Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.21.19  

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist @ 7:35 via pin [**¾]

– Mad Man Fulton defeated Eddie Edwards @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Moose defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 8:25 via pin [**¼]

– Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Su Yung @ 6:25 via DQ [**½]

– TJP defeated Ace Austin @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact @ 8:45 via pin [***½]

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist : Tessa attacks with strikes and hits a cutter. The suicide dive follows and then a second and then the third. Tessa up top and then flies off into a superkick. Crist slams her to the corner, slaps her around and celebrates. Tessa fires back with forearms, but Crist hits the Russian leg sweep and transitions into a koji clutch. Tessa fights and makes the ropes. Crist then hits a slam, and grounds the action. Tessa fights to her feet, but Crist maintains control as he follows with strikes and a suplex for 1. They trade, Tessa fires up and hits the tornado DDT and covers for 2. Crist rakes the eyes and lays in rights. Tessa hits a jawbreaker, and then runs into a DVD for 2. Crist is frustrated, but Tessa counters back with kicks and heads up top and the magnum connects for the win. Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist @ 7:35 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener that had a good layout and presumably furthered the build to Sami vs. Tessa.

– Post match, Tessa challenges Sami as he yells at Jake.

Eddie Edwards vs. Mad Man Fulton : They brawl right away and Edwards hits a suicide dive. Post break and they are brawling on the floor. Edwards rakes the eyes but Fulton fires back they trade strikes until Fulton chokeslams him on the apron. In the ring and the match officially starts. Fulton hits a suplex, a chokeslam and then another. Fulton chokes him out and then Sami joins in. Fulton follows with a suplex and covers for 2. Edwards takes out the knee, follows with chops and strikes. He fights off the powerbomb and locks on a triangle, and hits a RANA and rebound German. The blue thunder bomb follows for 2. Edwards sets and Sami distracts him, but Edwards attacks him on the floor. Edwards gets Kenny 2.0, but Kross appears on the screen and has kidnapped the Sandman. He says their issues are water under the bridge, and Sandman is just fine. Kross then water boards Sandman. Fulton attacks and hits end of days for the win. Mad Man Fulton defeated Eddie Edwards @ 5:30 via pin [**] The brawl was fun and the match was ok, but served as a good way to continue Kross vs. Edwards.

– The Impact Plus flashback is Lethal vs. Flair from Victory Road 2010.

– Alisha meets with Eddie, and tries to calm him down because it’s a trap. Eddie goes to try and rescue Sandman anyway.

Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer : They lock up and Moose overpowers Dreamer until Dreamer lays in strikes. Moose fires back with chops, but Dreamer hits a shoulder tackle and clothesline. Moose pulls him to the floor, slams him off the apron, but Dreamer posts him and follows with a backdrop. Dreamer mists him with water, pulls up the mats and bites Moose. Moose cuts him off and slams him onto the apron and then follows with strikes. Back in and Moose chokes him out. He follows with chops, but Dreamer catches him with a cutter. They trade, Dreamer fires up but Moose cuts him off and takes over with strikes but Dreamer hits the elbow and runs into a boot. The DDT follows for 2. Dreamer runs into an elbow, but takes Moose up top and follows him up. The superplex follows for 2. Moose rakes the eyes, whips Dreamer to the buckles, but Dreamer cuts off the spear and he hits a spear for 2. Dreamer to the floor, gets a chair and brings it in. Moose hides behind the ref, kicks the chair into Dreamer’s face and the spear finishes it. Moose defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 8:25 via pin [**¼] The match was ok, but really lethargic and sluggish with Dreamer getting in too much on Moose.

– Moose attacks post match, but RVD runs him off.

– Taya & Bravo search backstage and run into Rosemary. They argue and Taya talks about her issues with Yung, while Rosemary asks what happened to Taya, who used to be a thunder goddess. Rosemary says she can help, but wants a title shot. Taya agrees if Rosemary helps her. Rosemary will have her people call Taya’s people.

– Johnny Impact is interviewed. Impact says that tonight, Elgin made a mistake last week, biting the hand that feeds him. he will get payback tonight.

Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung : Jim Mitchell & Havok are at ringside. Taya slaps Yung and Yung fires back as they brawl to begin. They trade strikes, knee strike by Taya but Yung fires back and Taya cuts off the panic switch and follows with a German. Taya misses a charge; Yung fires back but Taya Germans her to the buckles and covers for 2. Taya follows with strikes, a running ass attack and then double knees for 2. Taya dances a bit, allowing Yung to fight back and send her to the buckles. She follows with kicks and a head scissors for 2. Yung locks on the iron maiden, but Taya makes the ropes. Yung hits the draping pedigree, and that gets 2. Yung pulls out the bloody glove, Taya fights off the mandible claw and hits the curb stomp for 2. Taya follows with divorce court, grounds Yung and heads up top. Yung cuts her off and Havok gets involved for the DQ. Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Su Yung @ 6:25 via DQ [**½] This was a solid match that served as a good set up for Monster’s ball at Slammiversary.

– Rosemary arrives and Mitchell tells her to calm down. Mitchell says it’s a time for celebration, Slammiversary. He announces a four-way monster’s ball match for the Knockouts Championship. I’m down.

– Ace Austin cuts a promo, hypes his merch and says he’s not been pinned on Impact. He claims to be the future of the X-Division and the whole company. He dares someone to come out and stop him. TJP makes his return to Impact and answers the challenge.

TJP vs. Ace Austin : Austin talks trash and TJP attacks, hits a head scissors and arm drags. The wrecking ball dropkick follows to the floor. Austin fires back, slams him to the apron and follows with a PK. Austin follows with rights, back in and flies but gets caught with a RANA. High cross by TJP, and the detonation kick connects for the win. TJP defeated Ace Austin @ 2:15 via pin [NR] This was a fun return match for TJP, but I hope they have plans and him locked in considering they sacrificed Austin for it.

– Edwards searches for Kross & Sandman.

– The Rascalz are in their clubhouse. They are happy with getting a title shot but not with last week’s ass whooping. Konnan arrives and approves of the atmosphere. He actually likes the Rascalz, but says they don’t have any respect. They look absolutely confused by Konnan, as Konnan promises a massacre at Slammiversary, Konnan asks for the good stuff.

– Josh runs down the Slammiversary card as it stands.

– We get Pentagon vs. Callihan in their mask vs. hair match from 2018 in another Impact Plus flashback; great match.

– Edwards searches for Kross & Sandman and Kross attacks him, They brawl backstage and Alisha arrives to stop it. She says this isn’t him, but Edwards says this is how God made him and bites off Kross’ face. Did he kill him off over contract issues ala Lucha Underground?

– Sami cuts a promo, saying everything he does he does for a reason. He challenges Tessa to a match at Slammiversary, where he will make her famous.

Champion Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin vs. Johnny Impact : We get a fast and furious start, Elgin takes control as Swann follows with a high cross to both. Elgin to the floor, Swann follows with a dive and Impact follows with a tornillo. He and Swann back in and Impact takes him up top, Elgin in and Germans both at the same time. He follows with forever clotheslines, but Swann hits him with a RANA. RANA off the ropes for Impact, sending him into Elgin. Swann to the ropes, Elgin cuts him off and hits the air raid crash as Impact hits the running knee strikes on both and the standing shooting star press gets 2. Elgin saves Swann, attacks Impact and lays in strikes and hits catatonic for 2. Elgin looks for a powerbomb, they all brawl now and Swann hits the double lethal injection. Swann takes Impact up top and Elgin joins them, and Impact hits the disaster kick allowing Swann to hit a reverse RANA, Impact demos him, misses starship pain on Elgin and Elgin looks for a lariat, countered, but he follows with an enziguri an superkick. Impact hits a Spanish fly as Swann hits the 450 on Impact or the win. Champion Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact @ 8:45 via pin [***½] This was a really good and tremendously fun splint with a great post match angle to sell the top two matches at Slammiversary.

– Post match, Elgin tries to attack, but Swann fights him off and lays out Impact. Bravo attacks Swann with the red X and Impact chokes him out. Elgin is up and Cage returns. He lays out Bravo and press slams Impact onto the ramp. He goes face to face with Elgin, they brawl and Cage powerbombs Elgin to stand tall.

– Next week: Havok & Yung vs. Taya & Rosemary and LAX & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascaalz.

