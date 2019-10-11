Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jordynne Grace & Rosemary defeated Faby Apache & Vanilla @ 3:40 via pin [*½]

– From Bound for Glory 2009- Ultimate X: Champion Amazing Red defeated Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Suicide, Homicide, & Daniels @ 15:17 [****]

– From Impact Wrestling 10.04.19: Eddie Edwards and Kenny the Kendo Stick defeated Reno Scum @ 8:20 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Jordynne Grace & Rosemary vs. Faby Apache & Vanilla : The luchas attack, taking control at the bell. Vanilla works over Grace with strikes, but Grace counters and slams her to the corner. Rosemary tags in and follows with strikes. The corner forearm follows and then misses the second. She still gets the tarantula until Faby cuts her off. Back in and the luchas work double teams on Rosemary. Rosemary counters back with clotheslines, tags in Grace and she runs wild on both hitting slams and a Michinoku driver for 2. Vanilla stuns her off the ropes and hits the slingshot elbow drop for 2. Vanilla takes out Rosemary, but then gets finished with the Grace driver. Jordynne Grace & Rosemary defeated Faby Apache & Vanilla @ 3:40 via pin [*½] This was short, clunky and rushed as it got no real time to deliver anything of note.

– We go around the ring with Tessa Blanchard. Josh’s basketball adventure continues as Tessa promises to whoop his ass. Tessa takes the lead early on, Tessa talks all kinds of shit to Josh while Callis, off screen, piles on. Tessa isn’t very good but is amusing talking trash to Josh. Josh ties it up, and keeps changing the rules and they just end the segment as Tessa claims she won.

Ultimate X Match: Champion Amazing Red vs. Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin vs. Suicide vs. Homicide vs. Daniels : This was a great example of a great Ultimate X match; it had high spots, danger, drama and all of the right guys involved to make it succeed. Red & Homicide have history and chemistry, Daniels & Suicide (Kaz) were the veteran leadership and the Guns always thrived in these opportunities and not only made the most of it and shined, but always made the others look great. This ruled and is in the upper tier of Ultimate X matches. Champion Amazing Red defeated Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Suicide, Homicide, & Daniels @ 15:17 [****]

Eddie Edwards & Kenny the Kendo Stick vs. Reno Scum : Adam and Edwards to begin. Luster distracts Edwards and Adam follows with a shoulder tackle. Edwards battles back, hits an overhead toss and takes out Luster. Luster tags in and wants Kenny in. He then attacks Edwards and beats him down. He follows with strikes, a boot and clothesline. Scum follows with double teams and Adam hits the dropkick for 2. Luster tags in and chokes out Edwards as Kenny is no help. Luster follows with strikes, and double teams follow on Edwards. Adam grounds the action, but Edwards counters back with the blue thunder bomb. Luster cuts off the tag, hits an elbow drop and covers for 2. They work pity city on Edwards, but Edwards counters back and hits a suplex. Hot tag to Kenny. Kenny runs wild with strikes on both, counters the double team and hits the white Russian leg sweep. Kenny follows with a Sasuke special as Edwards hits a suicide dive. Luster attacks Kenny as Adam grounds him and slams Edwards onto Kenny. Scum heads up top but Edwards and Kenny fight back and the Boston knee party finishes it. Eddie Edwards and Kenny the Kendo Stick defeated Reno Scum @ 8:20 via pin [**½] This was ridiculous, but solid fun as Edwards made Reno Scum watchable.

