Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann defeated Dave Crist @ 4:07 via pin [**]

– Ultimate X Qualifier: Trey Miguel defeated Trevor Lee @ 6:40 via pin [***]

– Fenix defeated Santana @ 8:45 via pin [***¾]

– Jordynne Grace defeated Ruby Raze @ 4:06 via pin [**]

– Moose vs. Cage went to a no contest @ 11:27 [***½]

Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist : Jake and Sami are at ringside. Dave stalls to begin as Swann plays to the crowd. Dave finally attacks with a bicycle kick and follows with strikes and dumps him so that Sami can attack. Back in and Dave covers for 2 and then grounds things. Dave follows with chops and then chokes out Swann. Swann fires back with an enziguri and he then wipes out oVe with a tope. Back in and Swann lays in jabs, and then a flurry of strikes and kicks. The lethal injection follows for 2. Swann heads up top and misses the Phoenix splash. Swann counters the DDT into a cradle and wins. Rich Swann defeated Dave Crist @ 4:07 via pin [**] This was short and ok for the time given, the right man moved on.

– They beat down Swann post match until Mack makes the save. Sami had pulled the Crists off of Swann, and then Swann pulls Mack off of Sami. Sami sends the Crists to the back and they leave. Hmmmmmmmmmmmm.

– Swann joins Jake Crist & Ethan Page in Ultimate X at Homecoming.

– Moose is interviewed and says he got McKenzie a gift but one of his other girls stole it. He isn’t worried about Eddie as he is focused on Cage. Machines can die, but legends live on forever.

– Swann and Mack discuss what happened. Swann doesn’t want to go down that road, he knows Sami and doesn’t want to get involved with him again.

– Josh Mathews is in the ring putting over the history of the knockouts championship. He brings out Taya and then Tessa. Josh asks Taya about the rivalry and upcoming title match. Taya says teas has been creative in retaining her championship, and that Tessa felt the championship slipping away and Tessa isn’t a real champion. At Homecoming, she will be all over her. Tessa says Taya only knows how a champion acts is by watching her husband and he’s not even all that good. Taya liked to chase dreams, but she’s only a challenger and a loser. Tessa does what she does to stay champion and will continue doing so. At Homecoming, Taya will have to take this title from her, and no one has been able to do that. Josh says due to the situation, there will be an added stipulation, a guest referee. Gail Kim. Kim arrives and Tessa loses her shit. Taya is pleased. This was solid stuff to add to the build for the match and the Kim stipulation makes sense following recent events.

– Post break, Tessa says they are stacking the odds against her. She respects Kim, but she’ll run through her as well if she has to.

Ultimate X Qualifier: Trey Miguel vs. Trevor Lee : They lock up, working into some back and forth, with Miguel controlling early. They work into counters, Miguel back flips out of a German; Miguel picks up the pace and follows with a RANA. The dropkick takes Lee to the floor, and Miguel follows with another RANA. Back in and Miguel heads up top, leaps over Lee and Lee cuts him off with kicks and a back breaker for 2. Lee follows with chops, and then tosses him across the ring. Miguel fires back with kicks, but Lee hits another back breaker and puts a stop to that. Lee slaps him around; Miguel picks up the pace, hits a PELE, and then a neck breaker for 2. Miguel heads up top, Lee cuts him off but Miguel slips out into a 619. The RANA into a cradle connects and Miguel picks up the win. Trey Miguel defeated Trevor Lee @ 6:40 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little match that I had wished went a bit longer as I felt that they were really just getting rolling.

– Miguel joins Rich Swann, Jake Crist, & Ethan Page in Ultimate X at Homecoming.

– The Lucha bros cut a promo about tonight’s Santana vs. Fenix match.

– We get a creepy Su & Dark Allie video. Dark Allie faces Kiera Hogan at Homecoming

– We get a GWF flashback to an Ultimate X match with Red, Suicide, Daniels, Shelley, & Sabin. It’s the one where Daniels & Suicide almost died and Red retained the title.

– At the LAX clubhouse, Konnan still isn’t pleased with Santana & Ortiz over this Lucha Bros match. Konnan says they are on their own for the match.

Santana vs. Fenix : Ortiz & Pentagon are at ringside. They lock up, Santana lays in chops but Fenix counters the lucha arm drag. Fenix then hits one, but Santana catches him with a springboard RANA. Fenix to the floor and Santana follows with a tope. Fenix fires back with kicks, and he then hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. Back in and Fenix heads up top and misses the swanton and Santana quickly takes over, covering for 2. They trade chops and strikes, and Santana hits the big uranage for 2. Fenix fires back, hits an enziguri and rolls into a cutter for 2. Back fist by Fenix, they work into counters, and Santana hits the reverse RANA but Fenix answers back with one of his own! They start trading strikes, head kick by Fenix and Santana gets hung in the ropes and Fenix hits ropewalk kick and that gets 2. Santana now rolls into a cutter, and hits an alley opp and sitout powerbomb for a good near fall. Santana looks to go up top, Fenix cuts him off and looks for the black fire driver but Santana counters into a cradle for 2. Spin kick by Fenix, black fire driver connects and puts Santana away. Fenix defeated Santana @ 8:45 via pin [***¾] This was a very good and tremendously fun match that added to my excitement of a match I was already hugely excited for. It’s also a nice running theme that without Konnan, LAX is extra vulnerable.

– Killer Kross is interviewed and says the writing is on the wall, Johnny can’t do this on his own. Johnny arrives and says Kross is just trying to manipulate people. Johnny says he wants nothing to do with him, and Kross calls him a half-assed husband. Johnny snaps on him, and Kross says that’s the guy that can beat Cage. Johnny tells him to stay away from he and Taya.

– Kiera says she thought Allie wouldn’t hurt her, but her Allie is gone. She always had Allie’s back, but the end is here, and it’s time to fight.

– Back to Shady Acres, with Raven spouting conspiracy theories. Eli Drake arrives, and talks with him about Dreamer & Abyss. Drake wanted to see the man that inspired a generation who thought they were wrestlers. Drake says Raven is just waiting to die and he hopes he does so that generation can die along with him. Drake says he can adapt and he can beat Abyss at his own game. Drake tells Raven to watch the match as Drake gets escorted out.

Jordynne Grace vs. Ruby Raze : Katarina is at ringside. Grace looks to hit and move early on, Raze misses a charge and Grace hits double knees and a running back elbow. Katarina distracts Grace, allowing Raze to hit a German. Raze lays the boots to Grace, and chokes her out in the ropes while yelling a lot. Knee strikes by Raze follow, and the draping neck breaker follows for 2. Grace fires up, fights off the chokeslam and follows with clubbing strikes. Raze fires back, misses a charge and Grace picks her up on her shoulders and hits a powerbomb. Grace muscle busters Katarina, hits the Vader slash on both and picks up the win. Jordynne Grace defeated Ruby Raze @ 4:06 via pin [**] This was ok, Grace largely dominated and looked good. Ruby Raze is not a good professional wrestler, and I really hope they don’t use her again. She was sloppy, poor transitions, bad footwork and when she’s confused, just yells a lot.

– The weekly Aro Lucha commercial runs. No one has any real clue what’s up with them.

– Desi Hit Squad meets with Gama, and Scarlet appears out of the smoke. They want to be her guys, she books DHS vs. KM vs. Fallah Bahh, because she loves when men fight over her.

Cage vs. Moose : They collide right away, both looking to establish dominance. Moose hits a cheap shot and shoulder tackle. Cage pops up and hits a dropkick and head scissors. Moose powders and Cage follows as they brawl on the floor. Moose lays in chops, but Cage moves and Moose hits the post. Moose slams Cage to the apron, and then whips him to the barricade and follows with kicks. Cage quickly cuts that off and hits an apron bomb. Back in and Moose trips him up and hits the corner dropkick. Moose follows with ground and pound, and lays in chops but is favoring his hand. He starts whipping Cage to the buckles and poses. Cage cuts him off, but Moose quickly dropkicks him to the floor. Moose whips him to the barricades repeatedly, and then rolls him back in. Cage picks up the pace and wipes out Moose with a tope. Back in and Cage runs into a boot but hits the spinebuster for 2. Cage follows with strikes, enziguris, and a superkick but Moose hits go to hell for 2. Moose follows with the pop up powerbomb and senton for 2. Cage fires back and hits the dead lift superplex and that gets 2. Moose bites Cage, they trade strikes and chops, Cage hits a knee strike, head butt from Moose, and they then kill each other with clotheslines. Knee strike and powerbomb by Cage follow, but Moose hits the spear. They work to the floor and Eddie is back an attacks Moose, wearing his hospital gown. Moose vs. Cage went to a no contest @ 11:27 [***½] This was a very good main event, with both guys working hard and treating it like a big match. It made no sense for either to lose here, so I didn’t mind the run-in finish, as it also continues Eddie vs. Moose, and likely sets up another PPV match.

– Moose and Eddie brawl, Eddie hits a suicide dive and runs wild with no shoes. Eddie gets Kenny and beats the shit out of Moose with him and Moose runs away.

THE NEXT TWO WEEKS ARE BEST OF SHOWS, THERE WILL BE NO LIVE COVERAGE

– End scene.

