. Jericho brawled with Cass, #4 was Mojo Rawley. POUNCE to Kalisto. Jericho and Mojo double teamed Cass, but he fought them off.#5 was Jack Gallagher w/William III the umbrella. He used the umbrella until Jericho cut him off. Gallagher low blowed Jericho with the umbrella, Cass tossed Kalisto across the ring as this slowed. #6 was Mark Henry. He tossed Gallagher through the ropes, and then got to clean house. Gallagher jumped off the top with an open umbrella, and then got tossed by Henry. #7 was BRAUN. BRAUN beat on Kalisto and Mojo. BRAUN tossed Mojo, Cass and then flung Kalisto over the top onto Mojo and Cass. BRAUN and Henry did the big guy stand off, and BRAUN then eliminated Henry. #8 was Sami, who looked for revenge on BRAUN. Sami was all fired up, but BRAUN cut him off. BRAUN posted himself, Sami tried to eliminate him but BRAUN IS MAD and pummeled him. #9 is the Big Show. Jericho is chilling on the floor. These last two entrants made sense, due to recent interactions. Commentary also mentioned that BRAUN eliminated them both last year. Show goozled BRAUN and hit the chokeslam. Jericho in, KO shot by Show. BRAUN escapes a slam and he picks up Show, who slides off; BRAUN then dumped Show. #10 is Tye Dillinger! The crowd is so happy. He and Sami attacked BRAUN, trying to beat him down, but BRAUN suplexed then both. #11 was James Ellsworth, and he has to go face to face with BRAUN. Sami and Try almost eliminate BRAUN, but he hangs on and then pulls himself back in. BRAUN runs wild, and #12 is Ambrose. He and Ellsworth look to charge BRAUN, but Ambrose backs off and BRAUN fucking chokeslams Ellsworth to the floor. Ambrose, Sami and Tye all attack BRAUN, and #13 is Baron Corbin. Corbin joins the party, attacking BRAUN but BRAUN does the ROAR spot and tosses Tye. Everyone attacks BRAUN, Sami hits the helluva kick and then Corbin eliminates BRAUN. #14 is Kofi. We get some generic brawling and #15 is he Miz. He went right after Ambrose, hitting the Daniel Bryan kicks, Kofi did a spot where he went on top of the post and hung off of it. #16 was Sheamus. He got a short period to run wild, #17 was Big E. He spanked Miz’s ass, and then worked with Kofi to punish Miz. Sheamus and Corbin brawl, Jericho is hiding again, and #18 is Handsome Rusev. Rusev is wearing a mask (like an NBA player would wear) as commentary says he broke his nose on Raw last week. We’re filling up and slowing down, someone should arrive to clean some house soon. #19 is Cesaro. He hits the swing on Sami and Ambrose. He also gets it on Kofi, and then Big E. He also gets it on Corbin, grabs Sheamus and Sheamus begs off and Rusev breaks it up. #20 is Xavier Woods. He and Kofi worked over Sheamus, Big E hit his running splash an Cesaro made the save, looking to toss Big E. New Day triple teams Miz, and #21 is Bray Wyatt. Someone wake up uncle Jericho from his nap. Wyatt scares Woods and they brawl. LARIOTO by Wyatt levels Woods. #22 is Apollo Crews. We have to many people in here, they need to start thinning the herd, Sheamus and Cesaro toss New Day, and Jericho wakes up sneaks in and tosses Cesaro and Sheamus. That helps. #23 is Randy Orton with his own theme music. RKOs to Rusev and Corbin. Sami then springboards into an RKO; Orton helps up Bray and they are working together for now. #24 is Ziggler. He runs wild with superkicks, and then DDTs Miz and Crews. More superkicks, he goes after Miz and then brawls with Ambrose. The crowd wants Goldberg. #25 is Luke Harper, he tosses Crews and then Bray has to separate he and Orton. Harper said FUCK YO FAMILY and attacked Bray. Harper looked to deliver sister Abigail to Bray, but Orton hit an RKO to make the save. #26 is Lesnar. Lesnar tosses Ambrose and Ziggler and then starts throwing suplexes and F5s around. Everyone is down but Lesnar, the crowd really wants Goldberg now. #27 is Enzo, he gonna die. Enzo hits the ring and dances like an idiot and Lesnar kills him with a lariat and then tosses him. #28 is Goldberg. SPEAR to Lesnar! And the clothesline eliminates Lesnar! Goldberg runs wild, spear to Corbin, jackhammer to Sami. Orton and Bray attack, but Goldberg spears them. Orton is down, favoring his knee. #29 is Undertaker. He teleports to the ring and goes face to face with Goldberg. The others attack, Goldberg tosses Rusev, Taker tosses Corbin and Taker eliminates Goldberg. Miz attacks taker along with Sami. Chokeslams by Taker on Miz and Sami. And #30 is…Roman Reigns. Reigns stares down Taker, they trade strikes center ring. Chokeslam by Taker, Taker fights off Orton and Bray and eliminates Miz and Sami. He almost eliminates Reigns, and then chokeslams Jericho; Reigns then eliminates Taker. He is not happy and Taker stares a hole in him. Down to Reigns, Jericho, Bray and Orton. Reigns goes after Jericho and eliminates him. Down to three. Orton and Bray attack Reigns, they beat him down and Orton hits the hangman’s DDT on Reigns. Bray grabs Reigns, Reigns fights both off and tosses Bray. Reigns goes for a spear, but runs into the RKO and then Orton eliminates him. Randy Orton wins @ 62:25 [***] I thought that this was a good, but far from great Rumble match. I thought that they did a great job with BRAUN, sneaky Jericho was fun, and The Goldberg vs. Lesnar interaction was really great, as were the Goldberg vs. Taker interactions. I liked the Harper angle as well, but there was a really slow middle portion that pulled the match down. It was disappointing that they brought Reigns back in, but didn’t have him get revenge on BRAUN. The only surprise was Dillinger, which was fun but one thing I always love about the Rumble is surprise entries, and we didn’t get those this time around.

