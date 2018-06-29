Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Sugar Dunkerton, Ligero, & More  

Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Ligero, Sugar Dunkerton, & More

– From WWE’s UK 2018 Special: Ligero defeated Mike Hitchman @ 5:12 via pin [**¼]

– From Impact XPLOSION: Rohit Raju defeated Sugar Dunkerton @ 6:25 via submission [**½]

– From WWE’s UK 2018 Special: Amir Jordan defeated Joseph Conners @ 4:15 via pin [**]

Ligero vs. Mike Hitchman : Ligero (33) was in the UK tournament, is a WWE UK signee, and is closing in on 1,500 career matches. Hitchman (28) is also known as the wild boar, is from Wales, and is a veteran of over 400 matches, and also reportedly signed to a WWE UK deal. Hitchman looks to work the power game, but Ligero picks up the pace and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Ligero follows with kicks, and then hits a missile dropkick and covers for 2. Hitchman cuts him off and hits a spear and slam. The senton connects and the cover gets 2. Hitchman now hits head butts, and then lays the boots to Ligero. The back elbow connects and Hitchman now grounds the action. Ligero fights to his feet, counters an attack and hits a destroyer for 2. Ligero gets cut off and Hitchman hits a back suplex and cannonball for 2. Ligero counters back and hits a tornado DDT for the win. Ligero defeated Mike Hitchman @ 5:12 via pin [**¼] This was ok, short, and really should have been a showcase for Ligero. It was fine.

Rohit Raju vs. Sugar Dunkerton : My man Sugar Dunkerton is back! Dunkerton plays to the crowd, and they lock up. Raju looks to work the arm, but Dunkerton counters out and then Raju escapes and takes him down, forcing Dunkerton to the ropes. They now work a test of strength, with Raju taking early control. Dunkerton fires up and dances around and dips Raju and then drops him and hits a senton. Dunkerton lays in chops, but Raju cuts him off with knee strikes and a sliding kick. Raju follows with a suplex for 2. Dunkerton fights back and hits a double stomp and covers for 1. He lays in rights and chops, and then struts a bit but that allows Raju to attack the arm with a jumping kick. He follows with corner forearms and knees, covering for 2. Raju follows with more rights, but Dunkerton cuts him off with a boot and head butt, covering for 2. He lays in rights and they trade, Dunkerton hits a back elbow and Raju avoids a springboard attack hits a knee strike and crossface and Dunkerton taps. Rohit Raju defeated Sugar Dunkerton @ 6:25 via submission [**½] This was a short and solid match, with Raju showing signs of improvement, and Dunkerton putting in another fun outing.

Amir Jordan vs. Joseph Conners : They lock up, Jordan works a wacky escape but Conners slams him down. Jordan fights back, hits a head scissors and into a dropkick. Conners quickly cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes, and the cover gets 2. Conners follows with a side back breaker, covering for 2. Clubbing blows follow from Conners, and again covers for 2. Conners grounds things, and covers for 2. he continues to keep things grounded, Jordan escapes and fires up and connects with kicks and then clotheslines. The running cross body follows. Jordan heads up top and hits a high cross for 2. Conners now gets a roll up for 2. Jordan now gets a jackknife cradle and picks up the win. Amir Jordan defeated Joseph Conners @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was a short and ok match, nothing really wrong with it, but you could tell that it was nothing more than a taped dark match. Jordan is still rough and I see nothing in Joseph Conners, his only defining characteristic is that he lost part of his ear, which they constantly remind us of.

