Csonka’s Impact Slammiversary 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Willie Mack defeated TJP, Trey, & Jake Crist @ 9:45 via pin [***¼]

– Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated LAX & The Rascalz @ 7:30 via pin [***]

– FIRST BLOOD MATCH: Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross @ 11:45 [***½]

– Moose defeated RVD @ 13:55 via pin [**½]

– Monster’s Ball Match Impact Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya defeated Rosemary, Su Yung, & Havok @ 11:55 via pin [***½]

– Impact X-Division Title Match: Champion Rich Swann defeated Johnny Impact @ 15:10 via pin [****]

– Impact World Title Match: Champion Cage defeated Michael Elgin @ 14:30 via pin [****¼]

– Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 15:00 via pin [***½]

TJP vs. Trey vs. Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist : Jake attacks to begin and then eats superkicks. TJP follows with a head scissors and then Trey hits one. The lucha arm drag follows but Mack cuts him off. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault gets 2 on TJP. Jake makes the save and works over TJP. TJP battles back and works submissions and then Trey takes out Mack & TJP. TJP gets the octopus hold, but Mack breaks it up and eats a wrecking ball dropkick. Jake dumps him and Mack follows with a dive. Jake hits the suicide DDT and Trey hits a step up tope. Back in and Trey takes Mack up top and TJP joins in as does Jake and we get a Romero special by TJP but Mack flies in to break it up. TJP catches Mack with kicks, but Mack hits the pounce. Trey dropkicks him and Jake slams Trey to the buckles for 2. Jake unloads with kicks on TJP, but Mack hits the DVD but TJP makes the save. TJP & Jake trade strikes, TJP follows with a Saito and then gets the knee bar. Trey flies in and hits meteora on TJP. Jake cuts him off, follows him up and hits the super cutter, but Mack hits the frog splash for the win. Willie Mack defeated TJP, Trey, & Jake Crist @ 9:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good, fun, all action sprint to kick off the show and a nice way to get these four on the card.

– They run down the rest of the card and show footage of The North winning the tag titles on Friday night.

– The North cut a promo on winning the tag titles. They aren’t surprised they won and no one else should be, because they are the best team in Impact.

Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz : Konnan is out with LAX. LAX attacks before the bell and the Rascalz then follow with dives on the North. LAX take control, working double teams on Dez and then work over Wentz. The cutter from Santana follows, but Wentz fires back and the champions cut him off and cover for 2. Alexander follows with an ankle lock, Page plays defense, clearing the ring. Dez fights back with superkicks, the Rascalz take control and work double teams and cover Alexander for 2. They attack Page, but Ortiz and Santana make the comeback as Page super slams Wentz onto the pile. Dez follows with an enziguri and Alexander hits the fall away moonsault press slam and Page hits the swanton for 2. LAX battles back, double teams follow on Page and then Alexander. They look for street sweeper, but Alexander makes the save and Santana is down on the floor, he’s hurt. Alexander cradles Ortiz for 2. Medical attends to Santana as the match continues. Wentz fights off the champions, and Dez flies in and wipes them out. The assisted moonsault follows for 2, and the champions then cover for the win. Champions The North defeated LAX & The Rascalz @ 7:30 via pin [***] This was good and looking to be great, but fell off following the Santana injury. They did the best they could.

– Santana is helped to the back.

– Sami cuts a promo and says he’s main eventing Slammiversary against Tessa.

FIRST BLOOD MATCH: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross : Kross is sporting some white face paint and a priest outfit tonight. They brawl right away on the ramp and into the ring. Edwards dumps him and hits a suicide dive. He follows with strikes and chops, gets a chair and Kross cuts him off with a tree slam onto the apron, which had to suck. Kross gets a chair and rolls Edwards back in. Kross follows and runs into an overhead toss but they trade suplexes and then strikes. Edwards looks for a dive but Kross throws a chair into his face. They work to the apron and Kross slams Edwards onto a chair on the floor. Kross misses chair shots, and Edwards fires back and knocks the chair into his face. Edwards back in and has a chair, but Kross cuts him off but Edwards hits a sloppy blue thunder bomb. He follows with mounted strikes, but Kross fires back with kicks and he lays in mounted strikes. Kross tosses him to the buckles, follows with strikes, and wants Edwards to grab Kenny 2.0 but then tosses it to the floor. They work up top and Kross looks for a German, Edwards fights him off and hits an enziguri. Edwards hits the Boston knee party off the ropes and gets Kenny 2.0. Kross cuts him off with the choke, and they spill to the floor and Edwards escapes and hits the tiger driver on the floor. Back in and Edwards hits a Boston knee party, another, and grabs Kenny and breaks him and uses it to stab Kross in the face for the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross @ 11:45 [***½] This was a good, hard-hitting match with a fun finish as Edwards goes over.

– RVD cuts a promo, putting himself over as usual. Give all of his money to LAX.

Moose vs. RVD : Moose attacks before the bell, lays in chops but RVD fires back with kicks. The leg drop follows, and Moose bails before rolling thunder. RVD follows with a plancha, but Moose cuts him off with a bicycle kick but RVD fights off the apron bomb with a RANA. RVD follows with an apron cannonball, and back in, RVD follows with shoulder tackles in the corner and hits a spin kick. Moose then cuts him off with dropkicks, and then chokes him out in the ropes. He follows with strikes, and then a suplex. He dumps RVD, celebrates, and back in, Moose maintains control. He whips RVD to the buckles, and then locks on a sleeper to ground things. Moose hits a bicycle kick, charges and RVD backdrops him onto the ramp. He follows with clotheslines, poses, and Moose pokes the eyes but runs into a spin kick. The split legged moonsault follows for 2. He hits another spin kick, but Moose cuts him off with a dropkick and go to hell for 2. RVD fires back, they trade, and Moose hits a DDT. He heads up top and the frog splash misses. RVD hits a DDT and covers for 2. Moose uses the ref as a shield, low blows RVD and grabs a chair. The ref takes it, RVD hits the vandamninator and covers for 2. RVD grabs the chair, drop toe holds Moose onto it and heads up top. The frog splash misses and RVD eats the chair. Spear by Moos and that’s that. Moose defeated RVD @ 13:55 via pin [**½] This was solid and better than expected, but went way too long for an RVD match in 2019 as he continues to move in slow motion. Moose was really good and thankfully won.

– Taya is interviewed and runs down Melissa before talking about Monster’s Ball.

Monster’s Ball Match Impact Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Havok : Jim Mitchell is out to introduce the match. They brawl at the bell, as Taya works over Havok. She hits double knees on Yung and they grab chairs and trashcans. Taya has a staple gun, and Rosemary dumps Havok and hits her with a trashcan. Yung dumps Rosemary and Taya works over Yung and staples her in the back. She then does the Jimmy Havoc staple the 8×10 to Yung’s head. Knee strikes follow, and Havok cuts her off and follows with strikes. The tree of WHOA follows and Havok sets a chair up an slams Taya onto it. The running boot connects, but Rosemary flies in with a missile dropkick. Cookie sheet shots follow, Yung cuts her off and has the dog collar and chokes out Rosemary with it. They lock up in it and trade strikes. Yung slams Rosemary into a chair, gets the glove and Taya has a ladder and takes out Yung & Rosemary. She slams Havok onto the ladder, lays her onto it and heads up top. The moonsault is cut off by Yung and hangs Taya in the tree of WHOA. Rosemary cuts her off and the superplex onto the ladder follows as Havok moves. Havok charges, Taya moves and Havok runs into a chair in the corner. Spear by Rosemary on Taya, and she gets a bag of tacks. Red wedding is countered and Taya hits a German. The curb stomp into the tacks follows for 2 as Havok makes the save. Havok & Yung argue and Yung accidentally mists Mitchell. Mandible claw on Havok, Havok escapes and Rosemary & Taya battle on the apron and tease a table spot, but Taya hits the side effect off the apron through the table. Havok fights off the mandible claw and hits the second rope tombstone into the tacks for 2 as Taya makes the save and steals the win. Champion Taya defeated Rosemary, Su Yung, & Havok @ 11:55 via pin [***½] This was really good overall, and made great use of the stipulation. Really nice work from the ladies here with the surprise winner.

Impact X-Division Title Match: Champion Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact : Jon E. Bravo is at ringside. They lock up and Impact powders as Swann looked to take control. Back in and they pick up the pace, working into counters and Impact bails again. Back in and Impact grounds the action. Swann escapes, hits a head scissors, dropkick and Impact stalls. He cheap shots Swann and sets him on the ropes, crotching him and follows with a springboard kick. To the floor and Impact stuns him off the barricade, dances to mock Swann and back in Impact follows with kicks and covers for 2. He dumps Swann again, follows and Bravo lays the boots to Swann. Back in and Impact hits the neck breaker for 2. Swann fires back, but Impact dumps him. Swann fires back, and rolls into a DDT. They work up top and Swann trips him up, hits the superkick and cartwheel 450 splash for 2. Swann then follows with a tope con hello. Back in and the top rope elbow follows and Swann covers for 2. Impact battles back, hits the running knee strike and Johnny’s edge connects for 2. Impact lays the boots to Swann, but Swann counters moonlight drive and catches Impact on the way in with an uppercut. Swann heads up top and pulls Impact up with him. They tease the Spanish fly, trade strikes, and both spill to the floor. Bravo rolls Impact back in and Swann follows. Impact takes Swann up top, and the Spanish fly follows and rolls and hits another in the ring for 2. Swann fires back with chops, Swann takes out Bravo with a tope, Impact follows but misses his dive. They brawl, back in and trading strikes, disaster kick by Impact and starship pain connects for 2. Impact hits a knee strike, but Swann fires back with kicks and strikes and a hook kick. The lethal injection follows and the Phoenix splash connects and Swann retains. Champion Rich Swann defeated Johnny Impact @ 15:10 via pin [****] This was a great match, really smooth and clean, with both guys delivering and providing a great tease in a possible title change through quality work, but Swann overcame again and remains champion. The show had been good so far, but needed a great match and got it here. Swann winning here really adds to his title run.

Impact World Title Match: Champion Cage vs. Michael Elgin : They brawl at the bell, Elgin follows with kicks and Cage fires back with a shoulder tackle. He follows with strikes, slams Elgin to the buckles and follows with clotheslines. The enziguri and German follows. Elgin powders, and Cage follows with the tope con hello! Cage rolls him back in and Elgin counters the F5 and hits a snapdragon suplex, clotheslines, and takes him up top and the superplex follows for 2. Cage fights off the powerbomb, but Elgin slams him to the buckles and they go to the floor as Elgin slams him back first into the barricade. He dumps him on the apron, and back in, Elgin heads up top and the swanton misses. Cage fires back, but Elgin hits the back breaker. Cage blocks the superkick and he hits one, and follows with a tornado DDT and 619. The pump handle slam follows for 2. Cage looks for drill claw, countered but Cage hits Cheeky nandos and covers for 2. Elgin counter s the powerbomb and hits one of his own. They trade, lariat by Elgin and then another. The blackout follows for 2. Elgin hits the buckle bomb but Cage rebounds with a lariat. They fight to their feet, trading clotheslines, strikes, and Cage hits a superkick and Elgin follows with one, knee strike by Cage and Elgin follows with a superkick. Cage counters the Elgin bomb into a buckle bomb and Elgin then counters the F5 into a destroyer for 2. Cage counters the burning hammer into knee strike, powerbomb and F5 connects, and Elgin kicks out. Cage looks for drill claw, but Elgin counters out, huts a superkick as Cage sells the back injury and Elgin unloads with backhands and Cage pulls the bulldog sit down pin for the win. Champion Cage defeated Michael Elgin @ 14:30 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great hoss battle, with big lads doing big lad things at a crazy clip, and delivered big time. They worked the right formula here, letting it all hang out, locking in the crowd, and delivering the best Impact match of 2019. This was really great and tremendously fun overall.

– Elgin lays out Cage, attacks Callis and Rhyno makes the save and gores Elgin. He was wearing a hoodie and we never saw his face.

– Bound For Glory takes place in Chicago on October 20th.

IMPACT Wrestling presents it's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound for Glory LIVE from Chicago on October 20th! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/TshVDMWrsF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2019

Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan : They both bring bats to the ring. They talk trash and brawl. Head scissors by Tessa and the dropkick sends Sami to the floor. The suicide dive follows and then another. Sami cuts off the third and slam her to the barricade and hits a DVD on the floor. Sami rolls back in and then tosses Tessa back to the floor, and then apron bombs her. Sami celebrates, Tessa rolls back in and Sami follows with clubbing strikes. Tessa fights back with a neck breaker, but Sami cuts her off with a mafia kick. He follows with a slam, and dumps her to the ramp. Sami follows, teases a powerbomb, but Tessa counters out and hits a cutter on the ramp. They crawl back to the ring. come face to face and Tessa follows with strikes as Sami dares her to hit him. Tessa unloads on him and Sami cuts her off with a body shot, but Tessa hits a Samoan drop, heads up top and then drops down and hits the tornado DDT for 2. Sami counters the buzzsaw DDT, hits the shoulder breaker, knee strike, and powerbomb for 2. The STF follows, Tessa fights, and makes the ropes. Sami takes her up top, looks for cactus driver, but Tessa counters out and hits the draping code breaker for 2. Tessa follow with strikes, ref bump and Sami hits Tessa with the bat but no ref. New ref arrives, counts for 2 and Sami takes him out. Sami tells Tessa to quit but she spits at him, hits a low blow, bat shot and the magnum connects and Tessa covers for 2. The crossface follows, Sami fights and powers up, and hits the Gotch tombstone for 2. The cactus special follows and Sami wins. Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 15:00 via pin [***½] This was a really good and competitive match with a smart layout, but I think it would have been even better with out the referee shenanigans. Sami finally picks up a much-needed big time PPV win.

– Post match, Sami looks to finish Tessa, but instead hands her bat back to her and leaves, showing respect in his own way.

