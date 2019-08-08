Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Match: Aiden Prince defeated Wentz, Rohit Raju, Chuck Mambo, Cody Deaner, and Petey Williams @ 9:17 via pin [***½]

– Jessika Havok defeated John E Bravo @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Ace Austin defeated Stone Rockwell @ 2:17 via pin [NR]

– Fallah Bahh defeated Moos2 @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– Madman Fulton defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 5:05 via DQ [**]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated The Rascalz @ 19:10 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Wentz vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chuck Mambo vs. Cody Deaner vs. Petey Williams : They brawl at the bell with Cody taking control. Prince works over Mambo, but Mambo cuts him off and hits a springboard arm drag. Prince follows with a RANA, but Wentz is in and follows with knees and kicks, The springboard high cross follows and Petey is in and Wentz follows with strikes. Petey cuts him off with a head scissors and dropkick. Wentz counters the destroyer but Petey gets the sharpshooter until Raju joins in. Raju rakes the eyes, and the knee strike and clothesline follow or 2. Cody in and he follows with jabs. Raju fires back, but Petey cuts him off and Cody dumps him. Cody stops Petey from diving and pulls out a Canadian flag. Petey and Cody follow with dives. Raju attacks, teases a dive and Wentz superkicks him. He follows with a tope. Prince then follows with a moonsault onto the pile. Mambo then follows with a 450 to the floor onto the pile. Raju cuts him off, and hits the double stomp onto Wentz for 2. Cody follows with jabs, and a clothesline. Mambo flies in with a missile dropkick, but Prince cuts him off and the dropkick follows. Petey hits the Russian leg sweep and looks for the destroyer, but Wentz takes him out. He works over Prince, hits a cutter, destroyer by Petey and Raju dumps him and covers for 2. Raju works over Cody, misses the cannonball, and the Deaner DDT follows but Mambo makes the save. Prince hits the brainbuster and 450 on Mambo for the win. Aiden Prince defeated Wentz, Rohit Raju, Chuck Mambo, Cody Deaner, and Petey Williams @ 9:17 via pin [***½] Prince earns an x-division championship match with his win. This was a really good, all action x-division sprint with a mix of regulars and some fresh talent, and giving us a surprise winner.

– We get an oVe promo as Jake threatens to smack any of them who try to take his title. Sami says that Tessa disrespected him last week, and while he tried to be the bigger person, she assaulted and violated him, so now we’re going to do this the hard way. He’s done with her, and now she has to deal with the monster. Sami lets Fulton out of his cage and says that Tessa is going down. Rich Swann catches Tessa Blanchard coming into the arena and tries to talk her out of the match with Madman Fulton, but she insists that she’s ready for this. He says if she’s gotta do it, he has her back; Tessa appreciates this but says she has to do this one on her own.

Jessika Havok vs. Jon E Bravo : Bravo tries to seduce Havok by getting on one knee and kissing her hand, so she knees him in the face and dumps him to the floor. She drags him back in, hits an avalanche in the corner, and then tosses him across the ring. Havok goes for a Michinoku driver, but Bravo thumbs her in the eye to get out. Havok gets pissed and takes his soul with a chokeslam for the win. Jessika Havok defeated John E Bravo @ 1:40 via pin [NR] An entertaining squash.

– Su Yung appears on the screen, speaking in tongues or a different language, leading to Havok storming off.

– Josh Alexander is pissed that the Rascalz think they can win their titles, but Page says there’s nothing to worry about. They want Impact to set up tag teams so they can knock them down, and now that they took out Santana, Ortiz has to come up with a replacement. They’re not sure who’s next after they knock down the Rascalz.

Ace Austin vs. Stone Rockwell : Austin attacks Rockwell and whips him to the corner. Rockwell fires back with a tackle and slam. The noogie follows, and Rockwell hits a sliding lariat, catches Austin on a springboard attempt, but Austin fires back with enziguri. Thy work into counters, Austin avoids a senton and hits a spinning kick and the fold for the win. Ace Austin defeated Stone Rockwell @ 2:17 via pin [NR] Rockwell is fun and this was a strong win for Austin over a bigger opponent. But…

… post match, Eddie Edwards runs out and attacks Austin, slams him into the post, and then tosses him into the ring to beats on him some more. Eddie yells at him to stay away from his wife, and then smashes his head into the mat.

– Madison Rayne finds Tessa Blanchard backstage that, on behalf of the Knockouts locker room, they’re all proud of her. Tessa says she doesn’t have time for this and walks out, leaving Madison alone to gloat and say, “she’s dead.”

– Alisha Edwards is backstage yelling at Eddie because he beat Austin up. She storms off, and Eddie says he’s glad they’re doing this again.

– Moose speared Rockwell during the break, and says he deserves better than he’s gotten around here, and he’s no longer responsible for his actions. Fallah Bahh comes out to make the save and Moose says now that he lost a hundred pounds and “can see his balls,” and he can get his fat ass in here.

Fallah Bahh vs. Moose : Bahh avoids a spear and Moose crashes into the corner. Bahh hits the avalanche, a running ass attack and finishes him with a Banzai Drop. Fallah Bahh defeated Moose @ 0:40 via pin [NR] The bully got put in his place, but it was a rough weekend for Moose, going 0-3 on Impact and the two specials; #askquestions. Bahh is awesome.

– Moose rants over his loss to Bahh. He says it doesn’t count, and that he’s going to find Bahh.

Madman Fulton vs. Tessa Blanchard : Sami is at ringside and fires up Fulton. Fulton charges but Tessa follows with strikes and Fulton counters magnum, fights off the sunset flip and chokeslams her. Tessa rolls to the floor, and Sami yells at her. Fulton drags her to the apron, and suplexes Tessa into the ring. He follows and Tessa tries to fight back, slaps him and Fulton follows with a bear hug and rag dolls her. He slams her down and then misses stomps as Tessa hits the tornado DDT. She follows wit a flurry of strikes, forearms and then gets cut off with a big boot. Sami grabs a chair and wants Fulton to end her. He slides it in and slaps Fulton around, demanding he kill her. Tommy Dreamer makes the save for the DQ. Madman Fulton defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 5:05 via DQ [**] The match was ok for what it was, Fulton remains a monster, and Tessa the resilient babyface. I am not a fan of the Tommy Dreamer endorsement tour; Tessa is great, she’s over and doesn’t need him. If anything, this should have been Swann, as he has history with oVe, offered to back her up, and is looking for revenge following his x-division title loss.

– Post match, Fulton goes to chokeslam Dreamer, but Tessa gets the kendo stick and lays into Fulton with repeated shots, and Dreamer then clotheslines him to the floor. Sami pulls Fulton to the back rather than battle Dreamer and Blanchard.

– Michael Elgin says that Rhino didn’t target a champion like most people, but he targeted Elgin instead. Rhino doesn’t have a thing on him, and he’s sent everyone he faced since he’s been here packing to the hospital, and he hopes Rhino didn’t unpack his bags when he arrived because it’s going to be a short stay.

– Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne bully Alexia Nicole backstage, and then argue with each other. Nicole then says if either of them wants a fight in the ring to let her know. She leaves, and then Madison and Kiera argue over who gets her seat.

– The Impact Plus flashback this week is Generation Me (the Young Bucks) against the Motor City Machine Guns from Bound For Glory 2010.

– Jimmy Jacobs is on location in California and looking for an update on Cage’s health. Melissa Santos answers the door and says now’s not a good time. She seems like she’s holding something back, and then suggests next week they can sit down and she’ll answer any questions he has. Jimmy says that’s fine and leaves as Melissa looks concerned.

– Rhino says he had more money thrown at him at any point in his career, but he didn’t want to sit at catering, he wanted to take it to the extreme or make an impact. What we saw last week was violence, and there’s a Rhino on the loose, and we’ll realize that when he rips every motherfucker in half. Rhino said a bad language word.

Champions The North vs. The Rascalz (Trey & Dez) : Trey and Alexander begin, locking up and Alexander follows with strikes. Trey battles back, but Alexander tosses him down and Try works into counters, picking up the pace and hits an enziguri and a RANA. Page tags in and Trey follows with strikes, hits the lucha arm drag and Dez tags in. Page runs them together, and then gets double teamed as Dez covers for 2. He follows with strikes and works over Page in the corner. Trey tags in and they double team Page, working quick tags and they follow with senton atomicos and cover for 2. Dez lays in more strikes, Alexander cuts him off and then slams him to the apron. He rolls him back in and Page covers for 2. Alexander tags in and follows with strikes. The suplex follows for 2. Page back in and lays the boots to him. Alexander in and Dez runs them together and counters into a tag. Trey runs wild and hits an enziguri and then gets cut off by double teams as the champions cover for 2. Alexander lays the boots to him and follows with a slam. He lays in chops, strikes and knocks Dez to the floor. Trey battles back but there is no Dez to tag but he follows with a cutter on Alexander. Dez tags in and lays in superkicks, follows with strikes, and then uppercuts. The kick flip moonsault follows and Dez then hits the over the post tope, Post break and Dez runs into a superkick, Alexander tags in and the challengers work double teams and cover for 2. Trey tags in and Alexander fights them off, Page takes out Dez and slams him to the floor. He then apron bombs Trey and Alexander covers for 2. he follows with stomps, and then strikes. The back breaker follows for 2. Trey escapes the ankle lock but Alexander takes him up top but Trey counters into Cheeky nandos and Alexander then cuts him of wit a powerbomb across the knee for 2. Alexander lays the boots to him and Page joins in for the double team spinebuster for 2. Page and Dez trade, Alexander attacks and they all brawl. The challengers fire up and Alexander catches them both and follows with the double powerslam for 2. Alexander then slams Trey onto Dez and the moonsault misses. The challengers attack, working double teams and hit Cheeky nandos and the 619. Meteora connects and the spiral clash follows for2 as Page pulls out the ref. Dez takes him out and Page drops him with a right and Grey cradles Alexander for 2. Page DDTs Dez on the floor, and the double team cutter and German combo follows. The double iconoclasm and double Gotch finishes Trey. Champions The North defeated The Rascalz @ 19:10 via pin [****] This was a great, high intensity tag title match with both teams delivering the goods and the North finally coming off as the most dominant team in the division. This would have perfectly been at home on a PPV.

– Post match, Ortiz jumps the North as they come back through the curtain, and they end up kicking his ass. Daga makes the save, but Ortiz is furious and storms off, setting up next week’s tag title match.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 41. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will preview the big weekend shows. ROH Summer Supercard, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and WWE Summerslam 2019. Finally, the guys catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews. The show is approximately 135-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night 12 Review: 2:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 13 Review: 14:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 14 Review: 24:45

* ROH Summer Supercard Preview: 43:45

* NXT Takeover: Toronto II Preview: 1:07:45

* WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview: 1:30:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.