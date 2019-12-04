Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cage vs, Eddie Edwards went to a no contest @ 8:50 [***]

– Michael Elgin defeated Cage & Eddie Edwards @ 15:15 via pin [***½]

– Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated The Rascalz @ 8:35 via pin [**¾]

– Petey Williams defeated Johnny Swinger @ 3:20 via pin [*]

– Non-Title Match: ODB defeated Champion Taya @ 10:20 via pin [*½]

– We open with highlights of Tessa becoming #1 contender.

– Elgin comments on his DQ,

Cage vs, Eddie Edwards : They lock up and work into counters. Cage grounds things, but Edwards powers to his feet and Cage hits a shoulder tackle. He hits another and then a clothesline. Edwards dumps him, follows with kicks and Cage counters the RANA but Edwards hits it anyway on the floor. He follows with chops, back in and Cage hits an enziguri. The dead lift superplex follows for 2. Cage follows with head butts, and then works over Edwards in the corner. He hits a backbreaker and maintains control. He hits another and covers for 2. Uppercuts follow, and the belly to back suplex gets 2. Edwards fights off a suplex, they trade and Edwards hits a suplex. Edwards lays in chops, a RANA and they trade. Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. The tiger driver is countered and Edwards counters the F5, hits a an enziguri but Cage hits a lariat. Elgin arrives and attacks for the no contest. Cage vs, Eddie Edwards went to a no contest @ 8:50 [***] Good match, which lads to another.

Michael Elgin vs. Cage vs. Eddie Edwards : They all brawl to begin, cage & Elgin are dumped and Edwards hits the suicide dive. Cage follows with a tope, and back in, trades with Elgin. Edwards joins in and a neck breaker follows for 2. Elgin follows with strikes, Edwards lays in chops and Cage hits a superkick. Edwards hits an overhead suplex and then an enziguri, Edwards RANA’s Elgin into Cage, it breaks down and Elgin dropkicks Edwards to the floor, clotheslines to Cage and he heads up top. The cannonball onto both follows. Post break and Elgin is working over Cage. They work up top and Edwards joins in and jot a blue thunder bomb. Enziguri to Cage, and turbo backpack follows. He locks on the half crab. Elgin breaks it up, it breaks down and Cage takes control. Elgin& Cage trade, dragon suplex by Elgin, clotheslines follow and Elgin hits a pop up powerslam on Edwards. The DDT to cage follows. He does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Cage counters the powerbomb with the Alabama slam, Boston knee party by Edwards and the tiger driver follows for 2. Elgin cuts him off, trades with Cage and Edwards joins in and Elgin hits a tornado DDT. Lariat by Cage and he takes Elgin up top, follows him up and Elgin crotches him. Edwards hits a Boston knee party and cradles Elgin for 2. They trade, German by Edwards but Elgin pops up and hits a lariat. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb follow for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Cage & Eddie Edwards @ 15:15 via pin [***½] This was a very good match as you would expect from these three guys, they got time, they delivered and it was a positive addition after the no contest.

– The Rascalz are in the tree house as Trey is upset about Ace talking about his mom last week. She arrives as Wentz & Dez perk up. Trey says she doesn’t need to be at ringside tonight. It’s work and moms don’t come to work. She asks if she’s a distraction or an embarrassment. Trey says she can come to ringside tonight and she says he’ll make meat loaf for tonight.

– Moose talks about coming up shot last week. It’s ok, even the greats lose at times and still become legends. He heads to the cages to play some basketball. They guys are afraid of being beat up. Moose makes his shot, and kicks their asses and hung one of them in the hoop.

– Josh brings out ODB, talking about her food truck burning down and how the company is supporting her with these shows in NYC. ODB is out, drinking of course while grabbing her tits, because she’s true to the gimmick. She’s glad to be home, and says she’s had some rough times as of late. She’s been doing her own meat and greets, smoking meat and pulling pork. Hitting 40 suck and she was devastated when she lost her truck. She had insurance but the company can kiss her ass. She appreciates that she’s loved so much and this has always been her home. Taya arrives with John E. Bravo. She mocks ODB about her sad story. But she’s glad to see the bitch is back, calling her the most intoxicated champion in knockouts history. ODB may have won the title four times, but Taya is the longest reigning champion ever and this is her show. ODB drinks as Taya rants, and doesn’t want ODB’s grubby ass hands on her title, but will donate to her fund to by her a fire extinguisher for the next time her truck goes up inflame like her career. “Go on, GIT, GIT, GIT THE LUNCH LADY OUT OF HERE!” ODB attacks and sends Taya packing. Taya was a great bitch here.

– Taya will face ODB tonight.

– We get the announcement of Tessa vs. Sami at Hard to Kill.

This was intense. @Tess_Blanchard is ready for her history making World Championship match against @TheSamiCallihan at #HardToKill. pic.twitter.com/SXvitvSjEQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 4, 2019

The Rascalz vs. Ace Austin & Reno Scum : Trey’s mom is in the crowd. Trey works over Adam to begin, hits a RANA and Ace tags in and attacks. He takes control until Trey sends him to the floor. Wentz tags in and hits a running knee strike the running shooting star press and Dez covers for 2. Scum cut off Dez and cover for 2. Luster follows with strikes, hits a suplex and Adam covers for 2. Luster tags in and they isolate Dez in the corner. Adam tags in after a Luster heart punch and double teams follow for 2. He follows with strikes, Ace tags in and lays the boots to Dez. He then paper cuts him with the playing card, hits knee strikes and Dez fires back. hits a superkick and tags in Trey. He runs wild and hits a neck breaker. The enziguri follows but Ace cuts of the suicide dive. It breaks down, dive by Wentz and then one by Adam. Trey hits a step up tornillo and Ace hits on his mom. Trey attacks allowing Scum to pick up the win. Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated The Rascalz @ 8:35 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, and advance Trey vs. Ace.

– ODB meets with Jordynne Grace and says she may leave her a piece of Taya for the PPV. Grace donates to her fund by sticking money in her bra.

– Johnny Swinger meets with Joey Ryan, running down kids like Petey Williams for killing the towns and running of the rizzats. He wants to team up with Ryan, who ignores him and then says to count him in for his help tonight.

– RVD & Katie Forbes arrive. Katie introduces RVD, they make out and RVD says that as the biggest star in wrestling, he feels he needs to explain his actions, but the fans wouldn’t understand. If he wasn’t RVD he’d wish he was RVD. Every wrestler today does RVD moves. Tommy Dreamer arrives and says RVD hasn’t returned his texts or calls. He suggest RVD vs. Rhino for next week. RVD wants to move on from the past and says Dreamer is holding him back. RVD has to think about his girlfriend and girlfriend’s girlfriend and refuses the match. Rhino arrives, they brawl and security arrives to separate them.

– We see Swann getting praise for his performance last week. He praises Tessa, but wants to focus on Mack & the tag team challenge next week. The North arrive and put over Swann, but try to cause issues between he and Mack. Swann calls BS and says he and Mack are coming for them. Mack looks concerned.

– Fallah Bahh is asked about Desi Hit Squad’s attack. He Bahhs and then says he’s still right here. As long as he’s here he will fight back.

– The throwback is ODB vs. Mickie James IN THOSE SHORTS.

– Mitchell introduces Suzie to Havok. Mitchell wants them to be the best of friends.

Petey Williams vs. Johnny Swinger : Petey gets cradle for 2. Swinger claims he pulled the tights, and Petey follows with a head scissors, dropkick and dumps Swinger. Swinger stuns him off the ropes, and the fist drop and strikes follow. He head butts Petey in the balls and chokes him out. He misses elbow drops and Petey hits the slingshot code breaker, Russian leg sweep and Swinger fights of the destroyer. Swinger calls for Ryan, but Petey gets the sharpshooter for the win. Petey Williams defeated Johnny Swinger @ 3:20 via pin [*] It existed and wasn’t good.

Champion Taya vs. ODB : John E. Bravo is at ringside. Taya attacks right away, but ODB cuts her off with shoulder tackles. She follows with chops, slams her to the corner and lays in more chops. The fall away slam follows, as Taya spills to the floor. Bravo steals the flask and ODB takes it back, offers him a drink and he likes it. ODB motorboats him and flapjacks Taya, covering for 2. Taya fires back, slams ODB off the ropes and chokes out ODB. The running knee strike follows for 2. ODB fires back, misses a charge and Taya cuts her off and covers for 2. She hits a leg drop and the STF follows. ODB fights and makes the ropes. Taya follows with the curb stomp, dances and talks shit to ODB. ODB fires back, but Taya hits chops. She chokes out ODB, takes her up top, and follows her up. ODB motorboats her and gives her the face full of stuff. The Thesz pres follows, and ODB takes over. The broncobuster follows. She takes a drink, Bravo distracts her and they drink and Taya attacks. She beats down ODB, Bravo is “drunk” and Grace attacks, distracting Taya and ODB cradles Taya for the win. ODB defeated Champion Taya @ 10:20 via pin [*½] Woof, this was not good. It was slow, felt twice as long as it was, and while I appreciate what they are doing for ODB, I didn’t like her pinning Taya, even by distraction.

–

