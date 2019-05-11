Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champions LAX defeated Moose & Josh Alexander @ 7:30 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Madison Rayne defeated Champion Taya @ 12:00 via submission [**½]

– Jordynne Grace defeated Alexis Nicole @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– RVD defeated Ethan Page @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– Desi Hit Squad defeated The Deaners, Brent Banks & Aiden Prince, The Rascalz @ 5:07 via pin [**¼]

– oVe Rules Match: Sami Callihan, Mad Man Fulton, Jake, & Dave Crist defeated Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, & Tommy Dreamer @ 16:25 via pin [***¾]

Champions LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander : Alexander and Santana begin. They work into some fun counters, LAX looks for double teams but Alexander runs the together until he gets cut off. Moose tags in and dropkicks Ortiz to the floor. Alexander works him over on the floor and then rolls him back in. Alexander tags in and lays the boots to Ortiz, he and Moose work quick tags and double teams, isolating Ortiz. Ortiz fights back, dumps Alexander but Alexander takes out Santana. Alexander grounds Ortiz with a sleeper, but Ortiz counters with a stunner. Tag to Santana and he runs wild on Alexander until Moose trips him up. Ortiz runs Alexander into Moose, and double teams follow until Moose makes the save and it breaks down. LAX cut off Moose, but Moose keeps fighting and hits go to hell for 2. Moose then accidentally kicks Alexander allowing LAX to run wild with double teams, pinning Alexander. Champions LAX defeated Moose & Josh Alexander @ 7:30 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Moose & Alexander working well as a team before they eventually fell apart and LAX picked up the win.

– Tommy Dreamer is with Swann, Mack, Scarlett, & Bahh and talks about his history with them and how they will go into battle together tonight. Tonight will be a war, and he fights for what’s right, he fights for Impact Wrestling. He may not have much left, but he will fight for his team because he loves them.

Non-Title Match: Madison Rayne vs. Champion Taya : Tessa joins commentary. Taya stalls and Rayne chases her and as they roll in Taya attacks. She follows with strikes. Post break and Taya is still in control. Rayne manages to tri her up and then hits a head scissors. She hits another and Taya then grounds her after overpowering her. Taya follows with a leg drop and lays the boots to Rayne. She then chokes her out in the ropes, and then bends her around the post. Taya talks shit to Tessa, and back in, Rayne counters the road to Valhalla but Taya cuts her off with strikes. Rayne cuts her off with a tornado DDT and both are down. Rayne then follows with a flurry of strikes, and the enziguri gets 2. The cutter then follows and Rayne covers for 2. Taya cuts her off with a back breaker, and follows with kicks. Rayne then cradles her for 2 and locks on the half crab and Taya taps right away. Madison Rayne defeated Champion Taya @ 12:00 via submission [**½] This was a solid match, showing that Taya is willing to lose the non-title match, and setting up Rayne as a challenger.

-The Impact plus throwback is Yung vs. Allie vs. Tessa from August of 2018.

– RVD comments on his return match tonight, calling Ethan Page DDP.

– Rosemary cuts a promo on Su Yung, and proposes a demon collar match, where winner takes all.

Jordynne Grace vs. Alexis Nicole : Grace overpowers her to begin and tosses her around with ease. They delayed jackhammer follows and Grace lays the boots to her. Nicole tries to fight back, but Grace hits the giant swing and clotheslines. The rack bomb follows and the Grace diver finishes it. Jordynne Grace defeated Alexis Nicole @ 2:55 via pin [NR] This was a fine rebound squash win for Grace.

– Kiera Hogan comments on walking away from Rosemary last week. She just did what Rosemary asked. She tried to be friends with everyone, and Grace arrives and they argue. Kiera says she doesn’t need her and says Rosemary can die just like Allie.

RVD vs. Ethan Page : Alexander is out with Page. RVD takes out Alexander and then dumps Page. He then runs Page into Alexander and follows with kicks and the barricade leg drop is stopped by Alexander, allowing Page to attack. Page follows with rights and rolls him back in. He grounds RVD, and then works him over in the corner. Page follows with a suplex but RVD follows with kicks and a roll up for 2. He follows with a head kick and rolling thunder. Alexander gets involved again, RVD fights hi off, but Page hits a bicycle kick for 2. RVD hits a spin kick; heads up top and the frog splash finishes it. RVD defeated Ethan Page @ 5:55 via pin [**] This was ok as page sold his ass off for RVD, but the booking was shit as RVD basically beat two men and Callis was embarrassing on commentary, trying t say RVD looked the same as 20-years ago. Nope. I’m not really looking forward to this RVD return run.

– Cage comments on his back injury at Rebellion, and he will be starting rehab soon.

– Michael Elgin is asked about his actions lately, and he says the list will keep growing as he puts more people in the hospital. Johnny Impact arrives and claims he put Cage in the hospital. Impact then says Elgin didn’t get sent to the hospital at Code Red, and Elgin says he’ll send Impact to the hospital.

The Deaners vs. Desi Hit Squad vs. Brent Banks & Aiden Prince vs. The Rascalz : They all brawl at the bell, and Prince hits a RANA on Singh. Sigh then cuts him off and tags in Raju. Double teams follow and the cover gets 2. DHS works double teams and lays the boots to Prince. Prince battles back and Jake tags in. He runs wild and Cody joins in the double team DDT gets 2. The Rascalz cut off Jake with double teams and then on Prince. Wentz follows with a tope. Dez then hits the Sasuke special. Raju then cradles Cody and wins. Desi Hit Squad defeated The Deaners, Brent Banks & Aiden Prince, The Rascalz @ 5:07 via pin [**¼] This was ok, but felt way too rushed, and of course the worst team in the match won for reasons.

– Killer Kross says he kidnapped Kenneth from Eddie to prove a point. He wants an answer from Eddie.

– LAX hangs out with Trey in the clubhouse. Wentz & Dez arrive and Trey says he got a lion to protect their stash. Trey does shots with LAX.

– They hype next week’s show from Philly (a Knockouts battle royal, Edwards vs. Kross, Rosemary vs. Su Yung).

oVe Rules Match: Sami Callihan, Mad Man Fulton, Jake, & Dave Crist vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, & Tommy Dreamer : Scarlett is at ringside. JIP as they brawl at ringside. Bahh works over Dave in the ring and Dreamer tosses him weapons. Bahh slams him on chairs and follows with a steamroller. Jake lays in kicks on Swann, but Swann battles back and Mack is in and hits slams on Sami, Jake, & Dave. The standing moonsault follows. He then wipes out the pile with a tope. Dave cuts off Dreamer in the ring, and then moonsaults onto the pile. Bahh then hits the suicide dive to wipe out the pile. Dreamer follows with the apron cannonball. Post break and they are brawling on the floor as Dreamer gets a ladder and does the Terry Funk spinning spot with it until Fulton cuts him off and runs wild on the faces with chair shots. He then slams Dreamer on the ladder, and they set up the ladder on the ramp. Dave gets a fork and back in, Dreamer hit a cutter on Fulton. Mack piles up chairs, and Jake tornado DDTs him onto them and covers for 2. Bahh makes the save, and Jake is busted open. Dave cuts off Bahh with a barbed wire chair, but Bahh cuts him off and sets up chairs. They work up top and Fulton is back. He powerbombs Bahh through the chairs. Dave the follows with a double stomp with the barbed wire chair for 2. Swann in and lays in strikes, dumps Fulton and hits lethal injection on Dave. He climbs the ladder on the ramp, but Fulton attacks and Jake then hits a super cutter but Bahh makes the save. Fulton climbs the ladder and flies in but Bahh catches him with a Samoan drop for 2. Dreamer brings in LEGOS, works over Sami but Sami gets the groin claw. Dreamer then DDTs he and Dave into the LEGOS. Bahh then runs through the LEGOS and Fulton hits rough looking catatonic on Bahh. Mack in and hits stunners, and the trashcan assisted cannon ball follows, but Sami hits him with the cactus driver for the win. Sami Callihan, Mad Man Fulton, Jake, & Dave Crist defeated Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, & Tommy Dreamer @ 16:25 via pin [***¾] This was a tremendously fun and really good plunder brawl, with fun high spots and action that played off of the established feuds well. oVe picked up the big win and it was one that they needed.

