Csonka’s Impact Bound for Glory 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Bound for Glory 2019 event. The show will feature Impact World Champion Cage vs. Sami Callihan, Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

X-Division Title Ladder Match: Champion Jake Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Sabu vs. Rohit Raju : This is certainly an interesting mix of talent. I have loved Jake getting a run as champion, I love that Impact signed Daga because he has a ton to offer, Ace Austin is a tremendously fun performer and has developed into a complete bag of douche as a heel. Raju is fine and Sabu may take a bump and turn to dust right before our eyes. And then there is Tessa, who has been really great for Impact and at first glance, looks to be the favorite to win this match as it would be her toppling oVe on the way to get revenge against Sami. I am down for that, but it all depends on card positioning. I’ll call my shot, Jake retains here. WINNER: Jake Crist

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match : This is your get everyone on the show mach, and in the past, they have seen mixed results. Some solid to good, and at other times downright atrocious. Eddie being #1 to anchor this is a good call. I think that the result of this match will hinge on when on the show it takes place, In my scenario, they open with the X-Division title match (which Tessa won’t win), and this takes place later in the show. I also see Sami winning the main event. That should set up Tessa getting the big win here, and setting up a third singles match between she and Sami for the world title down the line. (Although if the ladder match is after this and Tessa wins, I think Havok winning is likely so that she can beat Taya later in the show.) WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

The Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. Aerostar, & Taurus : Impact is smartly digging into their relationship with AAA here, which is something I wish that they would do more often. This looks like a potentially really fun trios match, as The Rascalz are great, and the Lucha team looks fun and should be over huge in the Chicago area if MLW has shown us anything in 2019. Hopefully they don’t over think this and just let these guys go out there and have a fun 11-14 minute sprint and get all of their shit in. Just let it be what it needs to be and it will succeed. The Rascalz will deliver here, but I have the feeling that team AAA will take this one with the good doctor picking up the win for his team. WINNER: Dr. Wagner Jr. Aerostar, & Taurus

Moose vs. Ken Shamrock : Moose is a talent that Impact has a lot of high hopes for in terms of making it as a main event talent, and while I think he has a long way to go still. I also recognize that he’s certainly improved and has been doing good work as a heel. He beat RVD at Slammiversary, and now faces a ghost from TNA’s past in former NWA Champion Ken Shamrock. Shamrock looks great for his age and has been doing some indie dates, where he has looked solid overall. In all honesty, I think that they have done a really good job of crafting this feud, but greatly fear that this will be an instance of the build far overachieving the actual match quality. They will have to be careful in ho they lay this one out, because in 2019, you don’t want to have Shamrock go too long, and while Moose has greatly improved, he’s not exactly a ring general and a guy I am confident can carry the heavy lifting here to get this to be really good. In all honesty, Moose should win to maintain his momentum as a top heel, but I really fear that Shamrock will win because he’s sticking around after the PPV. I’m going with Moose and hope I am right. WINNER: Moose

Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji : While I think that the PPV card is good and has a lot of potential on paper, nothing has me more excited than this match, as it has banger written all over it. With Elgin previously being in NJPW and Marufuji in NOAH, these two hadn’t crossed paths and that makes this really interesting. I love that Impact is getting back to relations with NOAH, which seemingly and mysteriously ended with no real explanation. Hopefully, this becomes more of a regular thing moving forward. I think that this one is the show stealer, as Marufuji is still great and Elgin has done nothing but deliver in big matches for Impact so far. I am all in on this one, and think that it will really kick ass. I have Team AAA winning the first inter-promotional match, and with that being the case, feel that Elgin as the big time Impact contacted wrestler, will take this one. I can’t wait for this. WINNER: Michael Elgin

Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino : I really wish that this was The North vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack, because I don’t feel that Rob Van Dam & Rhino add much of anything to this match, but I really hope that I am wrong here. The North have been really good as champion so far and Willie Mack & Swann are great and have become a tremendously fun tag team. they are certainly good enough to carry the bulk of the work here, and if Rob Van Dam & Rhino are actually motivated, this could certainly exceed expectations. I really think that the North should retain here as there is still too much meat on the bone of their title run and it just doesn’t feel like the time to make a change. WINNER: The North

Impact Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Tenille Dashwood : Taya is being pushed as the longest running, ,most successful, and greatest Knockouts champion in Impact history, and she faces off with Tenille Dashwood, the new toy of the division. Dashwood is gorgeous, looks like a star, but in my opinion feels completely cold as a challenger. The reason I say that is that he’s been “fine” so far. Not bad, not god, far from great, just fine and with little crowd reaction behind her. It feels like the move will be to put he title on Dashwood, especially with some speculation that Taya may be leaving, and because I think that Impact sees Dashwood as a big star. They may see her that way, but she just hasn’t delivered on that level yet. I won’t be shocked if Dashwood takes the to title here, but I’ve really enjoyed Taya’s work as champion and think they should ride with her a bit longer, until someone feels appropriately heated up to take the championship from her. WINNER: Taya

Impact World Title Match: Champion Cage vs. Sami Callihan : While Sami has been a strong and featured performer in Impact, and I generally like the oVe deal, he’s repeatedly come up short in major matches on big shows… that was until Slammiversary and his win over Tessa Blanchard in the main event. Following that PPV, there was an incredible partners tag team tournament, where the two rivals teamed, won, and as a reward, got to face off in a #1 contender’s match. Sami won that match which brings us to this PPV main event. Cage beat Johnny Impact to win the championship, which was the right call with Impact making the choice to leave and because Cage had to win at that time. Unfortunately, injury issues have limited his title run, and while he did defend in a banger against Elgin, his presence as a champion has really been in name only. While Sami becoming #1 contender was a good story, they smartly added another layer to it during the Cage/Santos wedding, where Sami attacked and accidentally hit Santos with a champagne bottle. So not only is Sami the rightful contender, but they’ve smartly added an emotional element to it. Plus there is the history that Sami was the first man to score a pin over Cage in Impact Wrestling, so he is a more than believable challenger. Sami always delivers in his big matches, and if Cage is healthy, he can certainly go as well so this match has the potential to deliver as long as it’s not overbooked. Cage winning the championship was the right call at the time, but due to injury issues, just hasn’t delivered the goods overall outside of the great match with Elgin. The story here is good, but I feel we’re still looking to continue Sami vs. Tessa, and that makes me feel that Sami wins and takes the championship here. WINNER: Sami Callihan

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 60. On the show, the good brother, Steve Cook, joins 411's Larry Csonka as the guys will break down week three of the NXT vs. AWE war and who took this week's battle. From there, an Impact Bound for Glory preview and discussion of Bushiroad acquiring STARDOM.

