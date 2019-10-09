Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan @ 8:53 via pin [**½]

– Johnny Swinger defeated Owen Travers @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Eddie Edwards and Kenny the Kendo Stick defeated Reno Scum @ 8:20 via pin [**½]

– X-Division Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Daga defeated Chris Bey @ 6:45 via pin [***]

– Michael Elgin defeated TJP @ 10:30 via pin [***½]

Tenille Dashwood vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan : Dashwood attacks, but gets cut off as the heels double team her. Dashwood fights back, dumps Rayne and suplexes Hogan, covering for 2. Dashwood then works over both until Hogan cuts her off with a superkick. Rayne grounds the action as Hogan slaps Dashwood around. They choke out Dashwood in the ropes, and follow with basement double dropkicks. Dashwood fires back, dumps Hogan and grounds Rayne. Hogan makes the save, double teams follow and then take Dashwood to the buckles. Dashwood fires back, Hogan then accidentally hits Rayne and Dashwood works over Rayne on the floor as Hogan accidentally hits Rayne with a suicide dive. Dashwood hits a neck breaker in the ropes and covers for 2. Hogan fires back, Rayne back in and they take Dashwood up top. Rayne follows her up and Hogan joins in, Dashwood slams them together knocking Hogan to the mat and powerbombs Rayne onto Hogan, covering for 2. Dashwood follows with rights, the big boot and tarantula. She trips Rayne into Hogan, hits the taste of Tenillle, and covers for 2. Rayne counters back with an enziguri and Hogan hits the fisherman’s neck breaker, and then argues with Rayne. Dashwood battles back, hits the spotlight and pins Rayne. Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan @ 8:53 via pin [**½] So Dashwood beat them both in singles matches, and then both at the same time. In that regard, they have done a fine job of positioning Dashwood as the next title challenger. The match was perfectly solid, but Dashwood hasn’t delivered anything of note in the ring and doesn’t feel like a hot challenger heading into BFG.

– Eddie Edwards meets with Tommy Dreamer, noting that he needs help. Dreamer says Eddie was pretty messed up at the wedding, but Eddie claims Reno Scum drugged him. Dreamer asks how he knows and Eddie says “the TV old me.” Dreamer then says he always has his back if he needs help. Eddie grabs Kenny the Kendo Stick and says he’s hardcore. Kenny the kendo stick will be his tag team partner later tonight.

Johnny Swinger vs. Owen Travers : They lockup and Swinger takes him to the ropes and follows with a shoulder tackle and clothesline. He lays the boots to Travers, hits a clothesline and head butts Travers in the balls. He chokes out Travers in the ropes, hits a back rake and chokes him out with his bandana. He chokes him out some more, but Travers fires back and then misses the corner dropkick. Swinger hits the swinging neck breaker for the win. Johnny Swinger defeated Owen Travers @ 3:00 via pin [NR] I suppose Swinger as an 80s throwback comedy act is fine as long as he doesn’t beat anyone important.

-The North is interviewed, and claim that fate brought them into Impact Wrestling to prove a point and they proved it. Now they’re up against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and they’ll find out why and how they’re the best team in the world at Bound For Glory. Gabby the interview chick mentions that Rob Van Dam and Rhino are in the match as well, and Page seems surprised by that, and kicks her out to discuss this horseshit with Alexander.

-Tessa Blanchard is interviewed, and wonders what it’s going to take for people to realize how dangerous Sami is. He’s dangerous and maybe Cage wants his hands on Sami a bit more than her at the moment, but she’s been on a mission since Slammiversary. As of now, each one of oVe has a target on their back.

– Ace Austin meets with Alisha Edwards, and wants to talk about what happened at the wedding, with Eddie. He can’t imagine how she feels, and while this might be hard to believe, he’s concerned for Eddie. He thought it was just the hookers, but he has friends with substance abuse problems, and sees the signs with Eddie. Alisha says she doesn’t think that’s the problem, but Ace says if she needs anything at all, he’ll just be one call away. I’m not really a fan of the angle, but will say, Ace is a tremendous douche bag.

Eddie Edwards & Kenny the Kendo Stick vs. Reno Scum : Adam and Edwards to begin. Luster distracts Edwards and Adam follows with a shoulder tackle. Edwards battles back, hits an overhead toss and takes out Luster. Luster tags in and wants Kenny in. He then attacks Edwards and beats him down. He follows with strikes, a boot and clothesline. Scum follows with double teams and Adam hits the dropkick for 2. Luster tags in and chokes out Edwards as Kenny is no help. Luster follows with strikes, and double teams follow on Edwards. Adam grounds the action, but Edwards counters back with the blue thunder bomb. Luster cuts off the tag, hits an elbow drop and covers for 2. They work pity city on Edwards, but Edwards counters back and hits a suplex. Hot tag to Kenny. Kenny runs wild with strikes on both, counters the double team and hits the white Russian leg sweep. Kenny follows with a Sasuke special as Edwards hits a suicide dive. Luster attacks Kenny as Adam grounds him and slams Edwards onto Kenny. Scum heads up top but Edwards and Kenny fight back and the Boston knee party finishes it. Eddie Edwards and Kenny the Kendo Stick defeated Reno Scum @ 8:20 via pin [**½] This was ridiculous, but solid fun as Edwards made Reno Scum watchable.

-The North lay out Konnan backstage.

– Sami Callihan arrives to address his actions from last week. Sami says last week was a horrific accident, a tragedy, and after talking it over with Impact management, they demanded he come out here to apologize and issue a statement. He means every word of what he’s about to say, and reads a prepared statement repeating what happened last week, it was not premeditated, and he took no joy in it. Despite the fact that he has that title shot, he has no interest in disrespecting their marriage, especially on their wedding day. Cage comes out to interrupt and goes right through security, catches Jake when he goes for a dive and powerbombs him on the apron. He then hits Dave with an F5. Madman Fulton attacks, and Cage slams him into the mat, looks to attack Sami, but he runs into the crowd. Cage grabs a fan and tosses him over the rail and onto the floor. Scott D’Amore comes put to try and manage the situation, but the police arrive to arrest Cage for attacking a fan.

Daga vs. Chris Bey : Daga attacks with kicks, they pick up the pace and work into counters. Bey counters into arm drags and follows with a head kick and is then dumped. Daga follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Daga covers for 2. The corner forearm connects and the dropkick follows for 2. Bey battles back with kicks, a dropkick and then hits a tope con hello. Back in and Bey hits the slingshot DDT for 2. Daga hits the superkick, code breaker and covers for 2. Bey battles back with strikes, and the crucifix for 2. Bey up top, gets cut off and Daga hits the Spanish fly and that gets 2. The lung blower driver follows and Daga picks up the win. Daga defeated Chris Bey @ 6:45 via pin [***] This was a good little sprint with the right guy wining Daga is a really good signing and I think that Bey will get picked up by someone before the end of the year.

– Post match, oVe attack Daga until Tessa Blanchard makes the save.

– We get a really good video package, hyping Ken Shamrock vs. Moose.

– Jim Mitchell meets with Jessicka Havok, and asks if she’s proud of herself, and says she better fix this before they all go to hell. Taya comes in and offers to help them if they help her, if Havok takes out Tenille Dashwood, she’ll give Jessicka Havok a title shot at Bound For Glory. Mitchell says they don’t need to go through Tenille because she’s never gotten a title shot at Taya, and maybe she should take that title off of her right now. Taya runs away.

Michael Elgin vs. TJP : Bahh is at ringside. TJP looks to use his speed advantage to begin and follows with jabs. Elgin cuts off the sunset flip but TJP looks for the knee bar. Elgin powers out, but TJP follows with a flurry of kicks until Elgin hits a shoulder tackle. TJP counters into a cradle or 2 and works into the arm snap spot. Elgin powders as TJP hits the wrecking ball dropkick. Back in and Elgin follows with strikes, but TJP dumps him but Elgin catches the cannonball and apron bombs TJP. He follows with chops, and back in, Elgin is cut off but then catches TJP with a German. Elgin looks for the dead lift superplex, but TJP counters out and hits the RANA off the top. He follows with a spin kick, springboard forearm and a dropkick. The wrecking ball dropkick connects and TJP follows with the high cross for 2, transitions into an arm bar. Elgin makes the ropes and then counters the detonation kick, powers out of an arm bar and powerbombs TJP. He follows with a lariat for 2. TJP counters the powerbomb, but Elgin counters the suicide dive into a powerslam on the ramp. Back in and Elgin hits the dead lift falcon arrow, doing the deal for 2. Elgin drops the elbow pad but TJP counters the lariat into a cross arm breaker. Elgin powers up into a buckle bomb and the backfist and Elgin bomb finish it. Michael Elgin defeated TJP @ 10:30 via pin [***½] This was a really good and fun main event match, but their one from Impact plus a few weeks back was even better.

– NEXT WEEK: Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar, Taya vs. Jessicka Havok, Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards, Jake Crist & Mad Man Fulton vs. Tessa & Daga.

– To close the show, Melissa Santos is on the phone with her mother as she arrives at jail to bail Brian out. Sami Callihan is there and grabs the phone, and tells Melissa’s mom that everything is under control and hangs up on her. He tells Melissa that what happened last week wasn’t intentional, and none of it would have happened if her meathead husband hadn’t come after him like that. But he also admits that he’d be lying if he said it didn’t feel really good. Sami tells her to go ahead and bail her husband out and walks off.

