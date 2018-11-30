Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.29.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Pentagon & Fenix defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 15:45 via pin [***½]

– Jordynne Grace defeated Katarina @ 6:12 via pin [*½]

– Taya Valkrie defeated Ray Lyn @ 2:55 via submission [NR]

– Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz defeated Chris Bey & Mike Sydal @ 3:25 via pin [**]

– No DQ Match: Eli Drake defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 12:05 via pin [*½]

– The show opens with a nicely done “catch us up” video package.

Pentagon & Fenix vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann : Fenix and Swann to begin. They lock up, working into counters and work into a stand off. They pick up the pace, working into more counters and a stand off again. Pentagon & Mack tag in. They circle, Pentagon talks shit and Mack is amused by this. Pentagon takes of his glove, superkick by Fenix and then Swann as it breaks down and all four are down. Pentagon now lays in leg kicks on Mack, follows with forearms, but Mack hits a bicycle kick and runs into a superkick. He snaps off a RANA, leading to he and Swann working double teams. Fenix flies in, caught by Mack and Mack and Swann run wild and the cover gets 2. The Luchas fight back with kicks, double cutters by Fenix, sling blades by Pentagon. They isolate Swann, and Pentagon hits a top rope double stomp to the ass of Swann; taint good. They work over Mack with double teams and Pentagon covers for 2. Swann pulls Fenix to the floor, Pentagon works leg kicks on Mack but Mack hits the pounce. Mack follows with a tope on Pentagon. Swann hits a Phoenix splash onto the luchas on the floor. Fenix recovers and wipes out Swann & Mack with a springboard tornillo. Post break, and Mack is working over Fenix. They trade strikes, Fenix fires up but Mack takes him down. Mack hits a superman punch, but Fenix fires back with kicks and heads up top. Swann cuts him off and Pentagon takes out Swann. Reverse RANA by Fenix. The double stomp/fear factor combo on the apron kills Swann. The lucha then hit a series of double teams and finish off Mack. Pentagon & Fenix defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 15:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun opening match, worked in mostly a lucha sprint style. I love a show that starts with such good energy.

– Post match, LAX arrives and say that they were impressed. LAX wonders who is next for them and the tag titles. They’ve beaten everyone so far, and then thought, who better than “familia,” and they want to give their brothers a shot at the titles. They want to do it at Homecoming. The luchas accept. Yes please.

– Ultimate X qualifying matches start next week.

– We get a video package of Cage preparing for his tile match at Homecoming.

– Konnan is with LAX and is not happy about them making the match with the luchas. Konnan says he’s been there before, and it killed Juvi & Rey’s relationship. It happened with the OGz. Pentagon & Fenix want to be the best, and they will so anything they can to make it happen. Konnan says he has to leave and take care of business now.

Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina : Katarina tries to avoid Grace’s power to begin, but Grace quickly grounds her. Katarina pulls the hair, boot by Katarina and Grace drops her with a shoulder tackle and follows with a spinebuster for 2. Katarina fights off the bear hug, rakes the eyes, and hits a big boot for 2. Katarina chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with strikes. Grace fires back, but Katarina takes her down and covers for 1. Katarina locks on a body scissors, Grace escapes, and whips Katarina to the buckles. jawbreaker by Katarina and that gets 2. Grace counters a head scissors, and Katarina hits a deep impact DDT off the ropes for 2. Grace finally hits the pounce, posts Katarina and follows with running knees and elbows. The Vader bomb connects. The bear hug follows and Katarina taps. Jordynne Grace defeated Katarina @ 6:12 via submission [*½] Unfortunately, this wasn’t very good. It went way too long, Katarina got way too much in and the middle portion was extremely clunky. Grace really needs to be running through opponents with little effort to really get her power persona over better, not working competitive matches.

– KM apologizes to Bahh for not getting them a title shot. They go to hit the town and make some money. “7-minutes later” they have lost all of their money. Scarlett appears and says they have a lot of competition to battle to impress her.

– The GWN throwback is a recent Ultimate X match that Low Ki won.

– One of the refs meets with Tessa, warning her that she just can’t touch officials when she wants. Tessa doesn’t really give a shit but agrees.

– Dreamer is interviewed about tonight’s main event with Eli Drake. He drops “millennial” about 10-seconds in and mocks Drake for trying to be and failing to be the Rock. He says Drake could have been the franchise here, but lost the title and stayed mediocre. People have been calling Dreamer fat for years and trying to end his career for just as long, so get some new material. He’s done when he says he’s done.

Taya Valkrie vs. Ray Lyn : They lock up, Lyn counters and mocks Taya’s dancing. Taya follows with chops, but Lyn fires back and hits a knee strike. The missile dropkick follows for 2. Taya quickly cuts that off, works her over in the corner, and hits the charging knees for 2. Lyn fights off road to Valhalla, but Taya counters and hits the curb stomp. The STF follows and Lyn taps. Taya Valkrie defeated Ray Lyn @ 2:55 via submission [NR] This was a fine extended squash that allowed Taya to introduce a new weapon, but it was really all about the post match and the build to Tessa vs. Taya at Homecoming, which was well done.

– Post match, Tessa arrives and attacks Taya. Taya lays out the ref and then chokes him out. More officials arrive, Dutt & D’Amore also arrive to try and stop her. Gail Kim hits the ring and breaks it up. Taya spears Tessa and Tessa runs.

– Johnny Impact discusses his upcoming title shot against Cage at Homecoming. Killer Kross interrupts and needs a moment with Johnny. Kross again offers his help, and basically says if Impact tells him to take out Cage, he will. Impact refuses to ask for his help.

Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey & Mike Sydal : Dez and Sydal into begin, they work some fun back and forth and Sydal hits a dropkick. Wentz tags in and Wentz hits a corkscrew high cross. Bey in and hits a RANA. Dez cuts him off and The Rascalz run wild with ease. Stereo suicide dives follow and Dez shoves Wentz in mid-moonsault onto Sydal for the win. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz defeated Chris Bey & Mike Sydal @ 3:25 via pin [**] This was a solid and fun little debut tag for the Rascalz. If booked properly, they can be a huge addition to the tag and X-Division ranks.

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE! @DezmondXavier and @zachary_wentz’ Hot Fire Flame is one of the most mind-blowing moves we've ever seen. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/70dVHhuxfE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 30, 2018

– Kiera is convinced that Su doesn’t have full control over Allie. Despite everything that’s happened, she still has Allie’s back and knows she can fight the darkness. Kiera is a sweet girl who can’t act.

– Eddie Edwards is in a mental institution… Moose visits him, something Eddie didn’t do for Moose. Moose has Eddie’s kid’s book and says its crap as Eddie left a lot out. Moose says he’ll check in on Alisha for Eddie…

Things are looking bad for @TheEddieEdwards. He's been committed in Shady Acres in Baltimore and @TheMooseNation is there to rub it all in. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/J2ICieru5s — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 30, 2018

– Aro Lucha commercial time; allegedly coming in 2019.

– Sydal talks with Page about enlightenment and third eye shit. Page says “the old him” would have been upset about all of Sydal’s recent losses. Sydal says this isn’t working and says they will face off for a shot at Ultimate X. Page agrees if Sydal thinks that’s the way.

Eli Drake vs. Tommy Dreamer : They play to the crowd, lock up and Drake takes Dreamer down. Dreamer now surprises Drake with actual wrestling moves, taking control. Dreamer now lays in chops, mounted strikes, and bites Drake. The cutter follows and Drake powders and gets counted out… Impact officials are restarting this as a no DQ match. Post break and they are brawling on the ramp. Dreamer returns with hardcore toys and starts attacking Drake. Dreamer hits him with a donut box and then eats some. Dreamer puts the ring bell on his crotch and hammers it. Dreamer gets a cane and pretty much shoves it up Drake’s ass. Drake fights back and suplexes Dreamer in the ramp. Drake attacks with a traffic cone, and follows with strikes back in the ring. Drake hits a cookie sheet assisted neck breaker for 2. Dreamer fires up and hits a clothesline, neck breaker, and Dusty elbows. Dreamer gets a chair, and a trashcan. He sets up the chair, and Drake drop toeholds him into it for 2. Drake has the chair and flies off the ropes with it but Dreamer got a foot up to block. The DDT follows for 2. Drake wedges a trashcan in the corner, but Dreamer hits another DDT for 2. Drake low blows him, slams him to he can, and the gravy train gets 2… what? Drake wraps the chair around Dreamer’s neck and hits it with a boat oar and wins. Eli Drake defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 12:05 via pin [*½] I know that they are building to a PPV match for Drake, likely against Abyss judging by the closing angle, but this match was no good and not even the weapons could save it. Dreamer is in no condition to be working long form singles main events, and while I appreciate that he puts guys over, bad is simply bad as it felt as if Drake was dragging him through the final moments.

– Drake heads backstage and finds a gift. He’s freaked out by it and leaves.

– NEXT WEEK: We get Ultimate X qualifiers.

– End scene.

