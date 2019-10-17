Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.12.19

– Eddie Edwards defeated Cousin Jake @ 6:30 via pin [**¾]

– From Bound for Glory 2010: Jeff Hardy defeated Mr. Anderson & Kurt Angle @ 18:39 via pin [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 10.11.19: Stephan Bonnar defeated Moose @ 4:25 via DQ [*]

Eddie Edwards vs. Cousin Jake : They lock up and work to the ropes for a clean break. Edwards attacks, they work into counters and Jake follows with a shoulder tackle. He lays in strikes, cuts off the suplex but Edwards dumps him and hits the suicide dive. Edwards follows with chops, but Jake cuts him off with a body attack and covers for 2. He grounds the action, and then hits a side backbreaker for 2. Edwards fights off a suplex, hits one of his own and follows with an enziguri. The RANA off the ropes follows, and Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. Jake dumps him and follows with a dive. Back in and Jake hits a lariat for 2. Edwards quickly hits the Boston knee party and picks up the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Cousin Jake @ 6:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener with Edwards looking good as always.

– We go around the ring with Dave Crist. No Josh, no basketball (finally) and Gabby Loren is the host. Dave says he’s a bit sore but feels good overall. He’s been wrestling since he was 14, and was an inline skater, and used to taking big bumps. He once stayed the night at an abandoned haunted school. He, Jake and friends started a backyard fed back in the day and then he and Jake trained professionally. They initially learned to work via watching VHS tapes. He admits to being a nerd growing up, but things have changed and would be popular now. His family wasn’t supportive of his career, it’s he and Jake vs. the world and always will be. They had hard times coming up, his mother was an alcoholic and had to take care of his seven brothers because his step father was dying; he had a full time job at age 12. He’s hyped for football season.

Mr. Anderson vs. Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Hardy : This was the finals for the vacated TNA championship; Anderson beat Jay Lethal and D’Angelo Dinero to get here. Hardy beat Rob Terry, while Angle beat Douglas Williams, and then Hardy and Angle wrestled to a no-contest to turn this match into a triple threat. They had a very good match that had the potential to be great, but it was TNA so we got a ref bump, Hogan, Bischoff, bullshit, Hogan, out on crutches, faces off with Bischoff. Hogan gives Hardy his crutch, and instead of hitting Bischoff, he hits Kurt Angle and then hits Anderson with the other crutch, because you see it’s a swerve. He then delivers the Twist of Fate. Bischoff drags Hebner back to the ring, Hardy wins and Immortal is born. It was going great for 16-minutes, and then, you know… Jeff Hardy defeated Mr. Anderson & Kurt Angle @ 18:39 via pin [***½]

Stephan Bonnar vs. Moose : Frank Trigg is out with Moose. These two had a pretty bad match back at Victory Road, so hopefully this one is better. They lock up, Moose grounds things and celebrates. Bonnar fires back with strikes and kicks, The big hip toss follows and Moose powders. Bonnar follows, Moose rakes the eyes and lays in strikes. He whips Bonnar to the steps and rolls him back in. Moose follows with more body shots, strikes but Bonnar cuts him off with a spin kick. The belly to belly follows, and Bonnar is busted open. Moose rakes the eyes, follows with chops but runs into a spinebuster. He heads up top and Moose shoves the ref into him for the DQ… LAME. Stephan Bonnar defeated Moose @ 4:25 via DQ [*]

Moose continued to attack Bonnar after the match. He was about to use the chair but Shamrock made the save. Moose missed Shamrock with the chair, and Shamrock pummeled Moose with punches, and followed with a belly-to-belly. Shamrock locked Moose in the ankle lock. Frank Trigg tried to help Moose, but Stephan Bonnar kept Trigg away as Moose tapped out. Ken Shamrock stood tall.

Well, the match was no good and the finish sucked. Moose has a PPV match and should be winning matches and gaining momentum. The post match was good.

