Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rich Swann defeated Hawk @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– From TNA Turning Point 2009: Kurt Angle defeated Desmond Wolfe @ 16:25 via submission [****½]

– From Impact Wrestling 10.29.19: Naomichi Marufuji defeated Josh Alexander @ 9:10 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Rich Swann vs. Hawk : recently worked the specials in Oklahoma. Hawk charges and attacks at the bell, grounding the action and follows with strikes until Swann picks up the pace and hits a dropkick. He lays in corner-mounted punches, chops and then runs into boots from Hawk. Hawk lays the boots to Swann and grounds things until Swann fires up and follows with strikes until Hawk cuts him off with chops. Swann counters back with kicks, a rolling clothesline and jabs. A flurry of strikes and kicks follow, and then hits a dive. The top rope elbow drop follows for 2. Rollin thunder is cut off with the knees and cradle for 2. An inverted Samoan drop follows that for 2. Hawk up top, but Swann slams him to the mat and the Phoenix splash finishes it. Rich Swann defeated Hawk @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match with Swann shining as usual.

– We go around the ring with Josh Mathews interviewing Chris Sabin. Josh puts over Sabin and Sabin is working as a producer for Impact for the Canadian tapings. He loves it because it’s a new challenge for him. He worked TNA/Impact for 11-years, and loved working the luchas early on. He trained with D’Amore, and loves to spend time in the outdoors and is a gamer. Sabin also loves Detroit sports. He’s asked about a potential in ring return and says hopefully in a few months following knee surgery.

Kurt Angle vs. Desmond Wolfe : It was announced just prior to TNA Turning Point 2009 that Hulk Hogan had joined the company, and along with him came Eric Bischoff. There was a lot of hope around this time, as people thought that Hogan’s name value and Bischoff’s connections and knowledge of brand building would take TNA to that next level. And then Turning Point 2009 delivered a great show and the hope grew higher, but little did we know that the Hogan/Bischoff regime would end up crippling the company for years. But lets talk about this excellent fucking piece of business. I loved this match, it was filled with mart counters, great technical wrestling and tremendous pacing. I also loved that Angle switched up his offence when he realized Wolfe had him scouted so well, something Angle couldn’t do years later when he relied on spamming Germans and ankle locks because he was so beaten down. The only negative to this match is that Angle kept using that Ankle lock crutch, but then again, considering the finish, you could even suggest he was baiting Wolfe in with it before switching to a different submission hold. Even if you’d scouted Angle you wouldn’t expect what he did here (suckering in Nigel with the ankle lock and transitioning to a triangle choke for the win), which is why this match was way better than a normal Angle match during this time. It had tremendous psychology, a motivated Angle when he could still rip it up and Nigel having one of his last classics. Kurt Angle defeated Desmond Wolfe @ 16:25 via submission [****½]

Naomichi Marufuji vs. Josh Alexander : Page is at ringside. They lock up, working to the ropes and Marufuji follows with a flurry of kicks, they work into counters and end in a standoff. They trade near falls, and Josh follows with chops. Marufuji fires back and Josh follows with strikes. He avoids the dropkick and hits a knee strike for 2. Josh follows with strikes, a clothesline but Marufuji counters back into a dropkick. He follows with chops, an elbow, and then a running double stomp and hook kick for 2. Marufuji follows with kicks, Josh firs back and hits the Finlay roll and flying knee drop off the ropes for 2. Josh follows with a back breaker for 2. He stomps away at Marufuji, Marufuji follows with kicks and a corner dropkick. They trade now, Marufuji lays in chops and Josh fires back but eats hook kicks. Three second around the world follows for 2. Marufuji counters the tiger driver, follows with kicks and covers for 2. Marufuji kicks at the knee, and sliced bread finishes Josh. Naomichi Marufuji defeated Josh Alexander @ 9:10 via pin [***¼] I love that Alexander got the chance to get a singles match with Marufuji. They had a good and fun match to kick off the show.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 65. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review week 6 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. The show is approximately 96-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Review 11.06.19: 10:55

* NXT Review 11.06.19: 33:50

* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:00

* AEW Full Gear Preview: 1:01:00 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.