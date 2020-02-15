Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Taylor Wilde, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From TNA Sacrifice 2009: Taylor Wilde defeated Daffney @ 4:00 via [*]

– From WWE Evolution 2018: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte @ 28:50 [****¼]

– From WWE Evolution 2018: Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella @ 14:10 via submission [***¼]

Knockouts Monsters Ball Match: Daffney w/Dr. Stevie and Abyss vs. Taylor Wilde : Daffney misses with a cane to begin, dropkick by Wilde and then elbows drops gets a cover for 2.Wilde grabs a trashcan of fun, tosses weapons into the ring and then gets hit by a detour sign! Daffney slams her onto a trashcan lid, and then steps on her face. Chops by Daffney, and then she chokes her out in the ropes. Corner forearm by Daffney, Wilde with boots and then slams her into the trashcan. COOKIE SHEET OF MILD DISCOMFORT by Wilde. She puts the can on her and then lays in the hockey stick shots. Daffney with kicks to stop that, eye rake follows and then rights by Wilde. TKO onto the trashcan by Wilde, and that is all. Daffney landed badly on that, on the edge and the can didn’t crumble. Taylor Wilde defeated Daffney @ 4:00 via [*] Unfortunately, this wasn’t good; they tried but it was too short and felt allover the place in a bad way. The booking never gave them a chance.

Smackdown Women’s Title Last Woman Standing Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte : This is a hugely pro-Becky crowd. Commentary tries to sell Becky as the heel here as the crowd goes insane for Becky. Becky takes Charlotte down, mocks her, and lays in leg drops and makes the ref count. Charlotte is up and hits a neck breaker; heads up top and Becky cuts her off and slams her to the mat. Charlotte learned nothing from Ric. Becky follows with an XPLODER, and Charlotte is back up and Becky misses a clothesline off the ropes. Charlotte hits a boot and the ref counts. She’s back up and slams Charlotte to the buckles. Becky dumps Charlotte and follows, and beats on her with a kendo sick. Charlotte finally stops her and Becky kicks her down and then slams her off of the apron. The crowd wants tables, but Becky gets chairs and so does Charlotte as they toss them in the ring. There’s like 16 chairs in the ring, and Charlotte pulls out a table and Becky attacks. Charlotte cuts her off with a suplex on the floor, but Becky is up and attacks with a chair shot. She continues to attack as the crowd chants that Charlotte deserves it. The ref counts on Charlotte, and Becky then slams her onto the pile of chairs. Becky stacks them up but Charlotte fights off the XPLODER, and hits a belly to back suplex onto the pile of chairs. The ref counts, Charlotte pulls out another table and slides it in only for Becky to cut her off with a kick. Becky sets up the table, Charlotte is up and back in and Becky hits a uranage onto the pile of chairs. She lays Charlotte on the table, heads up top and Charlotte rolls off and cuts her off. Charlotte lays the boots to her, and then lays Becky on the table. Charlotte heads up top and hits the moonsault, but, I AM THE TABLE! No break. Charlotte lays Becky back on the table, heads back up top and hits a senton to finally break the table. They beat the count, and Charlotte now gets a ladder. Becky cuts that off, and slams Charlotte on the ladder, which looked as if it completely sucked. Charlotte manages to fight back, clip the knee and works over the knee in the ladder. Charlotte, after some effort and time standing still, works a ladder assisted figure eight. Becky taps, but it doesn’t matter. The ref obviously kicks a chair to Becky so that she can escape. The ref counts, and they work to the floor and Becky posts Charlotte. The ref counts as Becky grabs her title and walks away, but Charlotte chases and they brawl in the crowd. Charlotte lays in chops, Becky keeps firing back and they battle back to ringside. Charlotte dismantles an announce table, slams Becky onto it and again. Charlotte drags out another ladder, sets it up but Becky stops that and lays her onto the dismantled table, climbs the ladder, and hits the big leg drop and puts Charlotte through the table. Becky is up and then starts pummeling Charlotte. Becky buries Charlotte under chairs and pieces of table. The ref counts, but Charlotte is alive and beats the count. Becky is shocked and can’t believe it. She’s backing off now, and Charlotte attacks with kendo stick shots and a spear on the floor. Charlotte drags Becky’s carcass to the table, they battle to the apron and Becky powerbombs Charlotte through the table on the floor. Charlotte can’t beat the count and Becky retains. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte @ 28:50 [****¼] This was an overall really great match and effort by both as they went for broke and really gave it their all. I felt that it was at it’s best when they were just scrapping out of hate and that it eventually became a very WWE gimmick heavy/over produced match when it didn’t really need to be, but that didn’t hurt my enjoyment. There were a lot of little things I enjoyed, like Becky’s selling of Charlotte’s comeback and the overall vibe of the match was on point and played off of the feud very well and the crowd loved it. Often times you get these gimmick matches to play off of a feud and the tone just doesn’t fit what it should be, but they nailed it here and Becky retains, which I feel was the right call in my opinion. Overall this was a success, and felt like an appropriate blow off/end to the feud, at least for now, it’s time for Becky to move on. They had some strong competition from the NXT ladies, but delivered big time.

Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella : Brie is out with Nikki. Rousey gets a takedown right away, and mockingly tries to help Nikki up. Rousey hits another slam and teases the arm bar. Rousey takes her down again, just playing with her. Nikki to the floor, Brie with the distraction allows Nikki to attack and post Rousey. Brie then posts Rousey, and Nikki rolls her in and covers for 1. Nikki grounds the action and talks shit to Rousey. Rousey powers up but Nikki then dumps her to the floor and slams her to the barricade and apron. Back in and Nikki covers for 2. Nikki follows with a head scissors, does pushups and Rousey rolls out. Rousey kicks her away, Brie with a cheap shot, and Nikki takes her to the apron and posts her again. Back in and Nikki covers for 2. Nikki works an abdominal stretch, but Rousey fires up and escapes. Nikki follows with a disaster kick and that gets 2. She works over Rousey in the corner, takes her up top and follows her up. Rousey fights her off, but Brie distracts her, and Nikki follows her back up and follows with strikes, but Rousey knocks her to the mat and misses a high cross as Nikki moves. Rousey cuts off the kicks, and roll and also gets Brie on her shoulders and hits her spinny slam and Brie landed badly. Rousey fires up and follows with kicks and strikes in the corner. Rousey rolls into ground and pound and hits judo tosses. She tells Nikki to get up, and slaps her. Rousey hits something resembling a fall away slam and Nikki rolls to the floor. Rousey chases, rolls her back in and Brie attacks. Rousey tosses her over the announcer’s table and back in, Nikki hits an Alabama slam for 2. Rousey misses a charge, hits the post and Nikki hits the rack attack 2.0 for 2. Nikki is pissed. Nikki to the ropes, Rousey cuts her off and heads up top and hits s rough looking roll into the arm bar. Nikki taps. Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella @ 14:10 via submission [***¼] In this match I felt that Rousey sold too much, but was becoming a regular thing so much that it feels to me that she’s losing that bad ass vibe because she’s selling for extended times for everyone. I will say that the layout was good, and how Nikki got the heat made sense, and credit to Nikki, she took a lot of punishment and worked really hard, as this was better than I had expected. They played their roles well and had an invested crowd, and Rousey retained. Overall a good match.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 90. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook preview NXT Takeover: Portland, review this week’s AEW vs. NXT battle, & hit a quick news roundup. The show is approximately 91-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (Matt Hardy, Elimination Chamber, NJPW to MSG, WWE Hall of Fame Rumors, More): 2:30

* AEW Dynamite (2.12.20) Review: 21:15

* NXT (2.12.20) Review: 44:05

* The head to head comparison: 1:02:45

* NXT Takeover: Portland Preview: 1:07:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.