Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.24.20  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 3.24.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– X-Division #1Contender’s Match: Willie Mack won @ 10:55 via pin [***½]

– Moose defeated Chase Stevens @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Reno Scum defeated The Rascalz @ 4:35 via pin [**½]

– Rhino & Sabu defeated oVe @ 8:00 via pin [*]

– Michael Elgin & Taya defeated Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards @ 18:00 via pin [***½]

– We open with highlights from last week.

Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey vs. Acey Romero vs. Daga vs. Rohit Raju vs. Jake Crist vs. Cousin Jake vs. Trey : They al brawl at the bell and start pairing off. Romero takes early control, until Trey & Bey take him out and they work into a fun stretch of counters and end in a standoff. Bey refuses the handshake, attacks and works over Raju until Raju cuts him off and Cousin Jake attacks and take control over Raju. The powerbomb follows until Crist breaks that up and unloads with a flurry of kicks. Mack quickly cuts him off and follows with a tope, Daga &Trey work into some back and forth as Bey gets involved, and powerbombed until Raju makes the save. Daga cuts him off and Romero is back, slams Daga down and heads up top. Cousin Jake cuts him off and we get the old tower of doom spot. Daga follows with the splash but Raju stops that. He takes out Daga and Bey cuts him off. It breaks down, DVD by Crist and Trey sharpshooters him and then suplexes Bey at the same time as Raju flies in and makes the save. Cousin Jake follows with a Samoan driver and Mack cuts him off until Daga makes the save. Northern lights to Mack and Trey dumps Daga, the suicide dive follows and Bey & Raju follow with dives, Cousin Jake hits a big dog tope and Crist superkicks Romero and then gets pounced to the floor. Romero follows with a suicide dive. Cousin Jake then takes over, frog splash by Mack and he wins. Willie Mack won @ 10:55 via pin [***½] This was a really good and fun scramble to open the show that allowed everyone to get some shine and gave us the right winner.

– Dave rallies Fulton backstage and Jake interrupts and says they need to win tonight and get Sami back. he claims Sami is testing them and Dave disagrees, but they agree to get back on track.

Moose vs. Chase Stevens : Moose attacks rights away but Chase Stevens counters the spear and battles back with a German. The axe kick follows and that gets 2. The powerslam then follows for 2.Moose stuns Chase Stevens off the rope and the spear finishes it. Moose defeated Chase Stevens @ 1:35 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Moose beats him down post match and Scott D’Amore arrive to stop him. he tells him to turn around and Suicide attacks to make the save and stands tall.

– Rosemary is still hanging out with Taya and her friends in a bar. Rosemary tells her story, some random dude interrupts and upsets her and we se it’s Raven. He tells her that two years is nothing and that It gets better the longer it goes on as he talks about Dreamer. They’ll be in wheelchairs together torturing each other. Rosemary disappears.

– Ace Austin & Reno Scum congratulate Willie on his win and upcoming title shot. Mack isn’t buying it and will take the title from Ace. Johnny winger arrives and is upset that their team is done. He will beat Mack when he wins the title and get more rizzats.

The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum : Scum attacks at the bell and run wild with double teams and pick up a near fall on Dez. They continue with double teams, and isolate Dez in their corner. They dump Wentz and ground Dez. Dez fires up with a flurry and tags in Wentz. Wentz runs wild, following with kicks and knee strikes for a near fall. Dez back in and they double team Luster and pick up a near fall. They head up top and dam dumps Wentz, Dez keeps fighting and is then cutoff with the death stomp as Adam covers for the win. Reno Scum defeated The Rascalz @ 4:35 via pin [**½] This was a short and solid tag match with the wrong team going over.

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package, she may return eventually.

– From Sacrifice 2008, we get the Impact Plus moment of the week, LAX vs. Team 3D.

– We get a paid for by #CancelCulture video package, setting up Ryan vs. Cody Deaner for next week. The Deaners respond and don’t understand the cancel thing, They make jokes and Cody realizes he needs to win next week.

– Sami interrupts the broadcast and says he attacked Shamrock because he has a problem with Impact management. They are playing into his hands, he has a plan to takeover and it starts with Shamrock. He’s the real world’s most dangerous man.

Rhino & Sabu vs. oVe : Commentary says this is old school rules… so a catch as can classic then? Super Jeanie is at ringside. Dave and Sabu begin, they attempt some grappling and Sabu takes control until Fulton & Rhino tag in. Rhino take control and dumps Fulton. Dave attacks, Sabu dumps him and they brawl at ringside, pairing off. Dave and Rhino brawl on the ramp, Sabu attacks Fulton with a chair and Rhino joins in. Back in and Fulton cuts him off. Dave joins in for double teams, and then takes control until Rhino fires back and tags in Sabu. They cut Sabu off and Fulton takes control. Dave follows as Fulton slams him on Sabu for 2. Dave argues with the ref, cutter by Sabu and Rhino tags in. Rhino strolls mildly and works them both over and covers for 2. Chair shots by Sabu, he takes out Fulton and hits a suicide dive. Low blow by Dave and he shoves down the ref. Dave grabs the chair, the ref takes it and Rhino gores him for the win. Rhino & Sabu defeated oVe @ 8:00 via pin [*] This was bad, they didn’t play top the stipulation well at all, Rhino & Sabu are bad and even worse than watching them wrestle was the fact that they won.

Havok vs. Su Yung : This is in the undead realm. Su arrives with her noose and finds Mitchell & Havok. He says she and Havok don’t play well together so someone has to go and that means Su. Havok gets a crowbar as Su has a machete. Havok attacks, beats Su down and chokes her out with the crowbar. Su counters with the noose, chokes out Havok and a statue comes to life and attacks Su with a bat. Statue man pummels her and hits her with the bat and crowbar as Mitchell claps. Su kills him with the machete and goes after Mitchell but Havok chokes her out with the noose until Su battles back. Havok attacks her wit a giant hook, Su mandible claws her Mitchell begs her to stop and tells her she proved herself and he will be with her. He calls Havok a disgrace, but says they are more trouble than they are worth and has his minions attack. He has them banished to the undead realm for good. We see them appear in a desert, stuck in the barren wasteland. So that was an angle that happened with an open ending.

–NEXT WEEK: Joseph Ryan vs. Cody Deaner.

Michael Elgin & Taya vs. Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards : John E. Bravo is at ringside. Elgin and Edwards begin, they work into an exchange and Tessa tags along with Taya. They work into counters as Tessa hits a RANA. Taya counters with a spear and tags in Elgin. Tessa attacks with strikes, attacks the knee but Elgin cuts her off until Edwards tags in. He picks up the pace, follows with a RANA and Taya kicks him, allowing Elgin to attack as Taya and Tessa brawl on the floor. Elgin follows with a pop up powerslam for 2. Post break and Elgin is working the heat on Edwards. Taya tags in and lays the boots to Edwards. Elgin tags back in and trades with Edwards. They unload with chops and strikes, Edwards counters into the blue thunder bomb and tags in Tessa. Taya in as well and Tessa runs wild. The cutter follows for 2. It breaks down, double knees by Taya to Tessa and that gets 2. Taya talks shit and Elgin joins in, double teams follow and Tessa counters the superbomb into a RANA. Edwards is down and can’t help so Tessa make her own comeback, Edwards is finally back and tags in. he runs wild on Elgin with chops, suplexes until Taya cuts him off. Tessa takes her out, she and Edwards take out Bravo and follow with suicide dives. Back in and Elgin fires back on Edwards, until Tessa hits the draping code breaker. Edwards hits the tiger driver and Taya barely makes the save. Taya cuts off Tessa, Edwards makes the save but Elgin rushes them together and counters magnum into a powerbomb on Tessa onto Edwards. Tessa counters into a poison RANA, brawls with Taya and Elgin lariats Tessa, Edwards and Elgin trade and the buckle bomb and Elgin bomb finish it. Michael Elgin & Taya defeated Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards @ 18:00 via pin [***½] This was really good and was a nice appetizer for Rebellion, which is unfortunately not happening.

– Back to the undead realm, with Su & Havok. Rosemary appears and says father runs this place and she gets a free pass. He wouldn’t expect Rosemary to help them and if they trust her, she can undo what James did. They agree and appear back with Mitchell. He says they passed the test and earned his respect and can go forward together. Nope, Havok stabs Mitchell and that sends him to a wacky heaven with kittens, Abyss and other stuff as he asked who booked this shit.

