Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 1.18.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Josh Alexander defeated TJ Crawford @ 7:45 via pin [**¾]

– From TNA Genesis 2011: Beer Money defeated The Motor City Machineguns @ 18:00 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Josh Alexander vs. TJ Crawford : They lockup, Josh takes him down with ease and grounds the action. He starts working the arm, Crawford counters out but Josh takes him right back down. He follows with strikes, Crawford works into counters and is cut off with a spinebuster. Josh follows with strikes, elbows and just beats poor Crawford down. Crawford tries to fire back, gets cut off and gets lit up with chops. The slam follows, knee strikes by Josh and clubbing shots also connect. Josh roughs him up in the corner, Crawford fires back with an enziguri so Josh tosses him across the ring with a suplex. He then misses a charge, follow with chops and arm drags. The dropkick follows, and the code breaker and enziguri connects. The standing corkscrew moonsault gets 2. Crawford his ahead kick, strikes and is cut off with a backbreaker and the Jay driller ends Crawford’s life. Josh Alexander defeated TJ Crawford @ 7:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, Josh largely killed him, Crawford actually delivered a fun comeback but had his life taken in the end.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Tessa Blanchard. Tessa talks about her path to Impact and her love of intergender wrestling. She loves that she can do it on TV & PPV, and would love to face Cage again. Well that’s likely not happening. She just got a new house, and loves to read and take in the theater in her free time. She’s also been on a Netflix kick as of late. She wants to do an escape room some day and loves Clue the board game. Tessa hopes to travel to Hawaii and Russia some day as well as return to Japan. She loves to experience culture when she travels, and also ate raw horse and crickets.

Beer Money vs. Motor City Machineguns : Shelley and Roode will begin things. They stare down each other, back off and we’re ready to go. They circle, take their time and lock up. Shelley takes Roode down with the arm bar, into the hammerlock, to his feet and Roode with the single leg and takes Shelley down. Shelley to his feet, headlock by Roode. Lefts by Shelley, off the ropes and a shoulder block by Roode. Off the ropes again, counters and Shelley uses his speed, counter and a leg lariat by Shelley gets 2. Rights by Shelley, then by Sabin. Sabin tags in, atomic drop and a dropkick combo by the Guns. Stereo round kicks follow, and a snap mare by Sabin gets 2. Storm in now, Sabin works the arm, tags Shelley in and he also works the arm. Tag back to Sabin, and they AWA special the arm. Storm works a headlock to slow Shelley down, blind tag by Sabin, Storm to the apron and they toss him to the floor. STEREO SUICIDE DIVES by the Guns and then continue the attack on the floor. Storm in, Shelley misses the double stomp off the top, back with the kick and Storm counters sliced bread, and Roode kills Shelley with the Northern lariat for 2. Neck breaker by Storm, tags back to Roode and off the ropes and a double shoulder block by Beer Money. Knee drops from Storm and Roode, and a cover for 2 as Sabin makes the save. Chops by Roode in the corner, snap mare and the Hennig neck flip connects ad he covers for 2. Tag to Storm, and he looks to wear down Shelley. Rights by Storm, nails Sabin and Roode is in. Off the ropes and Shelley with kicks fires back and gets sliced bread on Storm! Roode pulls Sabin to the floor to stop a tag from Shelley, and Storm pulls Shelley back to his corner and tags Roode in. Leg drop by Roode, and a cover for 2, brother. Shelley tries to fire back, knee to the gut by Roode and a cover gets 2. Tag back to Storm, they lay the boots to Shelley, and now Storm with the front facelock. Tag back to Roode, double suplex on Shelley. BEER! … MONEY! Clothesline by Roode, and a cover gets 2. neck breaker follows and another cover for 2. Tag back to Storm, chokes out Shelley in the ropes and then tags back to Roode. Catapult by Roode, and Shelley nails Storm. Kicks to both, Flatliner to Roode into the buckles. Shelley needs the tag, rolls and tag made! Sabin is the house of fire here, head scissors, slams, SICK kick to the head of Roode. Sets Roode up top, into the tree of woe, LEVITATION DROKICK~! Storm in, Sabin suplexes him onto Roode. He then tosses Storm to the floor, RANA to Roode. Shelley on Sabin’s shoulders, leaps off into a tornado DDT on Roode for a CLOSE 2! Sabin and Storm to the floor, Roode sets Shelley up top and looks for the suplex. Shelley head butts him off, and Sabin flies in with the clothesline. FOOT STOMP onto Roode! 1…2…NO! Storm in with the backstabber on Shelley, Sabin and Roode back in and Roode gets a suplex countered roll up by Sabin, but a BEER SPRAY by Storm, spinebuster by Roode only gets 2! Shelley back in, off the ropes and takes out Roode, slingshot onto Storm on the floor. DOUBLE KICKS to Roode in the corner! SKULL AND BONES CONNECTS! 1…2…but Storm pulls the ref to the floor. Fuck. Shelley up top, and dives to the floor to take out Storm. Sabin sets, sling shots in, countered, northern lights suplex by Roode gets a close 2! Shelley to the apron, in and SUPERKICK by Storm to Shelley! Boot to Sabin, DWI! 1…2…NO! Roode cannot believe this shit. DWI try again, Sabin fights out, Shelley in and Sabin goes to kick Roode, who moves and Sabin KILLS Shelley with the kick! Roode rolls up Sabin with the tights and gets the pin! Beer Money defeated The Motor City Machineguns @ 18:00 via pin [****] Just a great tag team match from two of TNA’s best as they just had great chemistry, told good stories and delivered.

From 1.14.20: We close with a Tessa Blanchard interview. Tessa says she is on top of the world and for eight months, she’s been battling oVe. She knew who she was facing, but Sami wasn’t ready for her, and didn’t have help and she won. She knows it’s not over with Sami & oVe, but she wants to continue to break barriers, and knows she’s the hunted one as the face of the company. None of this happening was by accident, it was always meant to be. Josh says she’s the best third generation wrestler today and Tessa says she’ll wrestle anyone. Sami appears on the screen behind her and says he’s sick about hearing about how Tessa made history. he’s the one that makes history, he took Impact where it never was before and became the rightful champion. Congratulations Tessa, you all got what you wanted. Tessa may be the champion they want but he’s the champion they need. He will come at her with everything he has and Tessa challenges him any place, anytime. Sami reveals he’s in the studio and Tessa goes after him. He reappears on the screen and mocks Tessa for thinking I’d be that easy. Sami says she won’t know when or where it happens, and she’ll never see him coming. That was a really good closing segment.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 87. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook break down the WWE management woes, the latest roadblocks for NXT Japan (DDT/NOAH), hit more news & notes and then talk TNA There’s No Place Like Home. Finally, Larry reviews NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo. The show is approximately 142-minutes long. * Intro

* Corporate WWE/Management Woes: 3:35

* NXT Japan Road Blocks/DDT & NOAH: 34:45

* News Roundup (Beyond Wrestling to TV?, Harper Potentially to AEW, NJPW Back to US TV?, More): 48:45

* TNA There’s No Place Like Home Wish List: 1:05:35

* TNA Stars That Would Have Been Better Off Never Leaving For WWE: 1:41:55

* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Reviews: 1:57:11 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.