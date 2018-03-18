Csonka’s Free WWE Match Reviews With Goldberg, Owens, & More  

Csonka’s Reviews Free WWE Fastlane Matches With Goldberg, Owens, & More

– From WWE Fastlane 2016: IC Champion Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 15:29 via pin [***¼]

– From WWE Fastlane 2007: Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn @ 9:52 via submission [***]

– From WWE Fastlane 2017: @ Goldberg defeated Champion Kevin Owens @ 0:22 via pin [NR]

: Good back and forth to begin the match, with Ziggler getting some shine as Owens talked some good trash like mentioning that Ziggler’s hometown loves him more. Owens got the heat when Ziggler took the Bret Hart buckle bump and commentary noted he hurt his shoulder. Ziggler would get small bursts of offence, but Owens kept cutting him off. Owens kept working the chinlock, asking Ziggler to submit and also proclaiming that this was, “chinlock island.” So Owens posted himself and started to favor his shoulder, so of course from there, neither man really sold or worked the shoulder. Why make a point of discussing these spots on commentary and then not have them do it? When this happens it just becomes an instance when you’re just doing shit to do shit. Ziggler countered out of a pop up powerbomb, but Owens got a fisherman’s buster off the ropes only for Ziggler to roll to the floor. On the floor Ziggler hit a superkick and then fell down, and THEN CHOSE TO SELL THE SHOULDER. Come on dude. After a lot of back and forth and counters, Ziggler got the fameasser for a near fall. Ziggler went for a superkick, Owens moved and Ziggler almost hit the ref. The hesitation allowed Owens to hit a kick to the knee and the pop up powerbomb for the win. IC Champion Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 15:29 via pin [***¼] Overall this was a good match, but the complete fuckery with the shoulder stuff and the fact that it felt about two-minutes too long (it felt a bit slow down the stretch) held this back from being a much better match.

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe : Joe controlled early, using his power advantage and staying a step ahead of Zayn, working his strikes. Joe is in that great gives no fucks mode, completely not caring about Zayn. Joe is extremely casual here, strolling around and jabbing away at Zayn as he keeps cutting him off with ease. Possibly the best thing about Joe at this stage is the aura that he creates he may not be the Joe of old, but he creates a great vibe in the ring. Zayn managed to hit the blue thunder bomb, but Joe quickly cut off the attack, hitting the atomic drop and senton for the near fall. Zayn dropped to the mat one point, following all of Joe’s punishment, but he managed to score with a desperation roll up for 2. Joe avoided the helluva with an STJOE, locked in the choke and that was that. Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn @ 9:52 via submission [***] I think that this was largely what it needed to be, Joe dominating, Sami getting some hope spots, but Joe winning clean and in a dominating fashion. Considering their positions in the company right now, this was not the setting for a 15-minute back and forth match. I feel that this was another step in establishing Joe as a threat on the main roster. Sami was a good guy to do that with, he gets good sympathy, and is just such an easy babyface to root for.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg : Owens takes a powder before the bell, heckled some fans and teased coming in the ring several times. Jericho’s music hit, spear, jackhammer; ~fin~ Goldberg defeated Champion Kevin Owens @ 0:22 via pin [NR] Goldberg’d & Jericho’d.

