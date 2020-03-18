Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.17.20  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 3.17.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated TJP & Fallah Bahh @ 19:00 via pin [***½]

– Chris Bey defeated Damian Drake @ 3:50 via pin [**]

– Joey Ryan & RVD defeated The Deaners @ 4:25 via pin [**]

– Kiera Hogan defeated Lacey Ryan @ 5:40 via pin [**½]

– Daga defeated Jake Crist @ 12:25 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week.

Champions The North vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh : They brawl at the bell and as Bahh Bahhs up right away and takes control. TJP joins in for double teams and picks up an early near fall. TJP follows with kicks, fights off Page but Josh finally cuts him off and the champions follow with double teams. Page tags in and follows with strikes, works over TJP in the corner and the champions follow with quick tags. Josh takes the heat, grounding TJP and then working double teams with Page. Page follows with a backbreaker, and the hand off suplex spot follows as TJP counters out and cradles Josh for 2. Tag to Bahh but the ref didn’t see it, so the champions continue with double teams. Josh back in as TJP fights off the double teams and runs them together, hot tag to Bahh and my man runs wild on the champions, hitting ass attacks, backdrops, and a powerbomb for 2. TJP back in and Page dumps him, Josh follows with a dive and the champions are back in control. Post break and Josh is working over TJP. TJP fights back, tags in Bahh and it breaks down until everyone is down. TJP and Josh trade, with Josh taking control until TJP fires back with kicks until page cuts him off, Bahh attacks, Josh Germans him and Bahh pops up with a lariat. He follows with chops, takes page up top and Josh attacks. Page follows with the swanton and the double Gotch follows for 2. Bahh keeps fighting back, hits clotheslines and TJP flies in with the high cross, knee bars Page and transitions to an STF. Bahh cuts off Josh until Josh escapes, distracting the ref as Page phantom tapped. TJP hits the wrecking ball dropkick. Bahh hits a dive but Page cuts him off and TJP fights back again, hits a DDT and the champions counter the detonation kick into the double spinebuster/northern assault for the win. Champions The North defeated TJP & Fallah Bahh @ 19:00 via pin [***½] The build for this match was very good and the challengers came in hot, but at the end of the day, they weren’t enough to topple the North as they delivered a really good match that played off the feud very well.

– Eddie Edwards picks his lockdown team(for an event that is unfortunately no longer happening), which includes Tommy Dreamer, Daga, & Tessa Blanchard.

– We get a “Real Housewives” segment with Taya who will be introducing Rosemary to her friends. Rosemary arrives and Taya is so happy. Taya’s friends aren’t impressed. It’s all very wacky, and they go to party where Rosemary sucks out Holly’s soul. Taya stops her and then allows Rosemary to suck the bartender’s soul.

Chris Bey vs. Damian Drake : They lockup and work into counters as Bey takes control. He picks up the pace, hits the running house call style kick and follows with a tope. Back in and Drake fires back, but Bey cuts him off and follows with an enziguri and neck breaker. Drake fires back, hits a flatliner and covers for 1. Bey counters back, hits a knee strike and the Bey-masser finishes it. Chris Bey defeated Damian Drake @ 3:50 via pin [**] Bey looked good in his short debut, he’s a young dude with a ton of potential and is a great pick up for Impact.

– Alisha Edwards meets with Jordynne Grace and wants to team with her at Lockdown. Grace accepts.

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package.

– Chase Stevens arrives and is happy that TNA is coming back for one night only (but unfortunately not). He talks about his history in the company as Moose interrupts. Moose runs him down and he’s sick of the old TNA guys trying to revive the dead. Stevens reminds him that he’s a three time tag team champion and they brawl.

– Back to Gutcheck. Tyler Tirva and Shogun Jackson Stone made the finals. They will face off in a match, and we see highlights of that, which Stone won. D’Amore talks with both and the winner is… Stone.

– Tessa does a sit down interview, and has been champion for two months. She wants to be the best she can be, and is proud of her defenses against Ace & Taya, and how she avenged past losses. She’s a new Tessa as world champion and silenced her critics. She will face Edwards & Elgin at Rebellion (hopefully) and did so because she’s tenacious and intense. She will take on anyone and that’s because she feels she’s the best in Impact.

– Ryan & RVD are debuting their #CancelCulture gimmick here. Ryan introduces himself as Joseph P. Ryan and puts them all over, but they are not here for you to gif or give your opinions, so you lost the privilege of their gifts and will never see another dick flip again. RVD calls the fans hypocrites, and mocks their opponents for working with an altered state. They will cancel the Deaners tonight.

Joey Ryan & RVD vs. The Deaners : Jake & Ryan begin, with Jake taking control and working double teams with Cody. Ryan cuts him off, tags in RVD and he takes control. He follows with slams, tags in Ryan and double teams follow. Jake tags in after Ryan refuses the dick flip, he takes control as RVD makes the save. Jake takes control on both, Katie slaps Cody and distracts him allowing Ryan to hit a superkick. The RVD frog splash finishes it. Joey Ryan & RVD defeated The Deaners @ 4:25 via pin [**] I’ll see where the gimmick goes, but on day one, it’s not doing much for me. It may end up good, but I don’t know how much mileage Ryan without the stuff that fans loved and slow motion RVD has.

– Ace Austin meets with Mack. Ace puts him over and says he was really impressed with him. Ace wants tag team gold and wants Mack to team with him. Mack refuses as Swann is his partner, but Ace makes his case as Mack says he’s in a #1 contender’s match for Ace’s title.

Kiera Hogan vs. Lacey Ryan : Hogan attacks at the bell, hits a head scissors but Lacey cuts her off with a German. The dropkick follows and misses a slingshot elbow drop. Hogan follows with an axe kick in the ropes and covers for 2. She then chokes her out and works her over in the corner. Lacey fires back, Hogan rakes the eyes and follows with the corner dropkick for 2. Lacey tries to fire up, but Hogan cuts her off and grounds things. Lacey fights to her feet, escapes and follows with clotheslines. The slingshot elbow drop connects and the GTS variation gets 2. Lacey heads up top and misses the frog splash. Hogan follows with a head kick and fisherman’s neck breaker for the win. Kiera Hogan defeated Lacey Ryan @ 5:40 via pin [**½] It was nice to see Kiera back in action, and also to see Lacey get another look. This was a nice and solid match, and again, Evans may be someone they could bring in as she’s done well so far.

– Jim Mitchell sent Su Yung a note to face Havok in the undead realm next week.

– Elgin announces Taya, & The North for his lockdown team; TEAM CANADA 2k20.

Daga vs. Jake Crist : This is rematch from Sacrifice, which Daga won. They lockup and work into counters, as Daga grounds things. Jake makes the ropes and Daga cradles him for 2. They trade and Daga follows with kicks, a double stomp and arm drags. He grounds Jake, but he makes the ropes and to the apron as Jake attacks the knee, slamming him to the apron. He follow with a spin kick, and a suicide DDT to the floor. Post break and Jake rakes the eyes, and works into a grounded submission until Daga makes the ropes. Daga fires back, they work into counters and end in a double down. They trade again, Daga takes control and follows with a clothesline, more clotheslines and a dragon screw and cradle for 2. The powerbomb follows for 2. Jake counters back, follows wit a flurry of kicks and that gets 2. Jake follows with a German, but Daga pos up and he hits a German for 2. Daga up top, but flies into a cutter and Jake covers for 2. Daga then hits the snapdragon and Daga driller for the win. Daga defeated Jake Crist @ 12:25 via pin [***¼] These two have good chemistry and delivered another good match together

– Security allegedly found the ICU hacker. They show him to D’Amore but it’s ordained minister Ryan Cage, who was just looking for his brother.

– NEXT WEEK: Su Yung vs., Havok, a #1 contender’s X-Division scramble, Elgin & Taya vs. Edwards & Tessa, and Rhino & Sabu vs. oVe.

Ken Shamrock Time : Josh hits the ring and talks about the canceled TNA there’s No Place Like Home show, and then says Shamrock puts over the spirit of TNA like none other. Shamrock arrives and Josh puts over his PPV win at Hard to Kill. Shamrock says he wouldn’t like to be anywhere else than in Impact. Shamrock has no idea why he was invited here tonight but he showed up as asked. Josh praises Shamrock’s MMA & wrestling careers and then announces that Shamrock is going into the Impact Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. They run a cool video for Shamrock… until ICU interrupts and lights out until a man fire balls Shamrock, it’s Sami Callihan. A fun throwback to his failed NXT gimmick right there. They all check on Shamrock to close the show.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 98. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review the latest episodes of NXT & AEW TV, look the Coronairus’ Impact on Wrestling, & preview the ROH weekend events. The show is approximately 105-minutes long. * Intro

* The Coronairus’ Impact on Wrestling: 2:05

* AEW Dynamite (3.11.20) Review: 33:10

* NXT (3.11.20) Review: 58:40

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1.12.20

* ROH Weekend Preview: 1:18:42 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.