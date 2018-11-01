Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KM & Fallah Bahh defeated Tyson Dux & Tarik @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– From Turning Point 2008: Champion Sting defeated AJ Styles @ 15:00 via pin [***]

– From Impact Wrestling 10.25.18: Champion Johnny Impact defeated Fenix @ 14:20 via pin [****]

KM & Fallah Bahh vs. Tyson Dux & Tarik : This was taped before KM & Bahh had their matching gear. Dux and KM to begin, KM takes control and Bahh tags in, and hits the Samoan drop. The leg drop follows for 2. Dux trips up Bahh and Tarik follows with an elbow drop. Bahh fights off Dux, Tarik in and they work double teams. Dux lays in chops, Tarik tags in and he and Dux look for double teams, but no, no, no as Bahh hits the running cross body. Tag to KM and he runs wild and hits the slingshot splash to both and covers for 2. It breaks down, KM & Bahh sandwich their opponents and we get multiple steamrollers. Bahh hits a splash and KM hits project Ciampa for the win. KM & Fallah Bahh defeated Tyson Dux & Tarik @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun little match as the oddball team of KM & Fallah Bahh continue to deliver entertaining outings.

– We go around the ring with WrestlePro’s Pat Buck, who helped with the Bound for Glory event in New York. He hypes WrestlePro and his training school with Curt Hawkins. He praises MJF as one of their best students to succeed so far. He loves being a trainer and giving back. They used his ring for BFG and the TV tapings. They discuss the concrete jungle match from the show and dealing with the commission to put on the match. He did a dry runoff the match at his school to show it could work and it was approved. He praises the guys for doing the crazy match and was nervous the whole time. He still loves wrestling but gets great pleasure in promoting and teaching.

AJ Styles vs. Sting : They circle to begin, lock up and to the corner they go and AJ with the clean break. Lock up, a waistlock by AJ and to the corner they go again, and AJ with the clean break again. AJ now works the arm, hammerlock follows and Sting reverses but AJ counters that. Sting snap mares AJ down, but AJ is up and goes back to the arm. Sting with the snap mare, but AJ back to the arm again. Wrist lock now by AJ, works Sting down to a knee and as Sting escapes, AJ back to the arm hold. Sting with rights, elbows and chops. AJ goes for the dropkick combo, Sting grabs the ropes and AJ crashes to he mat. Face plant by Sting, he celebrates, but then AJ gets a dropkick to take Sting down. Sting goes to the floor, rethinks the plan, and then AJ follows. Sting back in and AJ waits a bit, back in and slams Sting down. Off the ropes and the knee drop connects as AJ covers for 2. Chops by AJ, slams Sting to the corner but Sting press slams AJ and TOSSES HIM TO THE FLOOR! Sting follows now, slams AJ to the barricade and then rolls AJ back in the ring. Sting stomps on the hands of AJ, but AJ fires back, Sting off the ropes and a side back breaker by AJ. Sting counters a hip toss try, abdominal stretch by Sting and elbows to the ribs of AJ by Sting. AJ tries to elbow at the knee to escape, hip tosses Sting but Sting gets the stun gun on AJ. AJ is holding the ribs, shoulder rams in the corner by Sting and then a kick to the gut. Irish whip by Sting and then tosses AJ to the other corner right after and AJ is down. Sting now gets the bear hug on AJ, AJ escapes but Sting goes back to the abdominal stretch. AJ escapes, rights to Sting, they trade and a boot by Sting…Enziguri by AJ and BOTH men are down. AJ uses the ropes to get up, clotheslines to Sting, backdrop suplex by AJ. AJ then to the corner, tossed over, to the apron and then follows with the Superman forearm! 1…2…NO! Snap suplex by AJ and a cover for 2. Sting scoops the legs, AJ kicks him away, AJ misses the corner splash and Sting gets the scorpion death drop. 1…2…NO! Sting up top…MISSES the cross body! Boot by AJ, Styles Clash try, Sting kicks out and then elbows AJ. Stinger splash on AJ! Sting for another…and connects. AJ falls to the mat, sets AJ for a third…and gets it. Sting sets AJ up top…he follows and looks for the superplex, AJ fights out and gets the sunset flip powerbomb! Sting’s head bounced off of the mat there, which had to suck. AJ lays the boots to Sting, goes up top…SPIRAL TAP CONNECTS! AJ then says one more time and goes back up top! Angle and Booker T are out, AJ takes them out and MISSES the PELE, side roll by Sting and he pins AJ! Champion Sting defeated AJ Styles @ 15:00 via pin [***] Sting completes the Main Event Mafia sweep in a match with great crowd heat, and both guys working hard. Overall there was good drama here, and basically they needed to have Sting go over to not only complete the sweep, but to get the MEM over as the mega-heels that they are supposed to be. It was good, but nowhere near the high-quality match they’d have at BGFG 2009.

Impact World Title Match: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Fenix : They start off playfully and then lock up, working into counters, and then pick up the pace, Impact hits a head kick and they work into a stand off. They lock up, Impact looks to ground the action but Fenix counters and they work into another stand off. They trade chops and strikes, they tease flying attacks, Fenix hits an enziguri and Fenix hits a running springboard high cross or 2. Impact cuts him off wit ha Russian leg sweep, and follows with a disaster kick. Post break and Fenix gets a cradle for 2 but Impact transitions into the crossface. Fenix fights to his feet and hits a jawbreaker. They work up top and Fenix hits the SUPER RANA for a good near fall. Impact to the floor and Fenix fires up and Impact cuts off the dive with a standing Spanish fly for 2. Impact takes Fenix to the corner, follow with strikes but Fenix lays in chops and follows with a bridging German for 2. Impact hits the dropkick, running knee and standing shooting star press for 2. Impact heads up top and rolls through on the elbow, but then hits moonlight drive and that gets 2. Fenix fires back with kicks and hits the springboard head butt and heads up top and hits another and that gets 2. Fenix follows with a rolling elbow, chops, and takes impact up top. Impact fires back with kicks and a Fenix counters the tornado DDT and hits a leaping spin kick. Takes impact up top, but Impact counters the muscle buster with a tornado DDT and starship pain finishes Fenix. Champion Johnny Impact defeated Fenix @ 14:20 via pin [****] While it lacked in terms of drama and Fenix having a real chance of winning, this was a great main event that was a ton of fun and filled with some spectacular athleticism and establishing Impact as a strong babyface champion that will defend against anyone.

