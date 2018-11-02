Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.01.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rich Swann defeated Willie Mack @ 9:50 via pin [***¾]

– Desi Hit Squad defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 3:25 via pin [*]

– Knockouts Title Match: Taya defeated Champion Tessa Blanchard @ 13:50 via DQ [***¼]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX defeated Matt Sydal & Ethan Page @ 13:15 via pin [***½]

– Pentagon defeated Homicide @ 5:55 via pin [**¾]

Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack : No fucking around tonight, right to the ring with a match that looks tremendously fun on paper. These two are friends, but Mack wanted his singles debut to be against Swann. They lock up and work into some lucha passes and run into each other due to the small ring and then work into a stand off. Mack hits a big shoulder tackle and follows with chops. Mack then grounds the action and hits blockbuster for 2. They trade strikes, with Mack maintaining control with a running suplex and covering for 2. Swann fires back with chops, but Mack cuts him off and drops him with some of his own chops. Swann now counters back with a sunset flip for 2. Mack cuts him off with a spin kick, puts him in the tree of WHOA and hits the coast-to-coast dropkick. Mack then follows with a plancha to the floor. Back in and Mack hits a pop up flatliner for a good near fall. Mack now lays in strikes, lighting Swann up. Swann fights off the Samoan drop and lays in kicks, leg drop and second rope 450 for 2. Swann fires up and hits an enziguri, but Mack follows with running forearms and kicks. The cannonball connects and the standing moonsault gets 2. Swann fights off the stunner, but Mack gets it on the second try for a great near fall. Mack misses the frog splash; Swann follows with strikes and the lethal injection for 1. Swann hits the Phoenix splash and finally wins. Rich Swann defeated Willie Mack @ 9:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good sprint style match to kick off the show on a really positive note.

– Sami & oVe talk about beating Cage at BFG, and Sami wants his X-Division title. Cage is apparently showing up at Rockstar Pro and they will kick his ass.

Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh) vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : Raj Singh is Gama’s son. Rahu to start, he hits a clothesline and lays the boots to his opponent. Singh tags in and they work double teams. Singh makes the other scrub tag in and he kicks his ass. Raju back in and double teams follow. Raju follows with a suplex and pulls up his opponent. Singh in and they lay the boots to scrub 2. The knee strike/Samoan drop combo finishes it. Desi Hit Squad defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 3:25 via pin [*] It was a squash.

– The OGz talk about taking out Konnan’s boys, Fenix & Pentagon. King says Konnan has been leeching off of guys for years. Homicide says he “got this bootleg Skellator” tonight.

– Konnan & LAX drink at the bar. They rundown Sydal & Page. Santana isn’t upset about the OGz attacking Pentagon & Fenix. Konnan says they can handle themselves and that they have to take care of their business tonight.

– We get a good video package for next week’s Moose vs. Eddie Edwards match.

– We now go to footage from Rockstar Pro and oVe calling out Cage to appear. An imposter Cage arrives complete with fake belt. Sami bag tags fake Cage and oVe hit him with the all seeing eye and Sami pins him while Jake counts. Sami claims to be the new champion.

– Eli Drake finds Joe Park in a janitor’s closet that was labeled as a law office. Drake makes fun of him and questions if he’s still a lawyer. Drake says he’s suing Impact Wrestling, and Park says they should make it a class action lawsuit and they could even own Impact when it’s all done. Drake walks off.

– The Desi Hit Squad are all happy and Scarlett arrives out of nowhere. Gama backs them off and hits on Scarlett, singing to her. Raju reminds her that Gama is 65, married and is happy. Scarlett asks about the Kama Sutra and leaves as they are all smitten with her.

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya : This is a rematch of their very good Bound for Glory match. Things get chippy right away, they work into some back and forth with Taya hitting the double knees. She follows with kicks and Tessa powders to the floor. Taya follows but Tessa cuts her off and slams her to the floor. Tessa then follows with a suicide dive. Back in and she covers for 2. Post break, and Tessa is in control, grounding the action, and bending Taya in ways most people can’t bend. Taya powers out and hits a running cross body for 2. Tessa cuts her off with a dropkick and then the running kick in the ropes for 2. Tessa follows with a slam, heads up top and has to roll through allowing Taya to lay in strikes. She follows with kicks and then a basement dropkick. Tessa avoids the charge but Taya hits the spear for 2. Taya lays in chops, and the German follows for 2. Tessa now hits a desperation cutter and misses a charge and Taya hits the curb stomp. Taya heads up top, and the moonsault connects for 2. Tessa powders, Taya heads up top and hits the high cross to the floor. Back in and Tessa shoves the ref into Taya and then punches him for the DQ. Taya defeated Champion Tessa Blanchard @ 13:50 via DQ [***¼] This was a good match, just a notch below their Bound for Glory effort. The intentional DQ finish works here because it fits the feud of Taya not respecting Tessa for not being an honorable champion.

– We get a video package for next week’s Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross match.

– We get a Jordynne Grace video package.

– We get a flashback to 2013, with Gail Kim vs. Candice LeRae.

– Pentagon & Fenix promise to show the OGz that they are for real.

– Cage says Sami talks a lot of shit for a guy ducking him. Next week he’ll show up at Rockstar Pro and give Sami the real Cage experience.

Tag Team Title Match Champions LAX vs. Matt Sydal & Ethan Page : Konnan is out with LAX. Sydal talks his third eye bullshit to Ortiz to begin. Sydal attacks with leg kicks, but Ortiz cuts him off and lays the boots to him. Santana tags in and the standing moonsault connects. Page tags in and runs into arm drags and Santana follows with a running kick. Santana follows with chops, but Page cuts him off with a side slam and tags in Sydal and lays the boots to Santana and takes him to the floor. Sydal hides under the ring and runs into Konnan. Santana hits an apron dive to wipe out the challengers. Post break (we get a commercial or Aro Lucha coming in 2019), Sydal is in control and works a Muta lock on Santana. He follows with kicks and a neck breaker for 2. Tag to Page and they isolate Santana with double teams. Santana fires back, but Sydal takes out his knee and tags in Page, who continues to beat down Santana. The challengers continue with quick tags and the double teams continue but Ortiz makes the save. Ortiz finally gets the tag and runs wild on Page, hits rolling thunder and then the falling splash for 2. LAX now runs through double teams until Sydal makes the save. Sydal tags in and hits an assisted double stomp and kicks follow on Ortiz for 2 as Santana makes the save. It breaks down, LAX hits a double team back breaker and picks up the win. Champions LAX defeated Matt Sydal & Ethan Page @ 13:15 via pin [***½] This was very good, LAX continues to roll and be great, winning matches in new ways all the time, while Page & Sydal are working really well together. This was a lot of fun.

– Allie has spooky time with the mirror and apologizes to Kiera for last week, but Kiera knows something is wrong. Allie denies but then admits that since she lost her soul, she’s filled with darkness. She doesn’t know what to do and Kiera says she has her back and says they need to end things with Su.

Pentagon vs. Homicide : King, Hernandez, & Fenix are all at ringside. Pentagon attacks right away, and lays in kicks to send Homicide to the floor. Back in and Pentagon rips open Homicide’s shirt and lays in chops. He follows with leg kicks, heads up top and the double stomp misses, and Homicide follows with clotheslines and then bites Pentagon’s fingers. They trade clotheslines, and Pentagon hits a backstabber after some miscommunication. The apron superkick follows from Pentagon. Homicide battles back and hits a suicide dive. Homicide now lays in chops, fish hooks Pentagon, and rolls him back in. Homicide hits an XPLODER for 2. Homicide talks shit, and follows with a tornado DDT for 2. Homicide now takes him up top and Pentagon slips out and hits Cheeky Nandos and then the top rope double stomp for 2. Homicide fights off the package piledriver, they trade chops and kicks. Homicide counters the gringo killer intro a cradle for the win. Pentagon defeated Homicide @ 5:55 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match for the time given, and played into the angle that they started last week. I love King using Konnan’s other boys to get back at Konnan, and the possibility of the Lucha Bros getting pissed and eventually taking it out on Konnan & feuding with LAX sounds fucking great.

– They all brawl post match, with King and the OGz standing tall.

– NEXT WEEK at FINAL HOUR:

* Jordynne Grace Debuts

* X-Division Champion Cage vs. Sami Callihan from Rockstar Pro

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross

– End scene.

