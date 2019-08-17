Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Moose defeated Fallah Bahh @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan defeated Alexia Nicole & Jordynne Grace @ 10:15 via pin [**½]

– RVD, Rich Swann, & Willie Mack defeated The Rascalz @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– Losers Become The Winners Servants: The Deaners defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 14:45 via pin [**]

– Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan & Dave Crist @ 14:00 via pin [**½]

Fallah Bahh vs. Moose : They brawl at the bell with Moose dumping Bahh. Moose works him over until Bahh hits a running cross body. Moose bites him and then runs into a backdrop on the ramp. He follows with strikes and back in, Moose chop blocks Bahh to ground the action. He lays the boots to Bahh and chokes him out. He follows with strikes, and kicks Bahh down, Moose talks shit but Bahh fires up and absorbs the strikes until Moose slaps him but runs into a Samoan drop. Bahh follows with chops, Moose hits a kick but Bahh follows with the belly to belly for 2. The corner splash follows and Moose fires back with a dropkick. They work up top and Bahh fights him off until Moose bites him and hits the superplex. The spear misses, Moose hits the buckles and Bahh hits an ass attack. Moose cuts off the banzai drop and hits the spear for the win. Moose defeated Fallah Bahh @ 8:50 via pin [***] Moose gets revenge in a good match as Bahh continues to improve and be a lot of fun.

– Tommy Dreamer meets with Tessa, who says she didn’t need help. Tommy puts her over and her legacy, and says he just wants to make the business better. He wants to help because Tessa’s making a difference in this business. He wants to stand with a great woman for the betterment of wrestling. Tessa agrees to fight with him.

– We get a Su Yung video package, with undead bridesmaids and the zombie flower girl. She burned Havok’s name onto a coffin.

Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan vs. Alexia Nicole & Jordynne Grace : Hogan attacks before the bell, beating down Nicole and tagging in Rayne as double teams follow. Rayne grounds the action, follows with knee strikes and a sliding clothesline for 2. She slams Nicole to the buckles, but Nicole fires back with elbows and arm drags. The shotgun dropkick follows and then a running meteor a gets 2. Hogan slams down Nicole by the hair, and follows with a corner splash. Post break and Rayne is in control on Nicole, grounding things. Nicole fires back but Rayne hits the clothesline for 2. Hogan chokes out Nicole, Rayne follows with kicks. Hogan in and the suplex follows. Hogan follows with kicks, and the basement dropkick for 2. Hogan lays in strikes, but Nicole counters into a stunner. Tag to Grace and she runs wild with clotheslines, slams and a Michinoku driver for 2. The belly to belly follows, Nicole hits a high cross and Rayne cuts her of with cross Rayne for the win. Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan defeated Alexia Nicole & Jordynne Grace @ 10:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag with a fun post match angle.

– Post match, Rayne & Hogan attack race until Rosemary makes the save and clears the ring.

– The Impact Plus throwback is Sabin vs. Juvi from the first Super X Cup final in 2003.

– Alisha meets with Ace Austin, who doesn’t feel safe due to Eddie. Ace is afraid that Eddie will kill him, and thinks he’s crazy. He’s concerned about Alsha’s safety. She says she will worry about Eddie.

– Alisha finds Ace laid out and Eddie arrives and beats on Ace’s corpse, he’s pulled away and Ace smiles at him.

– We get a Taya video package with John E. Bravo, she mocks him and makes him walk her dog to go to the bathroom. She makes him pick up the shit with his pocket square. Taya was a spectacular bitch here.

– Rhino and Elgin are brawling outside of the building until security arrives.

RVD, Rich Swann, & Willie Mack vs. The Rascalz : Trey and RVD begin as RVD hits a kick. One for Wentz, and Dez begs for one, but Mack tags in and kicks him in the face. He follows with kicks and a leg drop for 2. Swann tags in and they pick up the pace as Swann hits a dropkick. Mack back in and double teams follow. Wentz tags in and they isolate Swann with triple teams. Trey tags in and follows with chops and strikes. Dez hits the senton atomico, one from Wentz and then one from Trey as he covers for 2. Swann follows with strikes and but Trey cuts him off. Triple teams follow on Swann, but he counters back and hits the cutter. Tag to RVD and he strolls mildly with kicks on all three. The split-legged moonsault follows for 2. Mack in and the Samoan drop and standing moonsault follow as RVD hits rolling thunder. Swann back in with a moonsault for 2. RVD heads up top and Trey cuts him off. They take out Mack and then double team Swann wit a meteora. The assisted push-sault misses, Trey hits a dive, Swann trades with Wentz and they land head kicks and then continue to trade. Wentz is down and RVD hits the frog splash, Phoenix splash by Swann and that’s that. RVD, Rich Swann, & Willie Mack defeated The Rascalz @ 9:30 via pin [***] I love Mack & Swann as a team, build them up for a match with the North. The match was good and fun, but didn’t hit that next level think they are capable of.

– The North cut a promo, and say that next week, they will take out another tag team at Cali-Combat.

– The Rascalz are backstage and Jake Crist arrives to harass them.

The Deaners vs. Desi Hit Squad : The losers become the servants of the winners. They brawl at the bell and spill to the floor. The Deaners take control, and back in, double team Singh. They then double team Raju, Singh makes the save and the DHS take control. Jake fights back, suplexing both and Cody dumps Singh as Jake works over Raju. Post break and Cody tags in and they double team Raju. Raju fires back, Singh gets knocked to the floor and Cody takes over. He dumps Raju but Gama cuts of the dive tripping Cody. DHS take control and double teams follow on Jake. Gama gets in another cheap shot, Cody tries to fire back but Raju cuts him off. Singh tags in and follows with strikes. Cody now fires back, but Singh cuts off the tag and they double team Cody. Singh follows with chops, but misses a corner dropkick and Jake tags in. He runs wild, dumps them to the floor and Cody hits the suicide dive. Jake then follows it a tope that almost came up short. Back in and Jake hits a Michinoku driver for 2. Gama takes the ref, and Raju cradles Jake for 2. Tag to Cody and the double team DDT is cut off by Singh and the DHS hit an assisted double stomp for 2. Jake dumps Singh and Raju attacks until Jake counters back, but Raju hits a knee strike and cannonball. Jake cuts him off and the TTG follows for the win. The Deaners defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 14:45 via pin [**] Technically, the match was ok, but it was just bland and really lethargic and went too long. At least the videos from the farm could be fun.

– Jake took Fulton to Arby’s for a beef and cheddar, which in Fulton’s defense are delicious. This upsets Sami as he thinks Fulton belongs in a cage, because he’s a monster. Sami promises to put down Dreamer and adds that Tessa can never beat him.

Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan & Dave Crist : They brawl at the bell with Dreamer & Tessa controlling early on. Dreamer hits an apron cannonball as Tessa flies off the top with a cannonball onto oVe. Post break and they are brawling on the floor with Dreamer & Tessa controlling. Back in and Sami begs off of Tessa, offers a handshake but Tessa attacks. Sami battles back, but Tessa sends Dave into Sami. Dreamer in and double teams follow. Dave knocks Tessa to the floor as Sami takes Dreamer to the floor. Dave now works over Dreamer, rolls him back in and covers for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with strikes. Sami tags back in and continues to isolate Dreamer. Dave back in and lays the boots to Dreamer. Sami follows with chops, but Dreamer fires back and dumps Sami. Sami pulls Tessa to the floor to stop the tag, and they double team Dreamer. Dreamer fights back, tags in Tessa and she runs to take control back. Dave fires back, but Tessa hits the code breaker as Sami takes out the ref. They all brawl, but Dreamer &Tessa follow with DDTs but no ref. A new one arrives and counts 2. They tease piledrivers, but oVe hits low blows, which Tessa laughs at until Sami hits her with a kendo. Dave accidentally hits Sami, she fights back and hits the magnum with the kendo for the win. Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan & Dave Crist @ 14:00 via pin [**½] This was solid match, with only Tessa bringing some real fire. Also, I still feel that the Dreamer pairing does nothing for Tessa,

