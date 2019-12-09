Csonka’s Impact Motown Showdown 2019 Review  

Impact Motown Showdown 2019

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– X-Division Title Match: Champion Ace Austin defeated Dez @ 13:10 via pin [***¼]

– Larry D defeated Jamal King @ 6:45 via pin [*½]

– Desi Hit Squad defeated The Rascalz @ 9:25 via pin [**½]

– N8 Mattson defeated Idris Abraham @ 10:30 via pin [**½]

– Eddie Edwards defeated Mad Man Fulton @ 4:40 via DQ [**]

– Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Eddie Edwards defeated oVe @ 21:30 via pin [***½]

– Madison Rayne & Havok defeated Taya & Rosemary @ 7:00 via pin [**¼]

– Michael Elgin defeated Cage @ 21:00 via pin [****¼]

– Impact World Title Street Fight: Champion Sami Callihan defeated Rhino @ 15:25 via pin [**¾]

– There were some pre-show matches with locals, but I missed them because I was eating with my kids and planned for the 7PM ET start. Also, I hope to have a No Surrender review in by Tuesday.

Champion Ace Austin vs. Dez : They lockup, working into counters as Dez takes control. Austin counters back and trips up Dez, and follows with a shoulder tackle. Dez battles back and they work into counters and end in a standoff. Dez follows with pin attempts, picking up near falls. He follows with strikes, a head scissors and then dumps Austin. Austin stalls, Dez follows and chases until Austin hits a superkick. The dropkick follows and back in, Austin lays in strikes. The trip and enziguri follows and Austin then attacks with the playing card paper cut spot. He lays the boots to Dez, and catapults him under the ropes for 2. Dez fires back, unloads with strikes and works over Austin in the corner. Austin cuts him off with a draping stunner and dumps him. Back in and Austin follows with grounded strikes. Dez fires back, hits a running uppercut and the basement dropkick. Austin powders and Dez hits a suicide dive. Back in and Dez heads up top and rolls through on the 450, they trade, reverse XPLODER by Dez and that gets 2. The superkick follows and the 619 gets 2. Dez up top and Austin cuts him off, hits the disaster kick and the double stomp gets 2. Dez counters bangarama, they trade and Dez hits an enziguri but Austin cuts off the PELE with a head kick and the fold finishes it. Champion Ace Austin defeated Dez @ 13:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good opener with a fun closing stretch.

Larry D vs. Jamal King : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again and Larry D follows with a shoulder tackle, and a toss on King. The front slam follows for 2. They flub a counter spot, King attacks the arm and takes control. King stomps away at the hand of Larry D, who likes to throw the big right, and chokes him out in the ropes. Larry D fights off a suplex and slams King down. Lariat by Larry D and both men are down. He follows with strikes, a superkick and slam. The running splash gets 2. King counters back, hits a German and heads up top. Larry D cuts him off, follows him up and King bites and dumps him to the mat. The splash follows for 2. King drops the kneepad and the knee strike gets 2. King follows with strikes and Larry D cuts him off and the KO shot finishes it. Larry D defeated Jamal King @ 6:45 via pin [*½] Not good, King was horribly sloppy in his transitional work and having the new signee go 50/50 with a local the night after signing was poor booking.

The Rascalz vs. Desi Hit Squad : Raju and Wentz begin, locking up and Raju grounding things. Lockup again as Wentz works into counters and they end in a standoff. Raju hits the leg sweep but Wentz hits a springboard tornillo for 2. Trey tags in and follows with a dropkick. Wentz in for double teams until Raju cuts Wentz off. Shera tags in and grounds Wentz. The clothesline follows as Shera dumps Trey. The elbow drop follows for 2. He keeps things grounded, Raju tags in and double teams follow for 2. Raju grounds things, Wentz fires back and hits a dropkick. Raju cuts off the tag, and Shera tags back in as double teams follow for 2. Raju back in and he dumps Wentz. Shera attacks on the floor, and back in, Raju covers for 2. Raju follows with knee strikes but Wentz hits aback handspring knee strike. Tag to Trey, he dumps Shera and follows with the double stomp on Raju. Strikes to Shera and Wentz is in, the code breaker/neck breaker/shooting star oppress gets 2. Shera cuts off a dive and posts Trey, and Wentz fights off DHS, Trey back in and they double team Shera and Trey is cut of by Raju. Shera hits sky high and pins Wentz. Desi Hit Squad defeated The Rascalz @ 9:25 via pin [**½] This was a surprisingly solid tag match.

Idris Abraham vs. N8 Mattson : They lockup and work into counters, Mattson takes control and the cradle gets 2. he starts working the arm, but Abraham cuts him off with a shoulder tackle. To the floor they go and Mattson fires back, follows with chops and a running knee strike. Back in and Mattson heads up top but Abraham crotches him and covers for 2. He follows with elbow drops for 2. Abraham lays in chops and Mattson fires back, but Abraham cuts him off with a dropkick for 2. Abraham grounds the action, but Mattson gets the sunset flip for 2. Abraham cuts him off, hits a belly to back suplex and that gets 2. Abraham keeps him grounded, Mattson fires up and hits a jawbreaker. The high cross follows for 2. Abraham cuts that off, and the camel clutch follows. He transitions to a choke, but Mattson counters into a face buster. He follows with strikes, an atomic drop and knee strike. The STO follows and Mattson follows with an Alabama jam for 2. Abraham counters back, hits a rolling forearm and covers for 2. Mattson fires back, lays in elbows and the sitout neck breaker gets the win. N8 Mattson defeated Idris Abraham @ 10:30 via pin [**½] This was solid, but they had some flow issues in the middle that made it come off as a bit too rough.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards : Fulton attacks at the bell and pummels Edwards in the corner. He follows with kicks and strikes, keeping control with ease. Fulton stuns Edwards off the ropes and lays in body shots. He follows with head butts, but Edwards fires back and lays in chops and dumps Fulton. The dive follows but Fulton fires back, they roll back in and Edwards hits an enziguri, they work up top and Edwards hits a RANA. Fulton fires back, but Edwards counters into a blue thunder bomb for 2. Jake & Dave arrive and attack for the DQ. Eddie Edwards defeated Mad Man Fulton @ 4:40 via DQ [**] It was ok with a shit finish.

– Mack & Swann make the save, leading to…

Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Eddie Edwards vs. oVe : The faces hit dives and we’re underway. They all brawl on the floor as the faces take control until Swann gets posted. Swann climbs into the low balcony as Dave joins him and gets knocked off into the pile. Swann follows with a dive taking out the pile. In the ring, finally, as Swann grounds Dave with kicks. Mack tags in and follows with chops. Edwards and Swann then work double teams on Jake. He cuts off Swann, Dave back in and follows with a slam and elbow drop for 2. Dave maintains control, lays the boots to Swann but Swann tags in Edwards. He runs wild, lays in chops and clotheslines. Dave attacks and Jake cuts off Edwards and covers for 2. Dave then dumps Edwards. Fulton slams Edwards off the apron. Back in and the cover gets 2. Dave joins in for double teams, and that gets 2. The heels keep Edwards isolated, working triple teams until Edwards suplexes Fulton. Edwards dumps the others but they cut off the tag. Fulton works a Gory special, drops him and the cover gets 2. Dave back in and double teams follow. Edwards fires back, hits a missile dropkick and tags in Mack. Mack runs wild, suplexing Jake & Dave at the same time. Cannonballs follow and he cuts off Fulton with the Samoan drop and then one for Jake The standing moonsault follows for 2. It breaks down, Jake hits a flurry of kicks and Fulton hits the tilt a whirl slam for 2. The diving head butt follows again for 2. Fulton tags in Jake, but Mack cuts him off and hits a head kick on Fulton. It breaks down again, and everyone is down. Fulton chokeslams Edwards for 2. Jake then hits a doomsday cutter on Edwards for 2. He looks for another but Swann makes the save, hits lethal injection, a RANA and Mack joins in as they double team Fulton, he’s dumped and stunner by Mack and the Boston knee party finishes it. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Eddie Edwards defeated oVe @ 21:30 via pin [***½] Overall, this was a really good and fun match, but started to feel long at the end.

– Madison Rayne grabs the mic and complains about Rosemary not listening to her last night. Rayne claims that she can fire Rosemary if she wants. But she will give her a second chance since it’s the holiday season. She tells her to lay down so she can pin her. She runs them down. an says Rosemary is always aligning herself with pretty blondes. Rayne warns Taya that she could die via association.

Taya & Rosemary vs. Madison Rayne & Havok : Bravo is at ringside. Rosemary attacks and we’re underway and Rosemary runs wild, covering for 2. Taya tags in and follows with strikes and kicks. Havok tags in and hits a clothesline. She tosses Taya around with ease, sand Rayne tags in, as Havok slams her onto Taya, covering for 2. Rayne chokes her out, and covers for 2. They double team Taya, Havok tags in and works over Taya in the corner. Havok dumps Rosemary and the camel clutch follows. The backbreaker follows as Havok follows with kicks. She hits a clothesline, and misses a leg drop. Rosemary tags in and follows with sling blade. Havok fights of the XPLODER but Rosemary hits a Samoan drop for 2. Taya in and double teams follow as Rayne attacks. Taya cuts her off with a pop up knee strike for 2. Taya accidentally hits Rosemary, Havok turns on Rayne and gets dumped as Rayne cradles Rosemary for the win. Madison Rayne & Havok defeated Taya & Rosemary @ 7:00 via pin [**¼] It was ok.

Michael Elgin vs. Cage : They lockup and then trade strikes. They trade shoulder tackles, work into counters and end in a standoff. The test of strength follows, they battle for position and Elgin hits a suplex, they stay locked up and Cage hits a suplex. They trade, tease finishers and Elgin follows with strikes, kicks and Cage runs him over with a shoulder tackle. He hits clotheslines, strikes and Elgin fires back with an elbow strike. Cage catches the high cross and curls him and the fall away slam follows. Elgin cuts him off with a DVD to the apron. He follows with chops back in and hits the running back elbow. Cage trips him up but Elgin counters into a German for 2. Elgin lays in chops, but Cage fires back and they trade until Elgin counters the tornado DDT. Cage trips him up, 619 follows, Cage hits clothesline and a leg lariat. The neck breaker connects and follows with a German for 2. Elgin counters back, but Cage hits Cheeky nandos. They trade Germans, popping up repeatedly until Cage hits the pump handle slam for 2. Cage up top and Elgin cuts him off, follows him up and follows with the overhead belly to belly. Clotheslines follow as he does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Elgin hits clotheslines, strikes and Cage fires back. Spinebuster by Elgin and the dead lift powerbomb gets 2. Cage fights off another, hits a basement kick and the dead lift superplex connects. Cage up top and the elbow drop gets 2. Snapdragon by Elgin, superkick by Cage they continue to unload and work into a double down. Back to the feet and Elgin follows with superkicks, a lariat and another. Splash mountain follows for 2. Cage counters and hits a buckle bomb they trade clotheslines and Cage hits the rolling lariat. The F5 is countered into a destroyer for 2. The buckle bomb follows but Cage counters the Elgin bomb and hits a poison RANA for 2! Drill claw is countered and Elgin cradles Cage for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Cage @ 21:00 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great, hard-hitting war that was almost on par with their Slammiverary effort and delivered as expected. This was PPV quality shit and it ruled, as these two have absolutely tremendous chemistry and properly played off of their first match, but didn’t just revisit it, they properly used it as a base and added to the already established story. They are 1-1 now, we NEED a third match, because these first two ruled.

Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rhino : This is a street fight. Rhino hits the gore right away but Sami powders. To the floor, Rhino gets weapons and continues to attack. He follows with chair shots, but Sami fires back with trashcan lid shots, bat shots and they brawl into the second level. They fight higher into the crowd, back down and Sami is still in control. Rhino fires back, knocks him down the steps and gets a table. Like a real table, not a fucking door. He sets it up as Sami attacks, and Rhino gets posted. Rhino quickly slams him to the apron. Sami hides under the ring, gets the staple gun and attacks Rhino with it. Rhino counters and staples Sami in the balls. Rhino slams him onto a chair, but Sami drop toeholds him into the chair. He follows with strikes, rakes the eyes and follows with chair shots to the ankle. Sami now gets a sign and paper cuts Rhino’s mouth. A trashcan shot follows and that gets 2. He wedges the can in the corner. and then chokes out Rhino. Rhino escapes, whips him into the can and hits the spinebuster. They trade, clotheslines by Rhino and the TKO follows for 2. He slides in the table and sets it up in the corner. Sami fires back and cradles him for 2. Rhino fights back with a belly to belly and gores the ref through the table; he’s dead, Jim. Gore to Sami but no ref. New ref in and he counts 2. Sami gets powder, Rhino gets blinded and a low blow follows for the win. Champion Sami Callihan defeated Rhino @ 15:25 via pin [**¾] I get why they didn’t (title match, Rhino is from the area), but they really should have main evented with Cage vs. Elgin, because while not bad, this match was never going to follow Cage vs. Elgin in anyway. It took a lot of smoke and mirrors to cover up for Rhino, but ended up pretty good.

