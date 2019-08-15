Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.09.19  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– X-Division Title Match: Champion Jake Crist defeated Aiden Prince @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

– Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 6:27 via DQ [**¾]

– Madison Rayne defeated Alexia Nicole @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Havok went to a no contest @ 4:00 [**]

– Stone Rockwell vs. Nate Madsen went to a no contest @ 0:50 [NR]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated Ortiz & Daga @ 10:35 via pin [***¼]

Champion Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince : They lock up and work into counters, with Prince grounding things. Jake escapes and Prince cuts him off with the dropkick. Jake counters the dive and Jake follows with the DVD onto the apron. Back in the cover gets 2. He transitions into a koji clutch variation, but Prince powers up and runs into a head kick for 2. Jake follows with strikes, works him over in the corner, following with more strikes before choking him out. Prince fires back but Jake follows with a backdrop suplex. Jake follows with a flurry of kicks for 2. Prince fires up, laying in chops and Prince follows with a flying flatliner for 2. The 450 eats knees and Jake cradles him for 2. Prince counters the sliced bread and hits a poison RANA for 2. Superkick by Jake and then suplexes him to the buckles. They spill to the floor and Prince keeps fighting, and follows with a RANA and then a suicide dive. He then flies off the top into a superkick on the floor. Back in and Jake cradles him for 2. They work up top and Jake follows with a superplex but Prince rolls into a suplex. Back up top and the 450 follows for 2. Prince back up and flies off into acuter for the pin. Champion Jake Crist defeated Aiden Prince @ 10:55 via pin [***¼] This was a good opening match, with Prince getting a lot in and the crowd being behind him.

– Backstage, Konnan was talking with Daga in Spanish. Konnan started speaking in English where he talked about how Santana being in the hospital and how Ortiz is just angry because his brother is out of action. Konnan assured Daga that Ortiz’s rage is stemming from his pure heart and that it would take time to get to know a stranger like Daga. Ortiz walked into the scene drinking his censored alcohol. Ortiz was calm. Daga said Ortiz doesn’t need to apologize because what he needs from Ortiz is Ortiz’s help in winning the tag titles in the main event. Ortiz bit off the bottle caps of two censored beer bottles as he had a cheers with Daga over beer. Konnan liked the show of unity here.

– Taya Valkyrie and John E Bravo exited the Impact Management office. Jimmy Jacobs approached Taya and wondered what Taya was doing in the office. Taya reiterated her 30-day title defense stipulation and argued about Impact trying to make her defend the title. She said that Impact told her that she walked out of her last match and need to book her in a match sooner because that didn’t count against the 30-days. Taya walked away upset.

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards : Edwards attacks and beats down Ace on the floor. Ace fires back and hits an apron PK. He follows with strikes, but Edwards lays in chops as they trade. Edwards slams him to the apron a few times and delivers chops. Back in and Edwards follows with clotheslines, head butts and Ace is down. Ace fires back, but Edwards dumps him and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Ace attacks with his cane and takes control. He paper cuts him with a playing card, follows with nee strikes but Edwards cuts him off and hits the powerbomb. Edwards follows with strikes, Ace begs off and talks about Alisha as Edwards hits the Boston knee party and follows with strikes, shoves the ref down and that’s a DQ. Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 6:27 via DQ [**¾ ] This was pretty good, but the angle isn’t clicking with me.

– Alisha Edwards ran to the ring, and yelled at Eddie. This prompted a Jerry Springer chant. Eddie then walked away from the ring. I am really over the Eddie & Alisha bullshit.

– We get highlights from Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan from the Unbreakable event. Tessa then cut an emotional promo after and said she’s coming for Sami.

– Fallah Bahh and Moose were in catering. Moose made fun of Bahh for losing weight and eating salad because Moose thought that salads looked nasty. He then talked about how Impact might replace Bahh if he gets too skinny. Moose called Bahh a fat joke. Bahh attacked and the two brawled around the catering area with Bahh tossing around Moose until Moose gained by tossing a drink and tossing the salad at Bahh. Moose shoved a chocolate cake in Bahh’s face and left him lying, and then called Bahh a fat boy.

Madison Rayne vs. Alexia Nicole : Kiera Hogan is on commentary. Hey lock up and work to the ropes. Nicole follows with strikes, and follows with a dropkick. Rayne begs off, hits kicks but Nicole takes her down and hits a running meteora for 2. Rayne fires back, they work to the floor and Rayne rolls back in. Nicole follows and Rayne covers for 2. Rayne works a cravat, lays in knee strikes, and locks on the octopus. Nicole slams her to the buckles to escape, they trade strikes, and Nicole follows with a backstabber for 2. She heads up top and misses the high cross and Rayne hits the ripcord cutter and cross Rayne for the win. Madison Rayne defeated Alexia Nicole @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was an ok match, but felt clunky at times.

– Post match, Kiera Hogan clapped and gave herself credit for coaching Rayne on the win. She argued with Rayne and then they kicked away at Nicole. Nicole tried to fight off the heels until Kiera dominated Nicole. Rayne went for Cross Rayne on Nicole but Jordynne Grace ran out to make the save.

Champion Taya vs. Havok : John E. Bravo is at ringside. Taya plays keep away to begin, and then follows with strikes until Havok hits a clothesline. Bravo trips up Havok and Taya follows with strikes. The double knees connect and Taya covers for 1. Havok fires up but runs into a powerbomb for 2. Havok follows with grounded strikes, lays the boots to her but Taya fires back until Havok kicks her in the face. Taya counters the chokeslam into a cradle for 2. Havok then hits the chokeslam… and Su Yung arrived and that led to a no contest. Champion Taya vs. Havok went to a no contest @ 4:00 [**] More of the same from the recent Taya TV matches, I get the gimmick, but the matches are feeling really repetitive. It looks like we’re building to Havok vs. Yung next.

– Yung had the undead bridesmaids and a zombie flower girl with her. Havok tried to give Su a chokeslam but Su gave Havok a mandible claw. Su got Havok to her knees. Havok escaped and Su hit Havok with a palm strike and sent her packing.

– Jimmy Jacobs interviewed Melissa Santos in a park in Chico, California. Jacobs asked Melissa about her relationship with Cage and also talked about how Melissa brought that to light when she protected Cage from Michael Elgin trying to end Cage’s career. Melissa said she didn’t really want to make her relationship public, Cage’s career is everything to him and she had to do something to protect Cage, especially after Cage was not himself after being sent to the hospital earlier in the year. There were a lot of weird camera cuts here. Jacobs wondered when Cage would be ready for action. Melissa said she wants to give an answer but that’s in the hands of the doctors who haven’t really given a time frame yet. Jacobs asked Melissa what would happen if Cage can’t defend the world championship, and Melissa said she doesn’t know but there might be things more important to Cage than championships and money now.

– The Deaners were drinking in a bar when they were attacked by the Desi Hit Squad where Rohit Raju stood over them after they were fallen and talked about the Deaners being lower than them. Cody and Jake Deaner were then hanging out in the woods. Jake was yelling about the previous attack. They talked about being blue collar and Cody challenged the Desi Hit Squad to a match next week… this feud will not end.

Stone Rockwell vs. Nate Madsen : Rockwell largely dominated until some back and forth when Rhino arrived to make it a no contest. Stone Rockwell vs. Nate Madsen went to a no contest @ 0:50 [NR] This was all about Rhino.

– Post match, Rhino gored Rockwell and called out Michael Elgin. Elgin made his entrance and said that Rhino is just trying to make himself relevant by attacking him. Elgin talked about how he sent everyone in front of him to the hospital. Elgin said that he does things on his terms not when somebody else demands it. Rhino said he’ll just come up the ramp to beat the crap out of Elgin and they brawled. Rhino tried to use a chair but security and referees separated them.

– Ace Austin was bragging about his win against Eddie Edwards to people backstage. One of the random guys pointed out that it was a DQ despite Austin claming it was a 1-2-3 victory. One guy said that Austin got his ass kicked. Austin claimed to have really gotten to Edwards and said he has a plan for Eddie, “I’m gonna bang his wife.”

– We get an oVe promo, with Jakes starting without Sami. Sami walked in and said “are you guys really going to start this promo without me?”. Fulton escaped his cage and aggressively pat Dave and Sami on the back. Sami wondered why the cage wasn’t locked and Dave said that Fulton was not a monster. Sami said Fulton is a monster and that’s why they keep him in the damn cage. Sami then recapped his win over Tessa Blanchard and status as number one contender. Jake continued to rub his own title win in Sami’s face. Sami said once he wins oVe will control this company. Sami challenged Tessa Blanchard and Tommy Dreamer to a match against himself and Dave Crist. Sami said he was going to pick Fulton but Fulton’s acting too crazy at the moment. Sami said that OVE will take over everything…Thumbs up, thumbs down.

Champions The North vs. Ortiz & Daga : Page and Ortiz begin with Ortiz laying in strikes until Page cuts him off. Ortiz grounds things, and then follows with a powerslam for 2. Daga tags in and double teams follow on Page and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Alexander in and makes the save, but Daga fires back with kicks, and a RANA. He dropkicks Alexander to the floor and follows with a tope. Back in and they trade strikes. Page trips up Daga and double teams follow for 2. Alexander follows with strikes, Page tags in and lays the boots to Daga. He chokes him out and Daga fires back, but Page cuts him off with a back elbow. The North lays the boots to Daga, and Alexander takes control with strikes. Daga tries to fire back, but Alexander follows with a suplex and into ground and pound. Page tags in, delivers strikes, but Daga fights them off and follows with a German. Tag to Ortiz, he runs wild with strikes and a dropkick. The tornado DT follows and the splash gets 2. Alexander fights back, but Daga tags in and the double stomp into a DVD follows for 2. Alexander cuts off Daga, they trade and the champions follow with double teams and the Alexander moonsault follows for 2. Daga fights off the double Gotch, and the superkick follows for 2. Ortiz tags in and the street sweeper is cut off and Ortiz takes Page to the floor as Alexander takes out Daga as Ortiz cradles him for 2. Page is back in and the double team spinebuster finishes Ortiz. Champions The North defeated Ortiz & Daga @ 10:35 via pin [***¼] This was good, Ortiz and Daga worked well together, but the North continues to roll along and picks up another big win to cement themselves as the top tag team in Impact.

-Post match, Konnan, Daga, and Konnan all shook hands to close the show.

