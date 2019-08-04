Csonka’s Impact Star Struck 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Peter Avalon defeated Jordan Clearwater @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– Reno Scum defeated The Rockness Monsters @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne @ 5:55 via pin [**½]

– X-Division Title Match: Champion Jake Crist defeated Trey & Ace Austin @ 8:10 via pin [***]

– Havok defeated Viva Van @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Havok defeated Jon E Bravo @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Sami Callihan defeated Willie Mack @ 14:15 via pin [***¼]

– Street Fight: Eddie Edwards defeated Moose @ 21:00 via pin [***½]

– Michael Elgin defeated Rich Swann @ 18:30 via pin [****]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated Tommy Dreamer & Rhino @ 16:40 via pin [**]

– Callis & D’Amore are on commentary.

Peter Avalon vs. Jordan Clearwater : They lock up and Avalon takes early control and hits the shoulder tackle. Clearwater battles back, hits a slam and leg drop, covering for 2. Avalon fires back with rights, chops but Clearwater battles back with a backdrop and enziguri for 2. Avalon fires back, hits an atomic drop and enziguri for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with a basement dropkick for 2. Avalon follows with strikes, kicks and clotheslines. The running neck breaker follows for 2. Avalon counters back with the inverted DDT for 2. He follows with strikes, but Clearwater hits the spinebuster and the running powerslam follows for 2. Avalon cuts him off and the and the meteora to the back follows for the win. Peter Avalon defeated Jordan Clearwater @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid opener from the local guys.

Reno Scum vs. The Rockness Monsters : Adam and Goodtime begin, with Goodtime firing away with kicks and then gets double teamed. Luster in and Yuma cuts him off, the Monsters work double teams on Luster and work quick tags. Luster fires back, but Yuma gets cut of with a knee strike. Luster follows with grounded strikes, Adam tags in and covers for 2. Luster tags back in and follows with strikes, stomps and head butts. The delayed suplex follows, and knee drops connect. Scum work quick tags, Luster follows with strikes and pity city follows. Yuma fires back, but Luster cuts of the tag and Adam hits the double stomp for 2. Yuma battles back with a code breaker, and Goodtime tags in and runs wild with knee strikes and a suicide dive. Back in and Goodtime follows with a German for 2. Luster tags in and double teams follow on Goodtime. It breaks down, Goodtime and Yuta work double teams and hit a DVD onto Luster for 2. Yuta gets posted, Goodtime is cut off and Adam hits the double team double stomp for the win. Reno Scum defeated The Rockness Monsters @ 9:55 via pin [***] Good tag match with a good pace and enjoyable action.

Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne : Rayne cuts a promo before the bell rings, and says they have a miscommunication issue with Grace’s lack of respect. She doesn’t want any hostility, and wants to have a respectful wrestling match. Rayne tries to slap her but Grace cuts her off and attacks. Rayne gets posted, double knees by Grace and the Vader splash follows for 2. She follows with strikes, tosses Rayne across the ring and misses a charge as Rayne then posts her arm. The cover gets 2. Rayne keeps focusing on the arm, and grounds the action. Rayne continues to work the arm, but Grace makes the ropes. Rayne works a short arm scissors, but Grace powers up and into a powerbomb. Grace follows with chops, and then a spinebuster for 2. The Grace driver is countered, cutter by Rayne and that gets 2. The enziguri follows, but Grace gets the roll up and bridge for the pin. Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne @ 5:55 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, but they’ve done better.

Champion Jake Crist vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin : They all go for kicks, and end in a stand off. Trey hits double PELES and follow with suicide dives until Jake cuts him off and he wipes out Austin with a dive. Trey follows with a tope, rolls Austin in and the lucha arm drag follows. Jake back in and Trey hits a RANA but Jake follow with a superkick. He follows with forearms on Trey, and the DVD gets 2. He knocks Austin to the floor, and hits code red on Trey for 2. Austin cuts him off and follows with kick on both and covers for 2. Austin follows with knee strikes, takes Jake up top and looks for a superplex, but Jake fires back and Trey over and Germans Austin but Jake slams him to the buckles and everyone is down. They all trade strikes, Austin fires up but runs into superkicks. Trey lays in strikes, but Jake fires away with kicks. Trey counters into a cradle, superkicks by Jake and Trey flies into a cutter and Jake retains. Champion Jake Crist defeated Trey & Ace Austin @ 8:10 via pin [***] This was good and fun, but needed a few more minutes to get to that next level.

– Jon E. Bravo arrives and is sporting a neck brace. He’s here to put a stop to Havok, and has help tonight.

Havok vs. Viva Van : Van fires away With strikes, but Havok cuts her off and chokes her out. She then tosses her across the ring a few times. The slam follows and Bravo trips her up. Van chop blocks Havok, follows with leg kicks and a running knee strike for 1. Havok hits the chokeslam and tombstone for the win. Havok defeated Viva Van @ 2:30 via pin [NR] Squash

Havok vs. Jon E Bravo : Bravo wants to face Havok next, he pokes her chest and she levels him with a clothesline. She tosses him around, hits a running knee strike and Bravo rakes the eyes. The chokeslam by Havok finishes it. Havok defeated Jon E Bravo @ 1:00 via pin [NR] Squash

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack : They braw right away, and Sami then grounds the action. Mack fights to his feet, but Sami takes him back down. Mack fights back to his feet, hits the swinging slam and follows wit a leg drop for 2. Sami rakes the eyes, but Mack hits a leg lariat and follows with strikes and a tope. Sami cuts him off and slams him to the barricade. Sami misses a chop an hits the post. Mack follows with chops, jabs and Sami then sends him to the barricade. He follows with chops, strikes and then more chops. He charges down the entrance and Mack cuts him off with a bicycle kick. Sami uses the ref as a shield and hits a low blow, covering for 2. Sami follows with grounded strikes, he lays in chops and jabs, and then chokes out Mack. Sami rakes the eyes, and then grounds the action. Mack fires up and hits a stunner. He follows with kicks, strikes, and then the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. He follows with strikes, and kicks as they work into a double down. They trade strikes now, and Mack hits a sling blade and covers for 2. Mack up top and has to roll through, but follows with palm strikes. Sami superkicks out the knee an follows with a powerbomb for 2. The STF follows, transitions to a crossface but Mack makes the ropes. Mack fires back, and hits the pop up flatliner and transitions into a head and arm choke until Sami makes the ropes. Mack follows with strikes, they trade and Mack hits the running boot and cannonball. Mack heads up top and Sami shoves the ref into the ropes, and hits the cactus driver for the win. Sami Callihan defeated Willie Mack @ 14:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, with Sami maintaining momentum following last night’s win over Tessa.

-Moose ties to talk Edwards out of the fight and wants to be friends again. He offers a handshake and v accepts and they hug.

Street Fight: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards : Moose is wearing kneepads over his jeans, 100% official street fight gear. That was short lived as they brawl right away, Edwards dumps him and follows with a dive and then chops. Moose fires back, but Edwards follows with a suicide dive. Moose blinds him with a drink to the face, follows with strikes but Edwards fires back and sends him over the barricade. Edwards follows with strikes, and then lays in chops as Moose is in the crowd. Edwards lays in strikes, and gets the trashcan of toys. He follows with can shots, but Moose rakes the eyes and hits him with the can lid. He then misses a chop and hits the post. Edwards bites Moose, but Moose follows wit lid shots and then whips him to the barricade. He puts the can over his head and hits the running boot. Lid shots follow and Moose charges and Edwards cuts him off with the trashcan. Back in and Moose chop blocks him. Lid shots follow, and he then lays the boots to him. Moose tosses in chairs, and then attacks the knee with chair shots. He follows with strikes, and goes back to the knee. He looks to Pillmanize the knee, but Edwards tosses a chair into his face. The RANA off the ropes follows, and the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Edwards gets the trashcan, nails Moose and then hits him again. The tiger driver is countered, and Moos hits him with the can and hits go to hell onto he can for 2. Moose gets a chair, lays it on Edwards and then tosses more chairs onto him. He heads up top and Edwards cuts him off with lid shots, follows him up and the superplex onto he pile of chairs follows and the delayed cover gets 2. Moose fires back with chops, Edwards firs back and they continue to trade. Moose fires up and pokes him in the eyes. The head butt follows but Edwards rebounds with a huge lariat. Edwards gets Kenneth, Moose shoves the ref into him and cuts off Edwards. The spear is countered by an Edwards spear and the tiger driver follows for 2. Edwards grabs Moose, but Moose hits him with the lid and he grabs the kendo and Edwards then cradles him for 2. Kendo shots by Edwards an the small package follows for the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Moose @ 21:00 via pin [***½] This was very good overall as they played to the stipulation well. I think it went a bit too long, and would have been better with some editing, but it was really good., An interesting weekend for Moose, dropping matches to Bahh, Rhino, and now Edwards,

Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann : Elgin overpowers him to begin. Elgin then grounds the action, and outwrestles Swann. Swann takes him down, follows with arm drags and then make Elgin chase him. Swann follows with a dropkick, they work into passes and Swann follows with a RANA. The enziguri follows but Elgin cuts him off with a dodon variation for 2. He follows with chops, and they spill to the floor. Elgin follows with chops, an we get another miss the chop and hit the post spot. Elgin then whips him to the steps, and back in, grounds the action. The rolling Germans follow, but Swann hits a stunner but Elgin cuts him off by dumping him over the ropes. Thy work to the apron and Swann fires back and hits an apron cutter. Back in and Swann lays in kicks, trips up Elgin and follows wit a DDT. He follows with jabs, follow with a flurry of strikes and kicks, and Elgin is busted open by the eye. Swann follows with an apron RANA and then a tope. Back in and the top rope elbow drop follows for 2. Elgin fires back with kicks, but Swann follows with a RANA and the 450 follows for 2. Elgin now hits a Gory bomb and German for 2. Clotheslines follow from Elgin, they trade superkicks, and Elgin cuts of lethal injection with a superkick and the brainbuster follows for 2. Swan counters the powerbomb into a DDT, he follows with strikes, but Elgin fires back but Swan hits the cutter and lethal injection for 2. The Phoenix splash is cut off, and he looks for a super blackout but Swann counters into a RANA, The Phoenix splash misses, and Elgin looks for a lariat but Swann hits code red. Elgin fights back wit a big lariat, spins Swann around with another and the blackout follows for 2. The buckle bomb follows, but Swann counters the Elgin bomb into a poison RANA an the Phoenix splash follows for 2. Swann takes him up top, but Elgin counters the RANA into a super Elgin bomb for 2. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb finally finish it. Michael Elgin defeated Rich Swann @ 18:30 via pin [****] This was great stuff, on par with the great TV match they had earlier his year as they play the style difference well and just know how to work with each other to get the most out of things.

Champions The North vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rhino : Page and Dreamer to begin. They lock up and work into counters. Page follows with kicks, but Dreamer works an abdominal stretch. Page escapes and tags in Alexander. Rhino joins him. They lock up and separate. Lock up again, and they break. Alexander now works the arm, but Rhino counters back and they separate. Alexander follows with strikes, but Rhino hits a shoulder tackle. Alexander powders as Rhino teases the gore. Dreamer tags back in and he and Rhino tale control, working quick tags. Dreamer heads up top, climbs back down and hits a bottom rope axe handle. Page follows with jabs, but Dreamer fires back and Alexander is in but the North eat elbows from Dreamer. They all brawl to the floor, with Page crotching Dreamer on the barricade. Back in and Alexander lays the boots to Dreamer. The champions isolate Dreamer, working double teams and quick tags. Page follows with knee drops and they then lays the boots to Dreamer. More double teams follow and Page covers for 2. The slam follows, and Page heads up top but Dreamer cuts him off with a superplex. Wholesale changes to Rhino and Alexander, Rhino strolls mildly with suplexes and covers for 2. It breaks down, the champions work double teams but Rhino kicks out at 2. Rhino runs then together and gets the cradle for 2. The TKO connects for 2. They double team Alexander, and Dreamer hits the cutter for 2. Dreamer gets a chair, they wedge it in the corner, but Page cuts off Rhino as Dreamer hits a DDT for 2. Dreamer gets sent into the chair and the double team powerbomb follows for the win. Champions The North defeated Tommy Dreamer & Rhino @ 16:40 via pin [**] This was ok at best, but really lethargic. A typical Tommy Dreamer main event in 2019, and a waste of the North.

– Post match, Rhino hits a gore to ensure that the champions do not stand tall.

