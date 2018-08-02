Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.02.18  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 8.02.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Allie & Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung & The Undead Maid of Honor @ 6:21 via pin [**½]

– The OGz (Homicide & Hernandez) defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– Desi Hit Squad (Raju & Singh) defeated KM & Fallah Bahh @ 6:20 via pin [**]

– Impact World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries defeated Dustin Cameron @ 3:20 via stoppage [**]

– Eli Drake & Trevor Lee defeated Grado & Joe Hendry @ 3:15 via pin [*]

– Pentagon Jr. & Fenix defeated oVe @ 17:23 via pin [***¼]

Su Yung & The Undead Maid of Honor vs. Allie & Kiera Hogan : Allie & Hogan fight off the undead bridesmaids, and hit the ring and attack Yung and the Undead Maid of Honor. Hogan hits a suicide dive onto the Undead Maid of Honor, while Allie hits a high cross off the top to wipe out the pile. Back in and Yung takes control, working over Hogan and quickly tagging in the Undead Maid of Honor. Yung and the Undead Maid of Honor work the heat on Hogan, working quick tags and keeping Hogan isolated. Hogan manages to fight off the Undead Maid of Honor, hits a dropkick and finally tags in Allie. Yung also tags in as Allie runs wild and picks up near falls. Yung counters the code breaker, but Allie hits a superkick for 2 as the Undead Maid of Hogan makes the save. It breaks down, Yung hits panic switch and dumps Hogan. Allie hits the code breaker and pins Yung. Allie & Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung & The Undead Maid of Honor @ 6:21 via pin [**½] This was a solid little match to kick things off, with Allie picking up the win as she looks to get back to the title, but Tessa Blanchard remains a roadblock for her.

– Post match, Tessa attacks and lays out Allie. Tessa says she sees through Allie, and is trying to steal another title shot by doing the right thing. Tessa knows who she is and what she wants. Tessa won’t let her get a title shot before she does.

The OGz (Homicide & Hernandez) w/King vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : The OGz are still in possession of the tag team titles. Hernandez runs wild at the bell, tags in Homicide, and the gringo killer about ends the life of the young jobber. The OGz (Homicide & Hernandez) defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 0:55 via pin [NR] SQUASH.

– King says “I told you so.” They took out LAX and took the titles. Where are the old man and the young boys? They are the kings of the streets, and LAX is dead. LAX arrives and we have a big brawl. They dump the OGz and Santana hits a big tope. Ortiz has an ax and security arrives but they get an ass kicking as well from LAX. A nice squash for the OGz and a good brawl as the feud continues.

– LAX argue backstage as they wanted to kill the OGz. Konnan says it was a trap and he knows the game of the OGz. They hit and run and have control, and will strike when the time is right.

– We get a flashback to 2006 and Jushin Liger vs. Petey Williams.

– We get an oVe promo, with Sami ranting about marks making fun of his bald head. Tonight they get revenge, as things get personal. The Crist brothers will end the Lucha brothers.

Desi Hit Squad (Raju & Singh) w/Gama Singh vs. KM & Fallah Bahh : Singh and Bahh to begin until Raju joins in, but Bahh takes them out with a running cross body. The corner splash and backdrop follows. Bahh pulls the hair on KM’s advice and follows with a leg drop. KM tags in and double teams follow on Singh. Bahh in, Gama distracts him and Singh takes out Bahh’s knee. Raju in and lays the boots to Bahh. Singh joins in for double teams and the cover gets 2. Raju now runs into a Samoan drop and we get wholesale changes to KM & Singh. KM takes control and tosses Raju around and DDTs Singh. Bahh hits the steamroller. KM does as well. KM demands Bahh use an eye poke, so he does. KM hits a slam and misses the slingshot splash but runs them together and hits the full nelson slam. He argues with Bahh and the miscommunication allows Desi Hit Squad to hit double teams and pick up the win. Desi Hit Squad (Raju & Singh) defeated KM & Fallah Bahh @ 6:20 via pin [**] This was ok, the fans like Bahh & KM, but Desi Hit Squad are still missing something.

– Anthony Carelli prepares Dustin Cameron for his match with Austin Aries.

– Johnny Impact wants his match with Kongo Kong. Jimmy Jacobs arrives and talks shit, so Impact lays him out. Impact says he wants the monster and won’t ask again.

Impact Champion Austin Aries vs. Dustin Cameron : Aries is out in street clothes and eating a banana. I don’t think he’s taking this young man seriously. Anthony Carelli is out with Cameron. They shake hands and Aries takes him down and outwrestles him to begin. Aries mockingly claps for his opponent and again, easily outwrestles Cameron. Aries talks shit to Carelli and Cameron shoves him. Cameron hits arm drags and throws, and Aries is angry now. Aries hits rolling forearm and brainbuster and Cameron is dead. But Aries pulls him up at 2. Carelli tosses in the towel. Champion Austin Aries defeated Dustin Cameron @ 3:20 via stoppage [**] This was fine for what it was; asshole Aries is the best Aries.

– Aries locks on the last chancery, but Carelli makes the save. They argue and Carelli low blows Aries. Eddie Edwards arrives and attacks Aries with the kendo stick and Aries runs away, setting up next week’s title match.

– Alisha Edwards is interviewed and she’ll be returning to the ring. Eddie arrives and he wants to change. She asks if he’s getting help, but he says no, he’ll be world champion next week and she bounces.

– Bob Kapoor interviews Scarlett Bordeaux. Kapoor is smitten with Bordeaux and stumbles over his words. She flirts and makes it worse for Bob. Bordeaux says she’s in a world of 3s and 4s, while being 10. This is how God made her and she will not be hot shamed. She dismisses Bob and says things will change because the smoke show is here to make wrestling sexy again.

– Grado meets with Hendry & Katarina. He then tells Drake his gift last week sucked. Grado challenges him to a match, a tag match with Grado & Hendry vs. Drake and a partner. Drake will team with Lee or Konley, and says he’ll have something special for them.

Eli Drake & Trevor Lee vs. Grado & Joe Hendry w/Katarina : Lee and Konley attack before the bell and Lee will team with Drake. Drake works over Grado and takes early control. The suplex follows for 2. Drake grounds things, and lays in rights. He then works over Grado in the corner, but Grado fires back with jabs and a backdrop. Konley pulls Hendry to the floor and Hendry hides behind Katarina. Drake hits Grado with the gravy train and wins. Eli Drake & Trevor Lee defeated Grado & Joe Hendry @ 3:15 via pin [*] Not much of a match, as it was more about continuing the Grado/Hendry/Katarina angle, which I have absolutely no interest in. At least Drake won.

– Desi Hit Squad celebrates until Gama arrives to slap them around.

– We get a video package on X-Division Champion Cage.

– Matt Sydal admits that Cage is the undisputed X-Division champion. He’s proud of his time as champion, but knew it would end at some time. Cage gave him a lesson, and there is a new destination for him ahead. He needs to look deeper into himself and ask the true questions. He will question everything.

Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) : Sami is out with his boys. The luchas attack before the bell but oVe fights back and hits suicide dives. They brawl on the floor as oVe maintains control. It’s all oVe as they send the luchas to the barricades and follow with chops and strikes. They post Fenix, but Pentagon & Fenix fire back with superkicks. They follow with stereo topes. Post break, and the luchas are in control and working over Dave with chops. They continue with rapid-fire double teams, and run wild on oVe. They now turn their attention to Jake and Sami causes the distraction, allowing Jake to make a comeback. oVe now takes control and Jake starts working submissions on Fenix. Fenix escapes, but gets dumped to the floor and Sami lays the boots to him. Back in and Jake looks to unmask Fenix, but then tags in Dave. Fenix tries to fight off both, but Jake grounds him and tears at his mask. Dave tags back in and he goes after the mask. Fenix hits a PELE, but oVe attacks both and ties their masks together. They fight to their feet and eat superkicks. The ref unties them, but oVe hits the double stomp/tombstone combo on Fenix for a good near fall. The luchas make their comeback, hit superkicks and the double stomp/package piledriver combo gets 2 as Dave makes the save. Fenix takes out Jake with a double stomp and the double stomp/package piledriver combo finishes Dave. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix defeated oVe @ 17:23 via pin [***¼] This was an overall good, fun, and action-filled main event. The lucha brothers are so good as a team and worked well with oVe once again. OVe had their chance to overcome and get some revenge, but it was their & Sami’s desire to unmask the luchas that ultimately backfired on them and led to their defeat. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix are on a roll, while oVe is looking for some much-needed momentum as they just can’t get past the luchas.

– Killer Kross cuts a promo and we see he has laid out Anthony Carelli backstage.

– Next Week: Champion Austin Aries vs. Eddie Edwards

– End scene.

