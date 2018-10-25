Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.20.18

– The OGz defeated The Deaners @ 7:00 via pin [**¾]

– From Bound for Glory 2011: Champion Kurt Angle defeated Bobby Roode @ 14:15 via pin [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 10.18.18: Killer Kross defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 7:05 via referee stoppage [**½]

The OGz (Hernandez & Homicide) vs. The Deaners (Jake & Cody) : What a treat, we get the Deaners for the second week in a row. King is out with the OGz. The OGz attack at the bell, but the Deaners quickly fight back and take Hernandez to the floor. Cody follows with a suicide dive, which Hernandez totally didn’t catch. King attacks Cody, allowing Homicide to take control back. Cody isolates Cody, Hernandez tags in and hits a flying shoulder block for 2. Hernandez follows with a pop up powerbomb and that gets 2. The OGz work quick tags, Cody counters the gringo killer, and hits a clothesline. Tag to Jake and the big man runs wild on Homicide, dumps Hernandez and the Deaners look for double teams and the catatonic gets 2 as Hernandez makes the save. The OGz score with the doomsday bulldog but Cody makes the save. Cody dumps Hernandez, but Hernandez cuts off the dive and back in, the border toss to the buckles and cutter then connects. Homicide then locks on the tequila sunrise for the win. The OGz defeated The Deaners @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] While I like to joke about the Deaners, and they don’t have a gimmick everyone will enjoy, they are a rock solid tag team that work well together and rarely have bad matches. This was a pretty good match and more competitive than you’d expect. The only thing not to like about this was Hernandez refusing to catch a dive.

– We go around the ring with Eli Drake. Drake jokes about appearing on the show 300 times. He also looks back on the Broken Hardy stuff and a parody they did last year and how odd and fun it was. Drake. Loves drinking tequila and water, but admits he’s cheap and doesn’t drink top shelf stuff. He loves drinking in Vegas because the spots he hits tend to over pour. He’s still close with his buddies from high school. He decided to stay with Impact because while he had other offers, he liked the Impact deal, and where he lives. He also says he didn’t “want to work out in a warehouse 5 days a week,” which means NXT. He also feels the people in Impact get him and is happy there.

Champion Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Roode : The match is very good, they cut out a lot of hit they didn’t need and kept a really good pace. This was also the match that Bobby Roode was supposed to win and become champion, but Hulk Hogan didn’t think, “he was the guy, brother.” While Roode didn’t get the big crowning moment on the biggest show of the year, it did lead to a really fun series of events that lasted the entire year. James Storm beat Angle for the title days later, and then days after that, Roode beat Storm, turning heel and enjoying a long title run. The former Beer Money lads kept feuding, Roode dominated, and then Austin Aries created option C, cashed in the X Division title and beat Roode for the world title. Thinks then came full circle at Bound for Glory 2012 when Storm finally defeated Roode in a street fight. The fallout from the match is vastly more interesting than he actual match presented, which is very good. Champion Kurt Angle defeated Bobby Roode @ 14:15 via pin [***½]

Killer Kross vs. Tommy Dreamer : Moose is out with Kross. Kross attacks, but Dreamer hits a running cross body and arm drag. They work to the floor, Dreamer lays in chops and elbows. Kross cuts him off and crotches him on the barricade. He follows with strikes, and takes the ref, allowing Moose to attack. Kross then takes the heat, working the back of Dreamer and repeatedly whips Dreamer to the buckles. Dreamer fights back, but Kross hits a T-Bone suplex to stop that. Kross follows with a short-armed clothesline, and then grounds things with a cravat. Dreamer tries to escape, but Kross hits a slam. Kross heads up top, Dreamer crotches him and follows with a superplex. They trade strikes, Dreamer firs up and they keep trading. Dreamer hits the cutter, Moose distracts him, and Dreamer fights of the choke with a low blow. Moose in, Dreamer takes him out and covers Kross for 2. Dreamer fights off the Saito by biting Kross, but Kross fights him off and hits it anyway. Kross hits another and the ref checks on him and stops it. Killer Kross defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 7:05 via referee stoppage [**½] I really like the ref stoppage here; it keeps Dreamer as the never say die babyface, but also plays well with Kross. The match was solid, but Dreamer maybe got a bit too much in. With Aries “gone,” Moose and Kross should dominate a guy like Dreamer more easily, but the beat down played well.

