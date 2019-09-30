Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Tile Match: RVD and Rhino defeated Champions The North @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

– Mahabali Shera defeated Cousin Jake @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne @ 8:10 via pin [**¼]

– X-Division Ladder Math Qualifier: Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist @ 6:20 via pin [**¾]

– LAX’s music hit but it was the North, dressed up as LAX to gloat about their exit from the company. They then mock the fans for cheering people dressed like morons, but they’re athletes, professional wrestlers, and being dressed like this makes them sick. Alexander takes off his LAX shirt and stomps on it to show what he thinks of LAX and the fans, and Page says when they become the longest reigning champions in Impact history, the fans will forget about LAX and every other team who has ever been here. They made sure LAX is never coming back, and it doesn’t matter how much power Konnan thinks he has on the streets or anywhere, they’re never coming back to Impact. Konnan of course comes out and Alexander wants to know how it feels to be in the ring with the best team in the world. Konnan says he’s looking at the monitor watching two walking glory holes making fools out of themselves, calls them bush league and has something to say to “both you hos” because he has a lot of friends. Page says he doesn’t care who Konnan has, they ain’t them because they ain’t the best. Konnan says his guys are pretty extreme, and out comes RVD and Rhino. They brawl and that leads to our opening match. I loved the North getting mic time, specifically Page, and they used the parody portion well. RVD and Rhino arriving with Konnan was disappointing as Mack & Swann seemed primed for the next tag title program, and if Konnan was a working with anyone, I would have loved it to be Daga and someone new or two new guys.

RVD and Rhino vs. The North : RVD and Rhino clear the ring and post break, Josh is in and takes a monkey flip from RVD. He follows with rolling thunder and covers for 2.Josh battles back, cutting off Josh and then working over Page. RVD tags in and double teams follow for 2. RVD lay in strikes, Josh cuts him off and Page attacks and covers for 2. The champions work quick tags and Josh follows with a suplex for 2. Page chokes hi, out and then follows with a shoulder tackle. He grounds the action, chokes him out again and RVD fires back with strikes and kicks. Rhino tags in and Josh joins him but Rhino runs wild with elbows. Clotheslines follow and then a belly to belly gets 2. Page cuts off the gore with a superkick and RVD then makes the save. He and page spill to the floor and Josh grabs one of the tag belts, Konnan grabs it from him and Rhino gores Josh. RVD follows with the frog splash and picks up the win. RVD and Rhino defeated Champions The North @ 6:40 via pin [**½] Commentary mentioned that Swann & Mack were the #1 contenders, so this looks like a way to make the BFG match a triple threat match to get RVD & Rhino on the card, but that’s subtraction by addition for me as Swann &Mack vs. The North is a much better match on paper. The match was solid.

– Gama runs down Desi Hit Squad and says that he was so humiliated that he had to bring n Shera to fix things. He tells then they are replaceable if they don’t shape up.

– Eddie Edwards was going to be interviewed, but Reno Scum arrived and roofied his drink. Johnny Swinger introduced himself next and talked about how you should know him from ECW on TNN.

Mahabali Shera vs. Cousin Jake : Cody. Raj, Gama, & Rohit are at ringside. They brawl at the bell with Jake rocking Shera. He unloads with rights, gets distracted and Shera follows with a clothesline and strikes. Jake fires back, but Shera cuts him off and slams him to the buckles. Shera misses the charge, Jake follows with corner clotheslines and a spear. He takes out DHS but runs into sky high and the front powerslam finishes it. Mahabali Shera defeated Cousin Jake @ 2:40 via pin [NR] What did I ever do to you Sony Six?

– Shera beats down Jake post match, Cody tries to make the save and the DHS kicks his ass.

– TJP met with Fallah Bahh, who was wearing casual clothes. TJP yelled at Bahh for not being formal enough. Bahh said that TJP told him to wear comfortable clothes and called out TJP for not being formal because TJP was wearing Jordans and that he looked like he was from a Korean Boy Band. Bahh went back to Bahh-ing. TJP called out Bahh for speaking in English a few seconds ago. A roofied Edwards stumbled into the scene.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Madison Rayne : they lock up and Rayne looks to take control, but Dashwood counters back and grounds the action. Rayne fights to her feet, but Dashwood maintains control and Rayne runs to the ropes. Rayne then follows with a shoulder tackle, Dashwood trips her up and follows with a basement dropkick for 2. Rayne pulls her to the floor, but Dashwood cuts her off, slamming her to the apron. Back in and the neck breaker follows for 2. Rayne cuts her off, slamming Dashwood to the buckles and follows with the backstabber for 2. Rayne follows with a cravat, knee strikes and covers for 2. She works her over in the corner, and the sliding clothesline follows for 2. Dashwood then cradles her for 2. Rayne cuts her off with a clothesline, and grounds the action. Dashwood fights to her feet, but Rayne hits the ripcord cutter for 2. Rayne heads to the ropes, but Dashwood pulls her off and hits the taste of Tenille for 2. The clothesline follows for 2. Rayne fights back with an enziguri and northern lights for 2. Dashwood counters back, and hits the neck breaker and spotlight kick for the win. Tenille Dashwood defeated Madison Rayne @ 8:10 via pin [**¼] This was ok, but overall very flat match as Dashwood continues to not really impress.

– Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes arrived at the wedding. Willie Mack and Rich Swann walked in and congratulated RVD for just beating The North. Swann then said that he and Mack are the number one contenders to the tag titles and that he’s willing to give RVD and Rhino a tag title shot when they win. RVD then said that when he and Rhino would give Swann and Mack a title shot when he and Rhino win the titles. RVD then teased doing his thumb pose before leaving.

– Tenille Dashwood will challenge Taya for the knockouts title at Bound for Glory.

– Ken Shamrock arrives said he’s standing in the ring with great memories. He talked about holding the NWA World Championship over his head back in the day and he was proud of that. He thanked the crowd for their support and said he’s been taking with Cage over the past few weeks and all of a sudden Moose starts chiming in. Shamrock talked about how Moose is bragging about things like being tall, strong, a former NFL player, and other things. Shamrock said Moose is disrespecting everyone, which is pissing him off, and he’s going to shut Moose’s big mouth. Scott D’Amore invited Shamrock here, but he looked everywhere and couldn’t find Moose. It’s like his resume where you find nothing. Shamrock called out Moose and told him to get his ass out here so Moose can be put in a grave. Moose appeared at Ken Shamrock’s MMA gym. and said he didn’t have to make a big publicity stunt of this like Shamrock did. Moose cut a promo while shoving around people in Shamrock’s gym; he’s not afraid of Shamrock because in this situation it would be like an elephant being afraid of an ant. Moose said he’s going to prove why he’s the best wrestler in the world. One of the gym staff asked Moose if he was a member of the gym. Moose punched him and then mockingly said he’ll take off his shoes to not disrespect the dojo. Moose took off his shoes and shirt and then beat up the two guys in the ring, and then took one of the guys and pinned his face against the cage. Moose said he is now the world’s most dangerous man and he went on to hype his match against Shamrock at Bound for Glory. “I’m going to kick your fucking ass because I’m the legend known as Moose.” This was good stuff overall, and will likely be better than the actual match, but I hope I am wrong and the match is really good. Moose was really good here.

– Taya met with Rosemary and tried to get her to take out Tenille by offering her the BFG title shot if she does. Rosemary says she and Taya could have been seen as great warriors at some other point in time and that this deal is the same deal that Taya brought up at Slammiversary. She said all she sees now is a bleach blonde haired coward, and that Valkyrie needs to go into battle like a proud warrior rather than come to “us” to do her dirty work. Rosemary said Taya has to become what she once was to regain Rosemary’s respect. Taya walked off and then came back with a purple dress for Rosemary. Rosemary yelled and threw the dress on the ground.

– Security kicked oVe out of the wedding reception.

– Cage was hanging out with Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann. Dreamer told Cage not to be nervous and this setting reminds Dreamer of when he got married to the most beautiful woman in the world, Beulah McGillicutty. Rich Swann said he’s married too and it’ll lead to one woman for the rest of his life. Dreamer said that there was no such thing as this one woman rule. A long haired, regular looking man walked in, and Cage claimed that this was his brother, Ryan.

– In the bridesmaids room with Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Alisha Edwards, and John E Bravo as Madison Rayne tried to give them advice. Kiera Hogan got in a fight with Rayne telling Rayne that she isn’t even a part of the bridal party. Taya cut in and told the women in the room to help her out with a problem named Tenille Dashwood.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Dave Crist : Fulton is at ringside. Tessa attacks with strikes, unloading on Crist until he fires back with kicks. Crist cuts her off with strikes and then gets dumped as Tessa follows, but Fulton attacks as Jake arrives. The ref sends Fulton to the back as Crist misses a right and hits the post. Back in and Jake with the distraction allowing Dave Crist to take control. He lays the boots to her, follows with strikes and then chokes her out. Jake chokes her out, but Tessa fires back as Crist snot rockets her. Tessa is pissed, fires back and hits the running kicks, superkick and flies in with a sunset flip for 2. Crist counters back with a modified go to sleep for 2. Tessa fires back hits the code breaker and buzzsaw DDT for the win. Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist @ 6:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with the right winner.

– Post match, Jake attacked Tessa from behind. Tessa fought him off, but Fulton walked right back out. Tessa escaped the End of Days attempt with a guillotine choke, but Fulton countered and chokeslammed Tessa. Jake Crist stood tall over Tessa with his title and did the thumbs up thumbs down.

Cage & Melissa Get Married : Buckle up, there’s a lot here. Alisha was complaining about how Eddie wasn’t here. Madison Rayne tried to console Alisha as the “locker room leader,” and said that Alisha’s marital problems are going to ruin Melissa’s wedding. Ace Austin showed up, so Taya said that Ace could make a good replacement because someone needs to go out there. At the wedding, Zachary Wentz was shown coughing up smoke. Havok scared off some people to get a seat all to herself. Cody and Jake Deaner then sat next to Havok trying to put their shoulders around her but she glared at them to scare them off. RVD is shown with smoke all around him, he spokes pot you see, a lot of pot. Jordynne Grace was not impressed when Katie Forbes was adjusting her breasts in her top. Rosemary obviously teleported in next to Fallah Bahh, which freaked Bahh out. Gama Singh threatened to slap Rohit Raju if Raju cried.

Taya yelled at Rosemary for wearing all black as Tommy Dreamer walked Melissa Santos down the aisle. Dreamer noted that he follows Katie Forbes on Instagram, that the Rascalz are high right now, and how he liked what Shera was wearing. Ryan Cage handled the wedding proceedings and asked if there were any objections. Taya complained about how John E Bravo did a bad job putting this together and how she didn’t want to be associated with this wedding planning.

Ethan Page then objected(mocking recent reports on the company) to how this company is treating its employees & superstars. He’s opening a wrestler’s union. and wants to see the pay scale that pays older wrestlers more. Page pointed out RVD as one of these overpaid old wrestlers, and said champions should be paid as top stars. He hates that he found out on the internet that Impact is not paying royalties to its wrestlers, and said everyone’s here babbling about love when everyone should be talking about how to make more money in the wrestling industry. Page said the champions need more scratch, and that’s his only objections and its time to get this union going.

Ryan Cage wondered if anyone has an objection to this actual wedding. Roofied Eddie Edwards arrives, Alisha yells at him. Edwards pukes on Ryan Cage, Ace tries to get rid of him and Eddie clotheslines poor Ryan cage. Tommy Dreamer then asked if there was someone qualified to officiate the wedding, if there was someone to lead this thing before commercial. Dreamer asked if there was a priest, shaman, rabbi, ship captain, or a “minister…” Enter the Sinister Minister Jim Mitchell. Mitchell then led Cage and Melissa through their wedding vows, while he was eyeing up Melissa top to bottom. He even handed Melissa a business card. Mitchell acted annoyed when Melissa told him that she’d only love Brian Cage for the rest of her life. Mitchell then said, “With the power invested in me, in the church of Satan, and in the state of Nevada, I now pronounce Cage and Melissa man and wife”. Mitchell then praised the Dark Lord, so I’m not sue how legit this whole thing is. Cage kissed the bride. Melissa Santos said the rest of the reception was happening in the ring. Dreamer then winked into the camera by saying that the reception was happening after the break.

In the ring, Cage and Melissa made their entrance. Cage and Melissa entered the ring for the bride and groom’s first dance under the spotlight. Sami Callihan interrupted the wedding with a champagne bottle in hand. He congratulated the bride and groom and said it was time to have a party with the Death Machine. He said he’s not here to fight and he’s a good person who’s happy for Cage and Melissa. Callihan said his feelings were hurt when the security guards stopped him at the door, and said he got so depressed that he drank his wedding gift. Callihan then said that they all were friends at one point, and that after Cage and Melissa “consummate the marriage,” he wants to see the old Machine Brian Cage at Bound For Glory. Callihan said everyone needs to raise a glass to toast the bride and groom, and wished Cage and Melissa a beautiful marriage, beautiful children, and a long and healthy life. He said that’s his toast to the bride (Melissa) and the bitch (Cage). Cage goes after Sami. Sami went to hit Cage with the champagne bottle but accidentally hit Melissa with the bottle. Callihan acted genuinely shocked as he tried to plead for forgiveness, and then walked up the ramp saying “I’m sorry”. The wedding attendees and Scott D’Amore went to check on Melissa to close the show. Wrestling wedding angles can really suck and this was a really long one, but it was really entertaining. Page was really great, Dreamer was funny, and while I am not a fan of the Ace/Eddie angle, it led to Jim Mitchell who was also really good here. There was some fun and clever nudge, nudge wink, wink stuff, and the angle with Sami came off really well and added some heat to his upcoming match with Cage.

