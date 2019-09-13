Csonka’s Impact Operation Overdrive 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Operation Overdrive 2019 event. The show will feature Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards in a street fight, Michael Elgin vs. Fuego Del Sol, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Mahabali Shera vs. Flex Zebra : We start of with the return of Mahabali Shera, who if you remember from his first run with the company had a good look and at one point was primed for a big push. Unfortunately the only good thing about the guy was his work, and he eventually left for a cup of coffee in NXT, working the coconut loop prior to being released. He’s working a local here in what should be set up a dominant win for Shera in his first official televised match back. I don’t expect much here, but am hoping that Shera’s time in NXT, something he needed, helped him develop into at least a solid performer. We’ll find out here. WINNER: Mahabali Shera

Moose vs. Hawk : Hawk is Kyle Hawk, a regular with World Class Revolution. Moose has been looking to make himself a legend, first running through “ECW legends,” and now entering into a feud with former MMA star (and NWA champion) Ken Shamrock. Moose and Shamrock are scheduled to meet at Bound for Glory, so this should be an easy night of work for Moose as he picks up a win to keep momentum heading into that match. It’s a big chance for Hawk, working a top guy in Impact in front of the most people (due to steaming) that have likely ever seen him. WINNER: Moose

Rich Swann vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju : this one has potential. Swann is a former X-Division champion and has had a great run in Impact, while TJP us really good and has been a lot of fun in Impact. While I really don’t find Desi Hit Squad to be a good tag team in any way, Raju has been good when used as a singles performer. This could be a ton of fun with a good mix of styles, and while Swann feels like the favorite, TJP has a big match the next night with Elgin and due to that, I see him picking up the win here to have some momentum heading into that match. WINNER: TJP

Michael Elgin vs. Fuego Del Sol : Fuego Del Sol is five-years into his career and one of the locals on the show and will have a chance to deliver working someone like Elgin here. Elgin works the big man vs. little man formula really well. I have complete faith in Elgin delivering here, but the wild card is Del Sol, who has a big chance to impress here working a top guy in Impact in front of the most people (due to steaming) that have likely ever seen him. At the end of the day, Elgin has an important match coming up at Bound for Glory, is a signed talent and is facing a local guy, so he should take the win here. WINNER: Michael Elgin

Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Step Brothas : The North are the current reigning and defending Impact tag team champions, and after beating LAX and sending then out of Impact, and the undisputed top tag team in Impact. The Step Brothas, as far as I cam tell are an inactive tag team (according to cagematch) and there isn’t much tape on them. I really have no idea what to expect here, other than the North picking up a win. They are a great team, but if their opponents are as inactive as it appears, this one could potentially be a mess. WINNER: The North

Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Rosemary vs. Desiderata vs. Kiera Hogan : This match features three established Impact talents and an unknown entity in Desiderata, who has been working since 2016. She has done some MMA, did extra work for WWE, trained at Reno Wrestle Factory,and has worked with tHE CRASH in Mexico. The Impact ladies know each other well and have worked together a lot, and will likely carry the load here as Desiderata will be looking to impress on this Impact special. The match will likely focus a lot on Taya vs. Rosemary, since they have a match the next night, which certainly has potential. Four-ways can get messy, so it will be interesting to see if can hold up her end of the match. With Taya vs. Rosemary set for the next night, Taya retains, likely beating Desiderata, which is the simplest and smartest booking here. WINNER: Taya retains

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards : This feud has a deep history in Impact Wrestling, going back to when Sami busted Edwards up with an accidental bat shot to the face. Which led to Edwards going from a nice wrestle lad to the insane man we know him today. So they have feuded in Impact and also worked street fights in HOH, so they certainly know each other well. With their history, ability to work the stipulation and the advantages that the stipulation gives them, I expect this to be the best match on the show. Edwards will be competitive here, but Sami is about to challenge for the world title at Bound for Glory, so this match should be all about him picking up another win as he further builds his credibility for that match. WINNER: Sami Callihan

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 50. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview WWE Clash of Champions 2019, NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima & Beppu, plus dive into the big WWE & Impact Wrestling news. The show is approximately 95-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Preview: 3:25

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Preview: 16:25

* WWE Changes Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans (Worlds Collide Replaces Takeover): 27.55

* Impact Parent Company Anthem Media Acquires Majority Interest in AXS TV: 37.55

* WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: 1:05:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.