Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ultimate X Qualifier: Jake Crist defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Dark Allie defeated Heather Monroe @ 4:40 via pin [*¾]

– Rohit Raju & Raj Singh defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:30 via pin [*¾]

– Ultimate X Qualifier: Ethan Page defeated Matt Sydal @ 15:25 via pin [**¾]

– Johnny Impact & Taya defeated Moose & Tessa Blanchard @ 15:08 via pin [***]

Ultimate X Qualifier: Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist : Sami and Dave are at ringside. Jake attacks at the bell, but Mack hits a shoulder tackle and follows with a dropkick. Mack follows with uppercuts, Jake looks for a high cross, gets caught into a Samoan drop and standing moonsault as Mack covers for 2. Sami distracts Mack, allowing Jake to fire back with kicks. The dropkick follows for 2. Jake ground things, rakes the eyes, and chokes out Mack in the ropes. Sami chokes out Mack, and Jake then covers for 2. He grounds things again, Mack slowly powers up and eats a big boot and Jake covers for 2. He follows with clubbing strikes, but Mack lays into him with lariats and a rolling uppercut. The slam and leg drop follows, Jake fights off the stunner, but Mack catches him with a pop up punch. The code breaker follows for 2. Mack heads up top, Jake cuts him off and follows him up. They battle for position and Mack about kills him with a sunset bomb. Jake somehow fires back with kicks and a German for 2. Mack now hits an XPLODER to the buckles and covers for 2. Mack puts him in the tree of WHOA and heads up top and Sami and Dave cause distraction, allowing Jake to hit the super cutter for the win. Jake Crist defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin [***] I could have done without the distraction bullshit (I get that it’s oVe’s gimmick and it helps Mack save face in a loss) but otherwise it was a good and fun opening match.

– Tessa runs down Taya as just being Johnny Impact’s wife, and tonight, she and Mr. Impact Wrestling (Moose) will rule. Moose says he will give Tessa the world and a win tonight.

Dark Allie vs. Heather Monroe : Su Yung is at ringside. Monroe attacks right away, runs wild with strikes and a corner elbow attack, She follows with kicks for 2. Allie cuts her off with a backstabber, and then lays in ground and pound. Allie then tosses her across the ring, lays the boots to Monroe. Knee strikes follow, and Allie chokes her out and covers for 2. Allie suplexes her to the buckles, but Monroe fires back with an enziguri for 2. Allie hits a neck breaker and senton for 2. Allie is mad, slaps herself, and hits a superkick for 2. The code breaker finally finishes it. Dark Allie defeated Heather Monroe @ 4:40 via pin [*¾] The match wasn’t much, it felt a bit too long and that Monroe got a bit too much in, but it worked to get over the new “Dark” Allie. Her character work was really good here.

– Post match, Allie gets Su’s glove and applies the mandible claw. Kiera Hogan takes out Su and tries to connect with Allie. Not today, Allie lays her out and she and Su lay the boots to her. Allie then hits the code breaker to lay Hogan out.

– Mack meets with Swann, and he’s pissed about losing and wants revenge. Swann doesn’t want to go there, noting that they are crazy. Swann faces Dave next week and he’ll handle it. Mack says he’ll have his back.

– Gama Singh introduces Rohit Raju & Raj Singh.

Rohit Raju & Raj Singh vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Singh overpowers and takes early control. Singh follows with a shoulder tackle, and hits a neck breaker as he works over both. Raju tags in and they work double teams. Singh tags back in and they lay the boots to Jimmy. Raju follows with knee strikes, Singh tags in and the squad runs wild. The knee strike/Samoan drop follows for the win. Rohit Raju & Raj Singh defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:30 via pin [*¾] I’m still not feeling the Desi Hit Squad at all. It’s not that they are actively bad or anything, but they just don’t do anything all that interesting or make me care in any way.

– Ethan Page and Matt Sydal prepare for their match backstage. Sydal talks his third eye bullshit as Page warms up and says he should go and prepare.

– Katarina is interviewed about her loss last week to Grace. She’s angry now, and introduces Ruby Raze, who will be Grace’s new nightmare.

– We see the GWN flashback, when Chris Sabin cashed in option C on Bully Ray.

– McKenzie interviews Eli Drake. He has the note from last week, revealing Abyss has challenged him to a monster’s ball match at Homecoming. Drake calls it crap, but says he’ll get rid of Abyss if he has to.

– Scarlet meets with the Rascalz doing the “That 70s Show” gimmick.

Ultimate X Qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Matt Sydal : Sydal talks his third eye shit, they lock up and Sydal works into some slick escapes. Page counters back, does a cartwheel, and then works a side headlock. Sydal picks up the pace, they stand off, and discuss third eye protocol. They work to the ground, and into another stand off. Sydal is impressed, and then lays in leg kicks and follows with chops. Page now fires back with chops, slams him to the buckles, but Sydal counters into the final cut leg drop for 2. Page lays in rights, but Sydal drops him with a knee strike. Sydal now starts working the leg, grounding the action. Page fires back, but eats another knee strike and running dropkick; Sydal covers for 2. Page catches Sydal out of the air and hits a back breaker. Page lights him up with strikes, back elbows and a big boot for 2. Sydal back to the leg kicks, but page turns him inside out with a spinning slam. Sydal hits a spin kick, they work to the apron and Page hits a cutter. Post break, and they trade chops, rake the eyes. Page up top and Sydal hits a head scissors for 2. Sydal up top and Page cuts him off, then now battle up top and page kicks Sydal to the mat and hits the swanton but Sydal then cradles him for 2. They trade pin attempts and Page picks up the win. Ethan Page defeated Matt Sydal @ 15:25 via pin [**¾] While a bit lethargic at times, this was pretty good as it played off of their relationship, but it really felt like it was missing something as knowing both guys, I know they have a way better match in them. Also, Page comes across as a really questionable choice for an Ultimate X match, but maybe he’ll be a pleasant surprise.

– Back to Eddie at the asylum. Raven cameos, playing chess with him and beating him. Eddie says he doesn’t belong here, while raven says he checks himself in once a month. Raven details a lot of the shitty things he’s done, and that Eddie didn’t go far enough. Raven distracts the orderly and steals his keycard, and gives it to Eddie, noting that he owes him one. Raven popping up in an asylum segment is the least shocking thing of 2018.

– Konnan and LAX meet with Fenix & Pentagon. Konnan wants them all to stay cool, and he knows they have tempers, and that they will want to one up each other. They promise Konnan that there will be no problems. Konnan now seems ok with things, Pentagon gets in Santana’s face and Konnan gets pissed and leaves.

– Johnny Impact & Taya are interviewed. It’s a special night because it’s the first time they are tagging together in Impact. Johnny says Taya will kick Tessa so hard in the face Tully will feel it.

– The weekly Aro Lucha commercial runs.

Moose & Tessa Blanchard vs. Johnny Impact & Taya : Moose ties to get a kiss from Tessa, but gets rolled up for 2. Impact hits arm drags and Moose runs and hugs Tessa. The ladies tag in and work into some back and forth, Taya lays in kicks in the corner and Tessa powders. Impact hits the disaster kick on Moose and then hits a corkscrew plancha to the floor. The Impacts work them over on the floor, but back in Moose low blows Impact and dropkicks him to the floor. Post break, and Tessa is working over Taya and covers for 2. She follows with kicks and Moose tags in and knocks Impact to the floor. Tessa continues to control, and grounds the action. Tessa follows with strikes, Taya fights off the DDT, and Tessa misses a charge and posts herself. The men tag in and Impact runs wild, hits a leg lariat and running knee strike. The standing shooting star press gets 2. Impact looks or starship pain, but Moose avoids, looks for go to hell, but Impact hits a RANA. Moose follows with a pop up powerbomb and senton for 2. Impact avoids the spear, and follows with moonlight drive and that gets 2. The ladies tag in and Taya takes control with a corner ass attack. The corner knees follow, but Tessa hits the ripcord cutter for 2. Taya fights off the DDT, hits a German and covers for 2 as Moose pulls out the ref. Impact wipes him out with a tope, Taya hits the curb stomp and locks on the STF. Tessa grabs the ring skirt, but Taya pulls her back in and Tessa taps. Johnny Impact & Taya defeated Moose & Tessa Blanchard @ 15:08 via pin [***] This started slowly, but really picked up nicely down the stretch and turned into a good match, with Taya picking up the win and making her look like a threat for Homecoming. The post match angle also played out well.

– Post match, Moose spears Impact as Tessa beats down Taya. Killer Kross arrives, takes the chair from Tessa, and Cage arrives and takes out Kross and Moose. Kross pops back up and leaves. Cage checks on Taya and stares down with Impact.

– Next week’s Ultimate X qualifiers are Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist & Trevor Lee vs. Trey Miguel.

– End scene.

