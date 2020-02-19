Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 2.18.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TJP defeated Josh Alexander @ 14:50 via pin [***½]

– Willie Mack defeated Johnny Swinger @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Madison Rayne defeated Mazzerati @ 3:15 via pin [*½]

– Best of Five Series Match: Eddie Edwards [1] defeated Michael Elgin [2] @ 13:00 via pin [***¾]

– Rhino defeated Dave Crist @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated Tessa Blanchard, Trey, & Tommy Dreamer @ 16:30 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

TJP vs. Josh Alexander : Page & Bahh are at ringside. They lockup and work into counters as TJP grounds things. Josh fights back and takes control, but TJP kips up and makes the ropes. TJP follows with a head scissors, dropkick and RANA. Josh levels him with a big boot, and grounds him with elbow strikes. He follows with body shots, but TJP counters into an octopus hold, and cradles him for 2. Josh cuts him off with a back elbow, follows with grounded knee strikes and keeps TJP grounded. TJP fights to his feet, fires back and counters into the octopus until Josh hits a backbreaker for 2. He follows with a knee drop, strikes and chops. The running elbow connects, they work up top and TJP counters into a cradle for 2. Josh follows with chops, takes TJP up top and TJP counters into the rolling arm bar. Josh fights and TJP pulls him center ring and then dumps Josh. The plancha follows and back in, TJP hits a dropkick, wrecking ball dropkick and heads up top. The senton misses, backbreaker by Josh and the sleeper follows, he swings him around and TJP counters for a knee bar but then follows with a Saito suplex. Josh cuts him off and follows with a three seconds around the world for 2. He follows with strikes, kicks and TJP fires back as they trade. Spin kick by TJP and Josh cuts him off with a German. TJP rolls into the arm bar, but Josh powers up and hits a backbreaker and covers for 2. He takes TJP up top, follows him up and TJP counters into a rough looking superplex and octopus hold. He transitions to the knee bar and Josh makes the ropes. Josh fires back, but TJP hits kicks and Josh counters the detonation kick and TJP pulls off the buckle pad to escape. He counters the sleeper into a cradle and wins. TJP defeated Josh Alexander @ 14:50 via pin [***½] This was really good and the TJP win sets up the tag title shot for he and Bahh as Bahh also beat Page.

– Johnny Swinger and Willie Mack have a meeting backstage.

Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger : Swinger wants a handshake, tries to attack and Mack cuts him off with atomic drops. Swinger begs off, complains to the ref and they lockup, Swinger follows with strikes until Mack fires back and hits a dropkick. Swinger stuns him off the ropes, follows with grounded strike and covers for 2. He head butts Mack in the balls, chokes him out and grounds things. Swinger to the ropes and Mack cuts him off with strikes, clotheslines and the slam. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault follows. Mack hits the frog splash and wins. Willie Mack defeated Johnny Swinger @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was ok with the right winner.

– We get highlights of Jordynne Grace winning the knockouts title last week.

– Madison Rayne arrives and mockingly praises Grace. She talks about all of her title reigns, and says since she is so giving, she will help continue the legacy of the knockouts division and announces her golden opportunity open challenge.

Madison Rayne vs. Mazzerati : Rayne immediately mocks Mazzerati and attacks. Mazzerati cradles her for 2 and the small package gets 2. Mazzerati hits a dropkick, Rayne cuts her off and follows with knee strikes. The northern lights follows for 2. She follows with a cravat, knee strikes and covers for 2. Mazzerati fires back, but Rayne hits the ripcord cutter for 2. Mazzerati fires back, lays in kicks and heads up top until Rayne cuts her off and cross Rayne finishes it. Madison Rayne defeated Mazzerati @ 3:15 via pin [*½] This was REALLY rough.

– Grace talks with Gaby about her title win, it was the most important moment of her career and she beat Taya to do it. She will be fighting champion, and won’t run from anyone. Bravo arrives and praises Taya. He airs a special video package for her.

– Taya runs down Bravo in the dressing room and he runs away claiming she loved the video. Taya says she will get that title.

– Katie & RVD meet backstage and bitch about people on social media. RVD makes fun of the sub humans and they make out. RVD then makes fun of Daga for losing at Hard to Kill. Daga wants a rematch, and RVD agrees to it for next week.

– Gaby interviews Tessa Blanchard, Trey, & Tommy Dreamer and Dreamer talks about his career, name drops Rey Mysterio and puts over Trey. He talks about ECW changing the business like Tessa and says Ace tried to bang Trey’s mom. Tessa say she feels good about tonight and says on Saturday, and this weekend, let the better man win, and that man may be a woman.

Best of Five Series Match: Eddie Edwards [0] vs. Michael Elgin [2] : They go at it right at the bell, trading and Edwards follows with an overhead suplex and suicide dive. Back in and Edwards hits the lariat, tiger diver and covers for 2. Elgin counters back, hits a German and sliding lariat. Edwards to the apron, Elgin follows and hits an apron DVD. Back in and Elgin covers for 2. He follows with the back elbow, clubbing strikes but Edwards fights off a powerbomb until Elgin lights him up with strikes. Edwards fires back, they trade and Edwards is down. Edwards fights to his feet, they trade again and Edwards is down. Elgin talks shit, Edwards fires up and delivers strikes. He follows with chops, Elgin fires back and cuts him off. He follows with clotheslines but Edwards cuts him off and dumps him. Elgin cuts off the suicide dive with a forearm strike, looks to powerbomb him on the ramp but counters into a RANA. The Boston knee party follows and back in, Edwards follows with the top rope double stomp for 2. They trade, Elgin levels him and does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. The bucklebomb follows but Edwards counters into a cradle for 2. Crossface by Elgin but Edwards counters out and hits a Boston knee party. Lariat by Elgin, hits another and covers for 2. They work up top and Elgin looks for a burning hammer, but Edwards counters and they trade enziguris. Edwards follows Elgin back up and Elgin counters into a super bomb but Edwards counters into a cradle and picks up the win. Eddie Edwards [1] defeated Michael Elgin [2] @ 13:00 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, physical match that played well off the previous meeting and also mixed in some new twists as Edwards finally wins one.

– Moose arrives and joins commentary.

Rhino vs. Dave Crist : Jake is at ringside. Dave attacks, follows with strikes and chokes out Rhino. Jake cheap shots Rhino and Dave delivers head butts, covering for 2. He follows with strikes and to the ropes, misses the senton. Rhino fires up and delivers chops. He hits clotheslines and a belly to belly. Jake trips up Rhino and Dave fires back until Rhino takes out Jake and the Gore finishes it. Rhino defeated Dave Crist @ 2:25 via pin [NR] Thankfully short with the right winner ahead of Sacrifice.

– Havok is backstage and Suzie is haunting her.

– Real good signing here.

– Gaby is interrupted by the ICU message.

Tessa Blanchard, Trey, & Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin & Reno Scum : Trey and Adam begin. Trey picks up the pace right away and follows with an arm drag, dropkick and Tessa tags in as she follows with a RANA. Dreamer tags in and double teams follow. Tessa tags in. cuts off Trey, Ace tags in and tags back out to Luster. He shoves Trey away, Dreamer tags in and the heels beat him down as they all brawl. The faces take control. Post break and Dreamer works over Luster until he’s cut off. Luster takes control and covers for 2. Ace tags in and they isolate Dreamer. Adam tags in and quick tags and double teams follow. They work pity city, and the senton atomico follows by Adam. Luster grounds things, Dreamer fights back but is cut off until Luster misses the head butt off the ropes. Trey & Ace tag in, Trey hits meteora and Adam breaks up the pin. Trey dumps him, but Adam cuts him of on the floor. Back in and Ace follows with kicks, Luster delivers strikes and grounds Trey. Adam tags in and double teams follow for 2. Trey slowly starts to fight back and finally tags in Tessa. Tessa runs wild, fighting off all three heels and hits a DDT. The Samoan drop follows and Ace attacks until Tessa gets a sleeper. Trey tags in and they double team Ace, cutter by Tessa and Dreamer hits a cutter. He takes out Luster on the floor. Adam cuts off Trey and Tessa takes him out, follows with the suicide dive and it breaks down. Trey follows with the step up tornillo and back in, Ace low blows him and the fold finishes it. Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated Tessa Blanchard, Trey, & Tommy Dreamer @ 16:30 via pin [***] It was a bit slow at times, but was good overall with Ace picking up the win ahead of Sacrifice.

– I’ll have a full preview and coverage of Sacrifice this weekend.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 91. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja review NXT Takeover: Portland, & hit a news roundup on rumored WrestleMania matches and much more! The show is approximately 81-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (Rumored Mania Matches, Nyla Rose Reactions, NJPW, More): 2:45

* NXT Takeover: Portland Review: 34:25 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.