Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Sting, Christopher Daniels, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Slammiversary 2007: Sting defeated Christopher Daniels @ 6:40 via pin [**]

– From Slammiversary 2015: Brooke & Awesome Kong defeated Dollhouse @ 8:05 via pin [**]

– From Slammiversary 2015: Robbie E defeated Jessie Godderz @ 11:50 via pin [**]

Sting vs. Christopher Daniels : Daniels talks shit and then knees Sting. Off the ropes and a shoulder block for nothing. Sting gets a headlock, off the ropes and a hip toss by Sting. Another and Daniels is down. Dropkick by Sting and then kicks away at the legs. Scorpion try but Daniels gets the ropes. Daniels to the floor, comes back in and then runs away. Sting with a clothesline off the apron onto Daniels. On the apron and Daniels flings Sting onto the railing. Daniels slams Sting ribs first into the railing again. Back into the ring, and Daniels covers for 2. Gut buster by Daniels, Irish whip now and a knee charge by Daniels. Sting battles back, but Daniels back to the ribs. Snap mare and a corkscrew elbow drop by Daniels. Shoulder blocks by Daniels, but Sting fires back with rights. Off the ropes and a hip toss is blocked by an eye rake. Abdominal stretch by Daniels and the ref makes him break. He bumps the ref and points to HIS GOD. The split legged moonsualt by Daniels gets 2. Daniels back to the ribs now, Irish whip and a Stinger splash by Daniels! Sting no sells and FIRES UP, and jabs by Daniels do nothing. Rights by Sting, atomic drop and a clothesline by Sting. Another and a bulldog to Daniels, cover for 2. Irish whip and a Stinger splash is countered by Daniels as he takes out the knees. Angels Wings try is countered and the splash is countered again by Daniels. Last rites is countered into the death drop and that is all. Sting defeated Christopher Daniels @ 6:40 via pin [**] The story here goes that this was supposed to be a huge win for Christopher Daniels, and start of a big push; Sting reportedly had no issues with putting Daniels over, but TNA management decided that Sting was too important, which led into a long road of choosing Sting over what was really important, building future stars. The match was ok, but really came off as an extended squash for Sting.

Brooke & Awesome Kong vs. Dollhouse (Taryn Terrell, Marti Belle and Jade)

The match was ok, the crowd was not into it but they tried. From a booking standpoint, Taryn did nothing and had her “heavies” do all of the work. She barked orders and took some cheap shots, and from that point it was exactly what it needed to be. The strategy ultimately failed, and the faces overcame the odds to win and set up the three-way title match on Wednesday.

: Terrell cut an in ring promo, discussing the fact that she’s the greatest Knockout’s champion in TNA history. She said that they have the advantage tonight and that Brooke and Kong can’t take the title from her next week. They brawled early, with Kong and Brooke clearing the heels from the ring. They did the spot where the faces sent all of the heels to the corner, and Kong whipped Brooke into them. Kong then took he time, like 10-15 seconds before hitting her splash. Dollhouse had to essentially stand in the corner, hugging and waiting on her, which was not good. Kong and Jade then officially started, Kong largely controlled things and hit a splash onto Jade, Marti failed to make the save so Kong splashed them both. Brooke then tagged in and hit a RANA off the ropes, but then got trapped in the heel’s corner. This allowed Dollhouse to take control, with Jade and Marti doing all of the work as Taryn yelled orders to them. Brooke would fight back and make the tag, but the ref didn’t see it and that allowed Dollhouse to beat her down three on one as the ref had to hold Kong back. Brooke would make the tag a few minutes later and Kong got almost no reaction. Kong and Brooke then controlled, and tried to go after Taryn but Jade and Marti made the save. Brooke hit an X-Factor off the top on Jade and scored the win for her team.

Robbie E vs. Jessie Godderz : Jessie cut an in ring promo, bragging about his looks and running down Robbie and the crowd. The crowd shit on this. Robbie has new music. They started brawling on the floor right away, which was appreciated because they are supposed to hate each other. Robbie controlled early, sent Jessie to the floor and then hit a plancha. Jessie fought back, slamming Robbie to the steps and then hitting a power slam on the floor. They teased a countout, and then Jessie got the heat when Robbie returned to the ring. They looked to do a powerbomb spot and it appeared that as Robbie fought Jessie almost dropped him. The heat was really uninspired, with Jessie not doing much but posing and waist locks/bear hugs. As much as Jessie has improved, and he really has, he’s not a singles performer yet. We’re 6-minutes in and into out third bear hug. Robbie escaped, and made his comeback with a corner clothesline. They then exchanged rights, and then Robbie hit clotheslines and a DDT for 2. We again had issued late as Jessie tried and eventually hit a corner powerbomb. They both connected with clotheslines and did the double down spot. Jessie would hit a clothesline, and then hit a powerbomb for 2. Jessie locked in the Boston crab, but Robbie made the ropes. Jessie went to pick up Robbie, they had a conversation and Robbie then hit a reverse DDT for the anticlimactic win. Robbie E defeated Jessie Godderz @ 11:50 via pin [**] This went way too long, and I was afraid for Robbie a few times as Jessie kept having issues with the powerbomb spots. Jessie’s pre-match promo also didn’t do much to get the crowd into things, and they had issues keeping the crowd here.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

5 legend