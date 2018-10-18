Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley defeated The Deaners @ 6:30 via pin [**¼]

From Impact Wrestling 10.11.18: Petey Williams defeated Jack Evans, Trevor Lee, & Puma King @ 7:00 via pin [***]

Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley vs. The Deaners (Cody & Jake) : Konley and Cody to begin. Cody talks trash and Konley attacks Jake, but that allows Cody to take control. Jake tags in and Konley cuts him off with strikes, but Jake tags in Cody, hits a slam and then slams Cody into Konley. They work over Lee, and then dump him, clearing the ring. Lee and Konley argue, and Cody works over Konley back in the ring. Konley cuts him off; Lee tags in and stuns Cody off the ropes, and covers for 2. Konley in, hits elbow drops and covers for 2. He and Lee work quick tags, isolating Cody and work double teams. Konley follows with a suplex for 2. Konley maintains control with a slam; Cody cuts him off, dumps Lee, and Jake tags in and runs wild on both. Cody back in, the magic killer variation follows for 2 as Lee makes the save. Lee is dumped and the Deaners look for double teams, but Lee dumps Cody and the doomsday double stomp finishes Jake. Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley defeated The Deaners @ 6:30 via pin [**¼] This was ok overall, and a reminder that Lee & Konley could be doing so much more for the company.

– We go around the ring with King. Mathews wants in the OGz, and King asks if it’s a rib. King wants to use his credit score for the OGz and says he’ll consider it. King defends running down little Ritchie and says his parents are bad people and he deserved it. King hypes the LAX vs. OGz feud, calling Konnan the coward. King says Konnan raised him and should have seen this all coming. He calls Konnan fake, and says at BFG, he and the OGz will win and take over. He and the OGz were born in NYC and will prove themselves against Konnan & The Young Boys. He promises violence.

Petey Williams vs. Jack Evans vs. Trevor Lee vs. Puma King : They all attack Lee to begin, and it breaks down to Puma & Petey. They work into some fun back and forth, Petey trips him up and hits the dropkick to the back. Puma fights back, hits a superkick, Lee back in and hits a back breaker for 2. Lee works over Petey and dumps Puma. He lays the boots to Petey, works him over in the corner and whips him to the buckles. Lee grounds the action; Petey fights off a suplex and hits a Russian leg sweep. He teases the destroyer, and then gets the sharpshooter. Evans breaks that up and dumps Lee and hits a dropkick on Petey. The standing moonsault eats knees and Puma wipes out Lee. He dumps Evans and then follows with a plancha. Code breaker on Lee and then a cradle gets 2. Evans back in and hits a dropsault for 2. Puma cuts him off with a super kick, but Evans fights back with a tidal crush. The 630 follows. Lee cuts him off, destroyer by Petey on Lee and that’s that. Petey Williams defeated Jack Evans, Trevor Lee, & Puma King @ 7:00 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, and energetic opening sprint.

