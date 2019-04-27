Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince [NR]

– Rosemary defeated The Undead Maid of Honor @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Killer Kross defeated The Mack @ 8:00 via submission [**¾]

– The Deaners defeated Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman @ 3:15 via pin [*½]

– LAX & Brian Cage defeated Johnny Impact & The Lucha Bros @ 12:05 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Sorry for missing the beginning of the show, I had Internet issues.

– Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince. Post match, Petey Williams saved Prince and ran off Austin.

– Taya attacked Jordynne Grace at the gym.

-We get an RVD video package.

– The Rascalz meet with Moose, and moos brought new friends. The North (Page & Alexander) arrive and beat down the Rascalz. This is setting up a new PPV match.

– We get a Johnny Impact video package, showcasing his feud with Cage and heel turn.

– Rich Swann heads to the OVE compound.

-The GWN Flashback is LAX vs. The Lucha Bros from January’s Homecoming PPV.

– Scarlett announces that she’s hosting a live Smokeshow at the PPV on Sunday.

Rosemary vs. The Undead Maid of Honor : Su Yung & The Undead Bridesmaids are at ringside. The Maid of Honor attacks with strikes, and then chokes her out. She misses a charge and Rosemary lays in chops and follows with sling blade for 2. Rosemary follows with strikes, but the Maid of Honor cuts her off with a neck breaker for 2. The Maid of Honor gets the bloody glove, but Rosemary mists and spears her for the win. Rosemary defeated The Undead Maid of Honor @ 2:25 via pin [NR] This was quick and all about setting up Yung vs. Rosemary.

– Rosemary chains up and kidnaps the Undead Maid of Honor.

– Swann arrives at the oVe compound and is told Sami isn’t there. Swann knocks on the door and then talks to himself. He says he was there for Sami when Sami’s mom died. He knows that Sami is listening, and will see him on Sunday. He leaves and Sami appears drinking a beer.

– Johnny Impact meets with the Lucha Bros, and they tell him that they don’t follow anyone.

Killer Kross vs. The Mack : They lock up and Mack follows with arm drags. Kross counters back, and looks for an arm bar but Mack escapes. He follows with strikes, and Kross lays in kicks. They trade and Mack hits a corner splash. Kross cuts him off with a knee strike for 2. Kross lays the boots to him, but Mack battles back with a leg lariat for 2. Mack lays in rights, but Kross hits a big lariat for 2. He lays in rights, Mack fires back and hits sling blade for 2. Mack follows with chops, but Kross hits a boot and head kick, The overhead toss follows. Kross then lays n kicks, talking shit to Mack, and then lays in rights. Mack fires up and hits a German. Kross pops up but runs into an overhead toss for 2. Mack lays in running elbows and kicks, and the cannonball follows. Kross is up and fights off the stunner, but Mack hits a Samoan drop and Kross counters the standing moonsault into a choke and Mack is done. Killer Kross defeated The Mack @ 8:00 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good match, even though the crowd was rather dead.

– We get a hype video or LAX vs. The Lucha Bros on Sunday.

The Deaners vs. Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman : Jake and Abraham begin. Jake attacks with strikes, and Coleman tags in and Jake works him over, tags in Cody and double teams follow as Jake covers for 2. Cody back in and follows with strikes. Coleman stuns him off the ropes, and then chokes him out. Abraham tags in and they do pushups and celebrate. Cody cuts them off, tags in Jake and he runs wild. The Deaners have control, spar by Jake and the Deaner DDT finishes things. The Deaners defeated Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman @ 3:15 via pin [*½] This was an extended squash for the Deaners that went a bit too long.

– They run down the PPV card for Sunday.

– Johnny impact cuts a promo on Sunday’s main event. He isn’t concerned about Sunday, because Lance Storm helped train him and they’ve been friends for years and Taya is a Storm Wrestling Academy alumni. He says you can always count on an old friend and looks forward to Sunday. Lance arrives, and hugs Taya and Johnny. Lance says that it’s great to be back, but there is a miscommunication. He says you need to be an asset to the business, but Impact says that you have to trust who you work with. He plays up their friendship, and Lance says his integrity has never been for sale, and Impact will have to beat Cage on his own. Lance will make sure the fans have a champion they can respect. Taya slaps Lance, and Lance superkicks Impact.

LAX & Brian Cage vs. Johnny Impact & The Lucha Bros : Konnan, Taya & Johnny Bravo are at ringside. They all brawl to begin, with Impact & The luchas taking early control until LAX battles back. Fenix cuts off Ortiz, but Santana is in and LAX run wild with double tams. They cut off Fenix, following with more double teams. Santana lays the boots to Fenix, hits an enziguri but Fenix hits a spin kick, Pentagon tags in and hits a superkick. Santana fires back, and tags in Cage. He follows with clotheslines on Pentagon, and hits a knee strike and German. Pentagon fire back with kicks, a sling blade and Impact tags himself in. He spears Cage. Follows with strikes, but Cage cuts him off with back breakers. Ortiz tags in and Pentagon dumps him and follows with a tope. Santana follows with the step up dive, and Cage then hits a moonsault onto the pile. Fenix then flies to the floor with a double jump corkscrew high cross. Back in and the heels triple team Cage, and then Santana. Pentagon hits the top rope dropkick to the balls of Santana. They run wild on Ortiz and Impact hits the 450 for 2. Ortiz battles back and LAX work over Pentagon. Cage hits F5 and LAX toss Fenix into a Cage flatliner. Impact is back in, hitting superkicks, and LAX cuts him off, they hit double teams and Cage hits a sitout spinebuster for 2 but Bravo pulls out the ref. Taya beats up the ref, but Cage is still working over Impact. Pentagon & Fenix get weapons, chair shot to Cage, and they get a ladder. Santana fights them off, Ortiz joins in and Impact takes them out and gets a chair. Cage counters and hits weapon X and pins Impact. LAX & Brian Cage defeated Johnny Impact & The Lucha Bros @ 12:05 via pin [***½] This was a really good main event, and did a nice job of selling the top two matches for Sunday’s PPV.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 14. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will preview the 2019 NWA Crockett Cup, Impact Rebellion PPV, & the NJPW Hi No Kuni events. The show is approximately 84-minutes long. * Intro

* NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Preview: 3:20

* Impact Rebellion PPV Preview: 36:00

* NJPW Hi No Kuni Preview: 59:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

