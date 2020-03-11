Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.10.20  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 3.10.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rhino defeated Madman Fulton @ 8:10 via pin [*½]

– The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 5:55 via pin [**½]

– Open Challenge: Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lacey Ryan @ 7:10 via pin [**½]

– Willie Mack & Ace Austin defeated Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno @ 7:40 via pin [**]

– Best of Five Series Match: Eddie Edwards [2] vs. Michael Elgin [2] went to a draw/double pin/non-finish @ 23:05 [***½]

– We open with highlights from last week.

Rhino vs. Madman Fulton : Jake & Dave are at ringside… and are quickly tossed to the back. They brawl, Rhino takes him to the floor and gets posted. That allows Fulton to take control and pummel him with kicks and hit a splash for 2. Fulton just mauls him in the ropes, a corner spear follows and Fulton then chokes him out. It’s all Fulton as he controls with ease, choking out Rhino again. Rhino fires back, and is cut off right away. This is really moving long at a lethargic pace, as Fulton controls and keeps Rhino grounded. Fulton misses the head butt off the ropes, and then misses a charge in the corner. Rhino take control with strikes and chops, clotheslines follow and the gore is countered and Fulton gets the big boot for 2. Fulton heads up top, misses the clothesline and the Gore finishes it. Post match, oVe attacks until Sabu makes the save. Rhino defeated Madman Fulton @ 8:10 via pin [*½] This was NOT good, it was slow, had no flow and the wrong man won, and fucking Sabu is back; a horrible way to kick off a show.

– We get a Chris Bey video, he debuts next week.

– Tessa comments on what’s next for her as champion. She’s happy to be champion, and knows she has a target on her back, and will be paying attention to Edwards vs. Elgin. She wants the winner at Rebellion.

– Due to he recent hacking of the show, security is guarding the production truck.

The Rascalz vs. The Desi Hit Squad : Raju & Dez begin, locking up and working to the ropes. They work into counters, Raju takes him down but Dez cuts him off with a moonsault press for 2. Wentz in and takes control, picking up a near fall. Raju makes his own comeback on both, Shera tags in and dominates Dez with chops and strikes. Double teams follow and Raju covers for 2. Dez manages to get the tag, Wentz takes control and covers Raju for 2. Shera cuts them off, the DHS work double teams and cover for 2 after Shera was initially confused. Dez fights back, Wentz in and they double team Shera. The swanton and final flash finishes it. The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 5:55 via pin [**½] This was a short, but perfectly solid tag match, with the right team winning.

– RVD & Katie complain about the Twitter trolls, the Deaners say she looks nice and Joey interrupts and says that they are objectifying her. This sets up a tag match for next week.

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package. She looks great… and then the bell rings.

– Madison Rayne introduces Grace’s challenger.

Open Challenge: Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan : Madison Rayne is at ringside. They go power vs. power to begin, with Grace taking early control and press slamming Evans. Evans stuns Grace’s arm of the ropes and that allows her to take control. She targets the arm, working an arm bar, but Grace quickly escapes, runs wild and the Vader bomb gets 2. Evans battles back, picking up a near fall. She heads up top and Grace cuts that off, and follows with a muscle buster for 2. They trade until Evans hits a Finlay roll and frogs splash for 2. Grace quickly counters back ands the Grace driver finishes it. Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lacey Ryan @ 7:10 via pin [**½] They gave Evans a lot her, and this was an overall solid and competitive outing. Evans did well for herself and would like to see her get another shot, she has a good look and potential.

– TJP & Bahh talk about their upcoming tag title match and they can be the first Phillipno tag team champions. TJP says they got this.

– Chris Sabin arrives and says he loves Impact and will be the special referee at the TNA special in April. Moose says he’s not needed, and that he will win the championship in the King of the Mountain match. Moose doesn’t understand the rules so Sabin has to break them down for him. Moose calls the match stupid.

– We get an Elgin vs. Edwards highlight video package.

– Taya is at a bar, crying to a random dude who runs away. Rosemary just happens to be there and rants about her life sucking as well. Rosemary says since Taya lost everything as well, they are free to do anything and should celebrate.

Willie Mack & Ace Austin vs. Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno : The ref takes knux from Swinger and here we go. Swinger accidentally hits Disco, Disco tags in and Mack takes control, working over both. They cut off Mack, Disco uses his roll of quarters and double teams follow. Disco continues to cheat, and more double teams follow for 2. Swinger works the heat, grounding Mack and picking up near falls. Disco takes control until Ace Austin arrives and wants to tag with Mack. Mack stuns Disco, tags in Ace and Ace runs wild on Disco. Mack joins in, it breaks down and the Samoan drop, standing moonsault combo follows as Ace hits the fold. Mack finishes it with the frog splash. Willie Mack & Ace Austin defeated Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno @ 7:40 via pin [**] The Swinger stuff can be amusing, but it feels like this stuff with Mack has lasted an eternity, and I know things drastically changed when Swann got hurt, but surely we can do something… interesting with Mack? The match was ok, thankfully to Ace arriving and hey, at least it was something interesting. We’ll see how that plays out.

– Havok is backstage and Su attacks her. They chair fight, Havok chokes her out with the noose, but Su fights her off until Havok chokes her, but Su fights her off into the coffin.

– They hype the April 3rd TNA special.

– Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno argue about their loss, and break up.

– Back to the Gutcheck, running down last week’s clips where John E. Bravo reamed them out for sucking and being unprofessional. We get highlights of a six-man tag that the guys had.

– The ICU gimmick interrupts.

– NEXT WEEK: RVD & Joey Ryan vs. The Deaners & the Gutcheck winner will be determined, ICU will be revealed.

Best of Five Series Final: Eddie Edwards [2] vs. Michael Elgin [2] : Elgin runs wild at the bell, picking up a near fall and then DVDing Edwards on the ramp. Elgin fires away with strikes until Edwards counters into the blue thunder bomb. Elgin quickly cuts him off, they work up top and Edwards counters into a sunset bomb. Post break and we get the big striking exchange until Elgin dumps Edwards. To the apron and Edwards starts firing back, Elgin keeps wanting more and get it as Edwards kicks him to the floor. Edwards follows with a plancha, and back in Edwards takes control, heads up top and gets cut off as Elgin puts together a run of offense and covers for 2. Post break and Elgin controls with strikes. He maintains the heat, Edwards tries to fire back, they trade and Edwards hits an overhead toss. Elgin quickly cuts him off, they work up top and Edwards hits an avalanche overhead suplex and backpack stunner for 2. Elgin battles back, delivering clotheslines as they work up top and the avalanche dragon suplex by Elgin and that gets 2. The buckle bomb follows, Edwards counters back and he hits a powerbomb, tiger driver and that gets 2. Elgin hits a powerbomb, lariat and covers for 2. The buckle bomb & Elgin bomb follows for 2. Edwards counters burning hammer, we get a fucking ref bump, Boston knee party by Edwards and that gets 2 with the new ref. Elgin hits a bastard driver and lock on the cross face. Edwards rolls him and we get a double pin with Edwards tapping just after the bell.

D’Amore arrives, he talks with the refs and Tessa arrives. She’ll take them both at Rebellion, because she’s hardcore. YUP. Eddie Edwards [2] vs. Michael Elgin [2] went to a draw/double pin/non-finish @ 23:05 [***½] This was a very good main event, but for as well as the feud started, I think it lost some steam down the stretch and came off as a best of the previous matches, and felt a bit like diminishing returns overall. The two commercial breaks really disrupted the flow, and honestly, I hate when companies do a best of only to end it with no winner, it makes me as a fan feel as if I have wasted my time.

