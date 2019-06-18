Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The North defeated Sabu & Rob Van Dam @ 10:41 via pin [**½]

– Jessicka Havok vs. Jenny Boots & Tights @ 3:40 via pin [*]

– Raj Singh defeated Cody Deaner @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Madison Rayne defeated Jordynne Grace @ 10:27 via pin [***¼]

– Killer Kross defeated The Sandman @ 1:35 via referee stoppage [NR]

– Michael Elgin defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin [***¼]

The North vs. Sabu & Rob Van Dam : Jeanie is at ringside. Sabu and Alexander begin, and they work to the mat. Sabu follows with rights, but Sabu hits a clothesline. Rob tags in with a slingshot leg drop. The suplex follows for 2. Alexander cuts him off, tags in Page and double teams follow. Rob cuts him off with kicks, hits an arm drag, and Page then follows with strikes but Rob rolls him up for 2. He grounds him and hits a leg drop and rolling thunder follows. Sabu tags in and then follows with chair shots. The camel clutch follows, Rob tags in for double teams, and the cover gets 2. Rob lays in kicks, covering for 2. Alexander in and they cut off Rob and double team him. They dump Sabu, Alexander grounds things and then hits a suplex for 2. Page in and they trade rights. Page cuts off the tag, and double teams follow. Rob fires back with kicks, and tags in Sabu. Chair shots follow and then air Sabu connects. They double team Alexander and cover for 2. More chair shots by Sabu follow, he gets a table, and slides it in. They set it up and lay Alexander on it. They head up top and Moose shoves Rob off the ropes, Sabu hits the Arabian face buster but Page makes the save. Alexander cuts him off and the double Gotch finishes Sabu. The North defeated Sabu & Rob Van Dam @ 10:41 via pin [**½] I really wish that the North would have won clean, because they really needed it, but at least the Moose shenanigans play into setting up his PPV match with RVD. The match was solid and the North earn a tag title shot.

– Dreamer arrives and the ECW guys work over Moose until he escapes.

– Moose then yells at the North, they all argue, and Moose says he will take out RVD and all of the ECW guys on his own.

Jessicka Havok vs. Jenny Boots & Tights : Jim Mitchell & Su Yung are at ringside. Havok bullies her at the bell and hits a clothesline. She grounds her and follows with strikes. Havok lays the boots to her, hits a suplex, and follows with clubbing rights. Havok then tosses her across the ring and misses a charge. Jenny fires back, hits a dropkick, but Havok cuts her off and hits a side effect. The chokeslam follows and the tombstone finishes it. Jessicka Havok vs. Jenny Boots & Tights @ 3:40 via pin [*] Not much in terms of a technical wrestling match, but a good squash for Havok to reintroduce her..

-Mitchell says he tried to be reasonable when dealing with Rosemary. But Rosemary touched him and that is why he brought in his Kaju queen, Havok. And now that the smoke has cleared, he had an idea. It’s his mission that Havok become the next knockouts champion, and she will use Rosemary as a launching pad.

Raj Singh vs. Cody Deaner : Cousin Jake, Raju, & Gama are at ringside. They lockup and Singh lays in chops. He follows with uppercuts, but Cody follows with a clothesline and lays the boots to him. He follows with grounded strikes, but Singh powders. Cody hits a suicide dive, and back in and Cody heads up top and gets crotched as Singh hits the tower of London for 2. He grounds things, hits a leg drop, and Gama gets in a cheap shot; Singh covers for 2. Singh hits the basement dropkick, covering for 2. Cody fires up, no selling the Singh rights and he follows with strikes. The rolling clothesline follows and the DDT follows, Gama takes the ref and Jake cuts off Raju. Gama fakes a heart attack, knee strike by Raju and Singh hits an overdrive for the win. Raj Singh defeated Cody Deaner @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but the Desi Hit Squad continue to be useless and are only around for the Sony Six money. I can’t wait for Mahabali Shera to join them/

– Elgin comments on facing Willie Mack tonight and Impact arrives. He mocks Elgin, and Elgin threatens to send him to the hospital. Impact offers to have his back, but Elgin refuses.

– Rosemary comments on Mitchell’s promo, but she has no time for diplomacy. She says Mitchell has a type, but can’t control his monsters. She’s on a mission to win the knockouts title, and tells him to continue on the collision course he’s set.

– The Impact Plus throwback is Joe vs. Lashley from Slammiversary XII.

– Sami heads into the women’s locker room, and Tessa arrives and tells him he doesn’t belong. Sami says she doesn’t belong in the ring with his boys. She disagrees and they set up Tessa vs. Jake for next week.

Madison Rayne vs. Jordynne Grace : Kiera Hogan is on commentary. They shake hands and lock up working to the ropes. They work into counters, and Rayne looks to work the arm. Rayne tries to pick up the pace to counter Grace’s power game, and gets a cradle for 2. Lock up again, and Grace looks to ground the action and hits a shoulder tackle and then dumps Rayne to the floor. Back in and Grace hits another shoulder tackle, covering for 2. The delayed suplex follows for 2. Grace follows with clotheslines, but Rayne gets the standing koji clutch, but Grace grounds her, and they trade pin attempts. Rayne follows with a flurry of strikes, firing up and follows with an enziguri and dropkick. They work to the apron, Grace knocks Rayne to the floor, but Rayne trips her up and hits a cutter on the floor. Back in and Rayne covers for 2. Grace cuts off the suplex but Rayne hits a crucifix driver for 2. Grace cuts off the monkey flip, but Rayne fights off a muscle buster once but Grace gets it the second time and that gets 2. The clothesline follows, Grace gets distracted by Hogan, and Rayne hits cross Rayne for the win. Madison Rayne defeated Jordynne Grace @ 10:27 via pin [***¼] This was good stuff, continuing Grace vs. Hogan, and delivering a good power vs. speed style match.

Killer Kross vs. The Sandman : Sandman tries the sneak attack, Kross cuts him off and they brawl. He gets the cane and lays into Kross, but Kross quickly chokes him out for the win. Killer Kross defeated The Sandman @ 1:35 via referee stoppage [NR] Kross killed him quickly as he should have.

– LAX drinks and talk about the Rascalz and almost losing to them. Konnan is concerned that his boys didn’t take them seriously. The Rascalz arrive and want a tag title shot. This leads to a brawl, with LAX standing tall and accept the match. Laredo Kid arrives and picks their pockets before leaving.

– Scarlett meets with Taya. Johnny Bravo & Fallah are there as well. Scarlett drinks champagne from the bottle as Taya refuses. Scarlett asks if it’s awkward that Johnny is no longer a champion, and asks her about her lack of title defenses. Taya runs her down, and they set up Taya vs. Su Yung for next week. Taya is not pleased.

Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack : Swann is at ringside. They lock up and separate. Lock up again, and Elgin follows with strikes. They trade, Elgin follows with strikes and Mack cuts him off with a shoulder tackle. The neck breaker follows for 2. Mack lays in chops, elbows, and then an XPLODER. Elgin powders, pulls Mack to the apron and they trade strikes, but Elgin superkicks him and dumps him to the floor. The dropkick follows and Elgin covers for 2. Elgin lays in chops, but Mack fires back and hits clotheslines. The spin kick connects and then a slam and leg drop follows for 2. Elgin avoids the charge, hits an enziguri but Mack hits the spinebuster for 2. Elgin counters the stunner, hits a flurry of kicks, and takes him up top. He follows and hits the superplex, covering for 2. Mack counters the powerbomb, Elgin post himself, and Mack takes him to the floor. He looks for a dive but Elgin attacks Swann to stop it. Back in and Elgin hits a lariat and buckle bomb an Elgin bomb for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, continuing Elgin’s momentum ahead of his title shot.

– Post match, Swann fights off Elgin and Impact arrives to make the save. He argues with Elgin, so Elgin shakes his hand lays him out with a German. Elgin then powerbombs Mack into the post.

– Next week: Dreamer vs. Moose, Taya vs. Yung, Tessa vs. Jake.

– End scene.

