Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Michael Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 8:20 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Jake Crist defeated Chris Bey @ 12:18 via pin [***]

– Rich Swann defeated Josh Alexander & Rhino @ 6:30 via pin [**½]

– X-Division Ladder Match Qualifier: Sabu vs. Rohit Raju went to a double countout @ 4:30 [*]

– Battle Royal: Shera won @ 9:05 [*]

Michael Elgin vs. Fallah Bahh : TJP is at ringside. They lock up and they trade shoulder tackles. Bahh fights off the slam and slams Elgin. He misses the elbow drop and Elgin follows with kicks, but Bahh fires up and hits a shoulder tackle. The corner splash follows and Elgin counters back and hits an XPLODER for 1. he slams Bahh to the buckles, but Bahh is an islander and no sells until Elgin follows with chops. Elgin follows with a slam, hits strikes and Bahh counters back but eats a superkick. They work into counters as Bahh hits the sit down splash. They trade, Bahh follows with chops and misses the running cross body. He hits it the second time and that gets 2. Elgin counters the belly to belly, follows with kicks and hits a German. Elgin hits clotheslines, a superkick and another. The big lariat follows for 2. Bahh counters back into a Samoan drop for 2. He looks for the banzai drop, but Elgin cuts him off and powerbombs him for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 8:20 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match here as Elgin properly wins ahead of his PPV match. Bahh continues to be a lot of fun.

– Post match, Elgin DDT’s TJP on the exposed floor, and then wraps the chair around his head and posts him. he then hits the buckle bomb and Elgin bomb back in the ring to write TJP off while he does the Super Junior Tag League, if he does return.

Non-Title Match: Champion Jake Crist vs. Chris Bey : Jake attacks at the bell and follows with strike and kicks. Bey battles back, Heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. He follows with a tope. Post break and Jake is in control. Bey fires back with an enziguri and then flies into a superkick for 2. Jake grounds the action, taking control back. Bey works to his feet, but Jake pulls him back down to the mat. Bey fires back, but Jake counters into a modified crucifix hold. Bey escapes, but Jake stuns him off the ropes. He follows with a slam for 2. Jake grounds things but Bey hits a jawbreaker, clotheslines and a dropkick. The fameasser follows for 2. Jake fires back with a flurry of kicks and covers for 2. Bey counters back with a RANA, and the slingshot DDT follows for 2. Jake counters back into a sunset flip for 2. They work up top and the super cutter finishes it. Champion Jake Crist defeated Chris Bey @ 12:18 via pin [***] Love Chris Bey, he’s getting a look from a lot of companies these days and has a ton of potential. They had a good match, Bey got some time to shine, but Jake rightfully won in the end ahead of the PPV.

– Ace talks with Alisha about bedimming X-Division champion on Sunday. There will be parties and he wants Alisha to be his plus one. Alisha doesn’t seem cool with it, but will consider celebrating with him if he wins.

– We get a Ken Shamrock video package, building to his PPV match with Moose.

– Taya meets with a mirror, talking like she’s talking with someone and about their past together and path to Impact. She’ll keep the championship at BFG.

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander vs. Rhino : Mack, Page, & RVD are at ringside. They brawl to begin, Rhino takes early control until Alexander cuts him off. Swann joins in and hits a RANA and dropkick. Alexander cuts him off and dumps him. Rhino attacks with strikes, elbows and a head butt. Alexander fires back and hits the missile dropkick for 2. He follows with body shots, lays the boots to Rhino and talks shit to RVD. The back elbow follows for 2. Swann is taking a nap somewhere as Alexander works over Rhino. He grounds the action, Rhino fires back and Alexander quickly cuts him off. Swann back in and Alexander takes him up top, and Rhino joins in and we get a tower of doom. Rhino follows with back elbows, Alexander fires back and hits the rolling elbow. Swann hits an enziguri and RANA, and page distracts him. Mack takes him out as Swann follows with kicks on Alexander. Alexander backdrops him onto Mack, Page, & RVD. Gore by Rhino and Page pulls out the ref. Swann hits the 450 for the win. Rich Swann defeated Josh Alexander & Rhino @ 6:30 via pin [**½] This was solid but terribly rushed and the layout wasn’t very effective. It ended up as ok build for Sunday’s PPV match.

– Sami cuts a promo about his path to Impact, signing with WWE, and leaving because they failed him. he talks about all of his nefarious actions in Impact, and had no plans to piledriver Melissa last week. He just wanted to be accepted as the best, and didn’t want the world to see him that way. But this is the Sami that you all created and he’s not sorry for that. On Sunday, he becomes champion, cripples Cage, and you will have to all respect that and you can all go fuck yourselves. Sami is a wonderful piece of shit.

X-Division Ladder Match Qualifier: Sabu vs. Rohit Raju : Gama & Jeanie are at ringside. Raju mocks Sabu to begin. He follows with kicks and strikes, Sabu fires back and attacks with the chair and hits air Sabu. Jeanie joins in and this is apparently no DQ. Raju cuts him of and covers for 2. The Russian leg sweep follows for 2. Sabu counters back with a tornado DDT for 2. The camel clutch follows, Jeanie looks for something, and she and Sabu get a table. They make a bridge at ringside, Raju follows him to the floor, chair shot by Sabu and Jeanie takes out Gama. Sabu lays Raju on the table and puts him through it with a leg drop. The ref counts them out and we have no winner. Sabu vs. Rohit Raju went to a double countout @ 4:30 [*] This was a bad, slow, and sloppy match with a horrible finish.

-Tessa comments on Sunday’s PPV match and says some may thing she shouldn’t show up, but she’s spent too much time training and sacrificing. She has a plan to reach the top and Sunday, no one will stop her and win the X-Division championship. And then, she’s coming for Sami.

Battle Royal : The winner will be #20 in Sunday’s gauntlet, while the runner up will be #1. Men & women are involved. They all brawl, and the women attack and beat down Swinger and dump him. They all slowly brawl around the ring, Grace gets eliminated and Shera strolls mildly with clotheslines and slams. Post break and Cousin Jake was eliminated during the break. Havok dumps Hogan but Jake catches her and then drops her for the elimination. SCUM works over Edwards and Coy & Raj brawl. Raj cuts him off but Cody takes him to the apron and they trade until Havok eliminates them. Rosemary attacks, Edwards works over Shera and Rosemary dumps Havok. Havok pulls out Rosemary for the elimination. They brawl up the ramp and to the back. SCUM & Shera are left with Edwards. They beat down Edwards and triple team him. Edwards battles back, SCUM is eliminated, and Edwards fights with Shera. He tries to eliminate him, SCUM distracts and attacks him and Shera dumps Edwards for the win; Shera will be #20 on Sunday, while Edwards will be the workhorse at #1, Shera won @ 9:05 This wasn’t good it was slow, disjointed and the crowd was really dead for it. It was incredibly flat like a house show battle royal.

