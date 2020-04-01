Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.31.20  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 3.31.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards @ 9:25 via pin [***]

– Kylie Ray defeated Cassandra Golden @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Moose defeated Kid Kash @ 1:05 via pin [NR]

– Old School Rules Match: Sami Callihan defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 13:10 via pin [**]

– Cody Deaner defeated Joseph Ryan @ 4:05 via pin [**]

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Ethan Page @ 9:20 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week.

– Madison Rayne is with Josh on commentary.

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander : They lockup and work to the ropes. Edwards follows with chops, Josh fires back and takes control with strikes. Edwards picks up the pace, follows with an overhead belly to belly, and delivers more chops. Josh fires back, but Edwards dumps him and they brawl on the floor. Page distracts Edwards and that allows Josh to fire back and takes control, grounding things. Josh starts to pick up near falls, chokes out Edwards and then lays into him with chops. Edwards fires up, they trade, but Edwards then starts hitting clotheslines and chops. The suicide dive follows and back in, the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Josh counters the tiger driver, and follows with three seconds around the world for 2. They trade, lighting each other up with chops as Edwards takes control. The lariat and Tiger driver follows for 2. Page distracts Edwards, and Josh cradles him for the win. Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards @ 9:25 via pin [***] This was good, but I wouldn’t have had Eddie lose prior to the PPV title match.

– Post match, the North attacks, but Tessa makes the save.

– The North gloat about the win over Eddie and now are upset at Tessa. Page challenges Tessa to a match tonight.

Kylie Ray vs. Cassandra Golden : Ray has officially signed with Impact, another strong signing along with Bey. Golden attacks at the bell, and starts tossing Ray around. Ray quickly battles back, delivering strikes and firing up. The cradle gets 2. Ray continues to attack and the Kylie special gets 2. The cannonball follows and that gets 2. Golden counters the superkick but Ray locks on the STF and Golden is done. Kylie Ray defeated Cassandra Golden @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

A fine debut for Ray who has a ton of potential to add to the division.

– Kylie Ray gets interviewed and is really excited to be in Impact and announces her own signing.

– We flashback to the famous Steiner math promo.

– Moose arrives and runs down everyone who wrestled in TNA. Kid Kash arrives and says he’s impressed with Moose. But he is here to defend TNA and says Moose couldn’t have hung in TNA. Moose challenges him to a match.

Moose vs. Kid Kash : Moose charges and Kash cuts him off with kicks and a head scissors. The slingshot RANA follows, and back in, Kash continues to attack with kicks. Moose cuts him off with the spear for the win. Moose defeated Kid Kash @ 1:05 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Jimmy Jacobs introduces Acey Romero & Larry D as XXXL, the new tag team. TJP & Bahh arrive and Bahh has some food with him. TJP welcomes them and gives them the food, and tells them to get behind them in line for a tag title shot.

– We get an interview with Rich Swann to get a medical update on how he’s doing. Swann says that he wishes he was there, but recovery is going rough, it’s hard. He’s not all there. On Willie getting an X-Division title shot, he thinks he can win but needs to watch his back, Ace Austin interrupts and takes over the interview. Ace says Mack can’t beat him because he always held he and Swann down, and says if Mack was his friend, he’d be with Swann helping him recover, and not moving on. Swann tells him to shut up and says Mack can’t bring a one legged man to an ass kicking contest, so he has his sights set on Austin. Austin sent Reno Scum to visit Swann and we hear them attack.

– Mack is held back from killing Austin backstage.

– Sami Callihan arrives and has new theme music. I see you Atlanta, I see everything. I’m not going to freak out, I got my mind straight and did soul searching, Why did I attack Shamrock with a fire ball? The issues are with the wrestling business. In other companies, when a legend comes in they just push down all the other hard-working talent down to the bottom but that shit doesn’t happen in IMPACT Wrestling. You have to earn your spot and Shamrock will have to go through him to do that. He puts over Shamrock and that offends him, because people thing ken is the world’s most dangerous man. He’s the real world’s most dangerous man. Tommy Dreamer arrives and says that Sami tried to end a man’s career by blinding him. Sami mocks Tommy for being offended and says if Tommy wanted the rub, he could have asked, because he always tries to steal someone’s thunder to be relevant again. Tommy says in his day, vets helped the youngsters, like Dusty, Funk, & Foley. Sami held up this company but he will fight for the locker room. Sami attacks, Tommy fires back and wants a fight.

Sami Callihan vs. Tommy Dreamer : They brawl, Dreamer controls and uses a plunger. Sami fires back, delivers chair shots until Dreamer cuts him off. Cookie sheet shots follow and Dreamer delivers a clothesline. To the ramp and Sami low blows Dreamer. Dreamer fires back, delivers elbows and Dreamer gets a trashcan and charges Sami with it. he follows with can shots, and Sami powders. He gets the staple gun and sits in a chair in the ring. Dreamer also gets a staple gun, and he sits across from him. Post break and they staple each other low. Clothesline by Dreamer and he slams Sami to the chair. Sami drop toeholds him onto a chair, wedges a chair in the corner and Dreamer sends him into it and the cutter gets 2. Sami trips him onto a chair and sets up other chairs. Dreamer counters, Sami cuts him off and DVDs him onto the chairs and the Cactus special finishes it. Sami Callihan defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 13:10 via pin [**] I really liked Sami’s promo, but immediately lost interest when Dreamer arrived. It was ok, because Sami as really good, but I can live happy never seeing Dreamer again.

– Post match, Rhino makes the save and beats down Sami until oVe makes the save. They take control as Sami turns out the lights and leaves.

– Rosemary is in a bar, drinking and talks about living in our world. Love made her weak. She finds one soul left to take in the bar.

– We get a Su Yung/Suzie video package.

– Suzie appears and scares off a random backstage guys. The Deanwers are freaked out and Suzie says she likes being Suzie, but realizes she’s Su.

Joseph Ryan vs. Cody Deaner : They lockup and work to the ropes. Cody drinks beer and takes control, working the arm. Ryan battles back, but Cody cuts him off and drinks more beer. Ryan eye pokes him and follows with strikes. The slam and knee drop follows for 2. Ryan steals Cody’s hat, talks shit and Cody fires up. Puts the hat on and turn it around. He takes control with strikes, a clothesline and the Deaner DDT is countered as Jake makes Ryan drink beer. The Deaner FDT finishes it. Cody Deaner defeated Joseph Ryan @ 4:05 via pin [**] It was ok, but I have no clue why you have Ryan lose so soon following the gimmick change.

– Eddie thanks Tessa for her help earlier tonight and offers his help during her match tonight. Tessa refuses and says she has it.

– Elgin cuts a promo on Edwards and how he’s owned him. He’s bigger, badder and stronger than ever. Tessa is great, and has bigger balls than most, but at Rebellion he will win the championship.

– NEXT WEEK Chris Bey vs. Daga, Rhino & Dreamer vs. Jake & Dave Crist, Ken Shamrock addresses Sami Callihan.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Ethan Page : Josh is at ringside. Page mocks Tessa to begin, so Tessa attacks and runs wild early on. She heads up top, and Page cuts her off with a backbreaker. Page takes the heat, grounding Tessa and choking her out. Page easily overpowers her, whips her to the buckles but Tessa fires back until Page follows with a superkick and shoulder tackle for 2. It’s all Page here, the delayed suplex follows and he covers for 1. Every time Tessa fires up, Page is there to cut her off. Another back breaker follows, Tessa fires back and Page eye pokes her to stop that. He follows with elbow strikes, and then misses the charge allowing Tessa to fire back and hit a RANA. The suicide dive follows and then another. She hits a third and Josh distracts Tessa allowing Page to attack until Tessa cuts her off with a DDT for 2. Page counters magnum, hits the pump kick and covers for 2. They work up top and Tessa knocks Page to the mat, Josh grabs her, and Edie make the save. The magnum finishes Page. Tessa Blanchard defeated Ethan Page @ 9:20 via pin [***] This was a good main event with the right winner.

– Post match, Elgin arrives and they all brawl, Eddie & Tessa fight him off and stand tall.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 102. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jerome Cusson break down the Dark Side of the Ring special on Chris Benoit as well as Steve Austin’s interview with Bret Hart. Steve Cook then joins the show for a retro review of NWA-TNA PPV #1. The show is approximately 153–minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit: 2:00

* Thoughts on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions With Bret Hart: 1:05:20

* NWA-TNA PPV #1 Retro Review: 1:29:29 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.