Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.31.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– RVD, Sabu, & Dreamer defeated RVD, Sabu, & Tommy Dreamer @ 10:05 via pin [**½]

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Disco Inferno @ 0:25 via pin [NR]

– The Deaners defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 6:10 via pin [**½]

– Street Fight: Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross @ 13:55 via pin [***¼]

– Willie Mack & Rich Swann defeated Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin @ 22:58 via pin [***¾]

Moose, Ethan Page, & Josh Alexander vs. RVD, Sabu, & Tommy Dreamer : Page and Dreamer begin, with Dreamer taking control and tagging in Sabu. Alexander tags in and grounds him, an they grapple to the ropes. Sabu follows with strikes, and hits springboard DDT. Moose tags in and wants RVD. RVD tags in and poses as he and Moose play to the crowd. They lock up and Moose overpowers him, but RVD fires back with a spin kick. He hits another and follows with arm drags, but RVD cuts him off and Sabu joins in for double teams and the cover gets 2. Dreamer then slams Sabu onto Moose, but Moose uses the ref as a shield and low blows Dreamer. Post break and Moose is still in control and Page gives him a chair. He lays it on Dreamer and Dreamer uses it to cut off Moose. Tags to RVD & Page, with RVD running wild with kicks. The split legged moonsault gets 2. Sabu & Alexander brawl, it breaks down and Sabu hits smash mouth and air Sabu in the corner. Jeanie gets involved and Sabu follows with a dive. More chair shots by Sabu, he lays Page on a table and Alexander cuts him off. Dreamer then hits the Spicolli driver as Moose follows with a spear. Van Damninator by RVD. Sabu slides in a table, sets it up and sets up Page and Sabu hits the Arabian face buster. RVD follows with the frog splash and pins Page. RVD, Sabu, & Dreamer defeated RVD, Sabu, & Tommy Dreamer @ 10:05 via pin [**½] This was solid stuff overall, but I feel the wrong team won here.

– Cage has been cleared to train but not to return to the ring. He will put an end to Elgin at Slammiversary.

– Moose says he’s been going about things the wrong way with Kross & The North, so from now on, he’ll do things himself.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Disco Inferno : stalls and cuts a promo, stating that he’ll give Tessa credit for being talented, but then runs down the Flyers. He mocks the women’s revolution and mocks women drivers. He then says he’ll be her daddy tonight. Tessa attacks, kicks his ass and drops him with forearms and wins. Tessa Blanchard defeated Disco Inferno @ 0:25 via pin [NR] Thankfully short with the right result.

– LAX meets and the Rascalz arrive. They set up their match, as Trey drinks all of their drinks.

– Swann & Mack cut a promo on tonight’s main event with Elgin & Impact. They are going to get some tonight and will bring the fire.

The Deaners vs. Desi Hit Squad : Raju and Cody begin. They lock up and Cody takes early control until Raju attacks his beard but Cody cuts him off and tags in Jake. Double teams follow, and Singh saves Raju. Cody follows with a suicide dive. Jake then hits a tope. Back in and double teams follow on Raju and the cover gets 2. Cody follows with jabs, a knee strike and Singh trips up Cody, allowing Raju to attack. Singh tags in and lays the boots to Cody. He follows with a basement dropkick for 2. Cody fights back, and tags in Jake. He runs wild and takes control. The corner spear follows, and Cody tags in and the Deaner DDT is cut off by Raju. DHS follow with double teams but Jake makes the save. Jake hits a black hole slam, and covers for 2. Jake ends up posting himself on the floor, Raju cuts off Cody and Singh cradles him for 2. Cody runs the DHS together and cradles Singh for the win. The Deaners defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 6:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag, with the Desi Hit Squad looking better than usual.

– We get a Killer Kross video package, discussing his issues and feud with Eddie.

– Elgin comments on Cage being stupid and says Impact should just hand him the championship. Impact arrives and says he’s challenging for the X-Division championship at Slammiversary, and that tonight, he hopes they can co-exist. Elgin agrees.

Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross : Edwards rushes the ring and they brawl right away. Edwards follows with a plancha and then apron bombs Kross. THAT’S FOR KENNETH YOU FUCK! Edwards grabs a trashcan, and Kross cuts him off with an overhead toss on the floor. Kross follows with knee strikes, and then posts Edwards. Back in and Edwards cuts him off but Kross stops the dive with a trashcan shot. The suplex on the floor follows. Back in and Kross is cut off with a blue thunder bomb onto a trashcan. He follows with trashcan lid shots, taking Kross down and the cover gets 1. Edwards now gets a ladder, brings it in and runs into a choke from Kross, but escapes with lid shots and Kross levels him with a kick. Kross fires up and brings in chairs, sets them up with the ladder and stomps away at Edwards. He follows with kicks, but Edwards no fires up but Kross rakes the eyes and powerbombs him onto the ladder setup on the chairs. Kross piles up chairs, chokes out Edwards and then takes him up top. Kross follows him up and Edwards fights him off, and hits the sunset bomb into the pile of chairs and the cover gets 2. Edwards now sets up chairs, follows with strikes, and but Kross counters the tiger driver and slams Edwards onto the chairs. The tree slam into the chairs follows. The Saito follows, and Kross gets his fancy black gloves, allegedly lead lined, and the Sandman arrives and canes Kross. Edwards hits the Boston knee party and picks up the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross @ 13:55 via pin [***¼] This was god, Kross looked like a real bad ass and they use the stipulation well… but I hated the finish as it did Eddie no favors and made it look like he needed saved.

– Post match, Sandman presents Eddie with Kenneth II. We then see them celebrate with beers to Enter Sandman.

– Su & Rosemary are having girl talk as Jim Mitchell arrives. Mitchell says this has gone too far and they break down the story, going back to Allie entering the dark realm. Mitchell ended up giving her back, noting that Rosemary was never happy. Rosemary threatens to give Su back in pieces, as Mitchell runs down how Allie died, blaming Rosemary for it all. Rosemary chokes him out and says it’s all Mitchell’s fault and that she’s keeping Su.

– The Impact Plus flashback is NWA Champion Raven vs. Rhino from Unbreakable 2005 in a Raven’s Rules match.

– We get an oVe video package, setting up the Crists vs. Scarlett & Bahh.

Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann : Johnny Bravo is at ringside. Swann and Mack attack with topes to begin. They then brawl on the floor. Post break and the faces isolate Impact and work double teams. Mack hits the cannonball, and coves for 2. He follows with strikes, and then lays the boots to Impact. Impact fights back, picks up the pace and hits an enziguri and slap. Mack chases, but Impact keeps attacking as Elgin tags in. Mack fights them off and then trades strikes with Elgin. The shoulder tackle follows, and Swann tags in and he follows with strikes and a RANA. Elgin hits the enziguri and corner clothesline. They work up top and Swann fights him off, and follows with a suplex. He runs the heels together and follows with a plancha. Mack takes out Impact, but Elgin cuts him off and slams him into Swann with a Blu-ray. Post break and the heels work double teams. They work quick tags, but Swann fires back and tags in Mack. Mack runs wild, hits a high cross, and XPLODERS follow. Clotheslines follow, and then the rolling Samoan drop and gut buster connects for 2. Impact pokes him in the eyes, gets dumped and Elgin hits the slingshot back elbow on Mack. He powerslams Swann, and follows with a tope. Swann cuts him off and he follows with a tornillo press. Back in and they double team Elgin, and Swann covers for 2. Swann misses a moonsault, and Elgin follows with a superkick. Impact tags in and takes out Mack, and Elgin Germans Swann onto his head; the Impact knee strike gets 2. Impact hits moonlight drive for 2. Starship pain misses, Swann hits a hook kick but the heels cut him off. Elgin in and Mack makes the save and hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault on Impact. Elgin attacks with strikes, but runs into superkicks and they then double team Impact and Elgin makes the save. He drops Swann, but Mack hits meteora. Impact then hits him with the Spanish fly and then Swann flies in and takes him out. They all brawl, trading strikes, but the heels hit superkicks. Swann shoves Impact into Elgin, Elgin is pissed and walks out on Impact. Swann hits the lethal injection and 450 for the win. Willie Mack & Rich Swann defeated Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin @ 22:58 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, with the guys given a lot of time to work and allowing everyone to shine. It was a ton of fun.

– NEXT WEEK: Champions LAX vs. The Rascalz, The Crists vs. Scarlett & Bahh, Taya vs. Rosemary in a non-title match.

