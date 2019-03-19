Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– oVe defeated Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Tommy Dreamer @ 14:20 via pin [***½]

– Disco defeated Kikutaro @ 4:30 via pin [*½]

– KM & Fallah Bahh defeated Reno Scum @ 4:25 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Jordynne Grace defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 7:00 via pin [***]

– Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 5:15 via pin [**]

oVe vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Tommy Dreamer : The faces hit the ring and we get the big brawl right away as they clear the ring. Sami back in and he and Dreamer lock up. Sami works him over with chops, follows with knee strikes and Jake tags in. Dreamer hits arm drags, tags in Swann and then he and Mack work quick tags and double teams. Dreamer tags in and goes high risk of the bottom rope. Dave tags in and hits a senton, cutting Dreamer off. He follows with rights. Sami tags in and maintains control until Dreamer fights off the piledriver. Mack tags in and runs wild on oVe. The Samoan drop follows and the standing moonsault connects. Rolling thunder by Swann, and he tags Dreamer in. He hits an elbow drop and gets help kipping up. Mack hits a tope onto the pile, Swann then hits a Phoenix splash onto them. Dreamer teases a dive and then hits the apron cannonball. Back in and Sami cuts Swann off and grounds things. Swann fights back, but runs into a clothesline. Jake tags in and rolls into a koji clutch variation. Dave tags in, keeping Swann grounded, and then hits a dropkick for 2. He then works a modified ankle lock, tags in Jake, and then they work quick tags. Swann battles back on Dave, fights him off and tags in Dreamer. He works over all three with jabs and then elbows. Sami spits at him and Dreamer follows with an elbow and cutter for 2. Sami bites him to counter the DDT, Mack is in and it breaks down into the big move buffet. oVe then works over Dreamer, but Dreamer runs them all together and Mack hits the cannonball. Mack up top, Swann as well and frog splashes follow. Dreamer now heads up top and he hits a frog splash. Sami grabs his balls and the cactus driver connects and he pins Dreamer. oVe defeated Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Tommy Dreamer @ 14:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good, and tremendously fun all action tag match that played well off of recent weeks.

– They hype tonight’s Cage vs. Impact match.

– The Rascalz toke up. Moose is there as well and wants to know where the girls are. This sets up Moose vs. Trey for next week.

Glen Gilbertti’s Exhibition : This is part of the build to Gilbertti vs. Scarlet. Kikutaro arrives to face him. They lock up and Kikutaro works into counters. He mocks Disco, and follows with arm drags. Disco hits a clothesline and rights. He then dumps him and posts Kikutaro. Back in and Disco repeatedly whips Kikutaro to the buckles. He then grounds things, but Kikutaro fights back but Disco hits the neck breaker for 2. Disco misses the people’s elbow and Kikutaro hits a dragon screw. The shining wizard follows for 2. Kikutaro heads up top and misses the moonsault. The chart buster finishes Kikutaro. Disco defeated Kikutaro @ 4:30 via pin [*½] This was certainly a thing that happened.

– Taya is interviewed, discussing tonight’s #1 contender’s match, but she’s really concerned about Johnny Impact.

Reno Scum vs. KM & Fallah Bahh : They brawl on the floor to begin, with Bahh being sent into the steps. In the ring and Scum attacks KM and beats him down. Legend works him over, and double teams follow. Thornstowe tags in and maintains control. Scum works quick tags, Bahh is still down on the floor, and KM is in trouble. KM manages a desperation enziguri, but Scum hits the battering ram for 2. KM fights back with a neck breaker and Bahh is back and gets the tag. He runs wild, taking down both men. Corner splashes follow, and then the Samoan drop gets 2. KM in and dumped, and Scum double teams Bahh until Bahh posts himself. Bahh battles back and hits the powerslam for the win. KM & Fallah Bahh defeated Reno Scum @ 4:25 via pin [**] This was ok, KM & Bahh remain a fun duo and are way more entertaining than Reno Scum.

– Konnan meets with the Lucha Bros backstage and wants an answer. They deny his request for an LAX rematch and leave.

– LAX meets and talk about their rematch. Konnan arrives and says it’s on and tells them to get their weapons and make the champions pay.

Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard : They lock up and Grace looks to overpower Tessa to begin. Tessa gets attitude and talks shit, but Grace takes her down and hits the sliding clothesline. The jackhammer connects for 2. Grace repeatedly whips her to the buckles, Tessa uses the ref as a shield and follows with strikes and kicks. More strikes from Tessa follow, and then rakes Grace’s face on the ropes. Tessa unloads with more strikes but Grace fights off the flatliner. Tessa gets the code breaker for 2. Tessa follows with ground and pound, argues with the ref and then runs into a spinebuster. Grace follows with a slam, they trade strikes and Grace hits another slam. Tessa lays in strikes but runs into a Michinoku driver for 2. Grace takes her up top and lays in strikes; Tessa counters the muscle buster and the neck breaker follows. Tessa heads up top, gets cut off and Grace press slams her. Grace hits the Grace driver and pins Tessa. Jordynne Grace defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 7:00 via pin [***] This was a good match with a nice intensity and Grace picking up her first really big win in Impact.

– Post match, Tessa is pissed and throws a fit. She attacks the timekeeper and brings him in the ring. She then drops him with a right and then pummels him. Gail Kim makes the save and they brawl. Gail sends her packing.

– Tessa bitches at D’Amore about Gail and D’Amore says they will take care of it. Gail arrives and D’Amore is pissed and suspends her for a week.

– The GWN Flashback is Drake vs. Cage from last year.

– We see Rosemary with Allie. Rosemary says Allie belongs to the shadow, but Allie says the bunny is dead. Rosemary says the darkness consumed Allie because she didn’t listen. Allie just laughs and says Rosemary is pathetic. Rosemary demands to see the bunny.

– Sami Callihan challenges Rich Swann for the X-Division title next week.

Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake vs. Desi Hit Squad : Sigh and Edwards to begin. Edwards lays in chops, but Singh follows with rights. Edwards cuts him off and Drake tags in. Singh lays in rights, Raju tags in and lays the boots to Drake. Drake hits the neck breaker and tags in Edwards. He follows with chops, and an overhead toss. Singh tags in and hits a flapjack. Double teams follow and Singh lays the boots to Edwards. Elbows follow, and then rights. Edwards fights back, but Singh hits a flatliner for 2. Raju tags in and they lay the boots to Edwards. Raju follows with strikes, but Edwards fires back with chops. Singh cuts him off and Raju hits a knee strike and cannonball. Drake makes the save, hits clotheslines and a DDT. He dumps Singh, tosses Kenny to Edwards as Gama takes the ref and Edwards uses it for the win. Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 5:15 via pin [**] I like the Edwards/Drake angle, but the match was only ok. You can only do so much with Desi Hit squad.

– We see Killer Kross carrying Impact out to the ring and Impact is still in a neck brace. Kross has a cinder block and chair. Security arrives by Kross kills them. he grabs thee cinder block and looks to finish off Impact, grabs the chair, but Taya arrives with Cage. Taya tries to make the save, covering up Impact. Cage watches on as Taya attacks Kross. Cage makes the save and works over Kross with the chair, running him off. Taya hugs cage, crying and thanking him… and LOW BLOWS HIM. Impact kips up and takes off the neck brace. IT’ S A TRAP. He hits moonlight drive and follows with ground and pound. The running knee strike follows and Impact lays thee cinder block on Cage’s face and grabs the chair, smashing Cage’s face. Kross is smiling in the background as the happy couple kisses.

