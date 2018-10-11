Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kongo Kong defeated Stone Rockwell @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– From TNA Bound for Glory 2009: Champion Amazing Red defeated Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Suicide, Homicide, & Daniels @ 15:15 [****]

From Impact Wrestling 10.07.18: Matt Sydal defeated Rich Swann @ 7:40 via pin [**¾]

Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell : Jimmy Jacobs is at ringside. Rockwell takes the time to introduce himself, and then claims to have discovered and raise Kong in the wild. Kong will have none of this hilarity and attacks, pummeling Rockwell. Rockwell avoids the charge but Kong hits a clothesline. Kong now chokes out Rockwell, but Rockwell fires back with rights but runs into a clothesline and elbow drop as Kong covers for 2. Kong now pummels him again with strikes. Kong then grounds things, working a nerve pinch. Rockwell fires up, lays in strikes, and is quickly cut off. The slam follows but Kong misses a leg drop and Rockwell hits a running senton and then another off the ropes for 2. Rockwell fails to slam him, Kong head butts him and then hits the running cross body for the win. Kongo Kong defeated Stone Rockwell @ 4:30 via pin [**] This was an ok match, clearly designed as a showcase for Kong; Stone Rockwell is a treasure.

– We go around the ring with Kiera Hogan. This one was recently taped in Mexico. Hogan is a small town Georgia girl, and plans to get lit for her upcoming birthday celebration. She’s been wrestling for three years, and says that she tries to take every opportunity and kill it as she’s grateful for her chances. She still talks a lot with her trainer, Mr. Hughes. If she wasn’t in wrestling, she’d be a cosmetologist. She’s a big fan a Twilight, and mocks Josh for knowing way too much about it. Josh then recommends Gossip Girl to her, which he loves. Hogan admits to being nervous when they brought her in, says Tessa has been mean, and that Allie has been a great friend, but jokes about her veganism.

Champion Amazing Red vs. Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin vs. Suicide vs. Homicide vs. Daniels : This one is an absolutely great Ultimate X match. They had a great mix of talent, a really hot crowd, and delivered an insane pace, and a ton of great and memorable spots. This one will likely be remembered by many for Suicide/Kaz giving Daniels a flatliner off the cables and almost killing him in a fucking scary spot. This was a tremendous match and was a great way to kick off Bound for Glory 2009. Champion Amazing Red defeated Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Suicide, Homicide, & Daniels @ 15:15 [****]

Rich Swann vs. Matt Sydal : They shake hands and Swann attacks, taking Sydal to the floor and hitting a superkick and then an apron cannonball. Back in and Swann follows with rights, they pick up the pace and Swann hits a snap mare and follows with a running kick. Sydal lures Swann to the corner and kicks him to the floor and lays in chops. Swann answers back, but Sydal hides under the ring. Sydal then attacks and rolls Swann back in and follows with knee strikes. Swann fires back with strikes and kicks, and then a RANA. The head kick gets 2. Swann hits the lethal injection and that gets 2. Swann up top, Sydal cuts him off, and follows him up. Swann counters the head scissors, hits the superkick but Sydal cuts him off with a powerbomb off the ropes. Sydal hits a head kick, Swann counters chemical imbalance, hits a kick and heads up top. Ethan Page arrives and powerbombs Swann, allowing Sydal to pick up the win. Matt Sydal defeated Rich Swann @ 7:40 via pin [**¾] Commentary made no mention that Page was formerly Chandler Park. This was pretty good overall, but never really kicked into that next gear. It will be interesting to see how they work the Sydal/Page pairing.

