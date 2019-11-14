Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dez and Wentz defeated Rohit Raju and Raj Singh @ 5:10 via pin [**]

– From TNA Turning Point 2010: The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Team 3D @ 17:00 via pin [****]

– From Impact Wrestling 11.05.19: Moose defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Raj Singh : Gama is at ringside. Raj and Dez begin with Dez hitting a dropkick, and then Wentz joining in for double teams and a running shooting star press for 2. Raju in and they cut of Dez as Raju hits the running knee strike. He follows with rights Raj tags in and hits a front suplex and then an ushigoroshi for 2. Dez fires back, hits an enziguri and tags in Wentz. He follows with a head scissors, knee strike and German for 2. Dez tags in and DHS cut of Dez with double teams and cover for 2. Wentz fires back with a knee strike and double teams follow for 2. The push-sault connects, Gama takes the ref and Dez hits a dive as Wentz gets the cradle for the win. Dez and Wentz defeated Rohit Raju and Raj Singh @ 5:10 via pin [**] It was ok because the Rascalz are great, but it had no heat and the DHS are still useless; thanks for nothing Sony Six.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Joey Ryan. Ryan is happy to be back with Impact and feels it’s a great environment. He feels he disappoints fans when they meet him because the real him is really introverted. He grew up watching wrestling and was a big fan during the boom in the 90s, went to college and did backyard stuff and eventually went to wrestling school. He likes being his own boss so to speak and loves learning other aspects of the business and promoting. One thing people may not know is that he loves baseball, and loves the Angels and attends about 30 games a year.

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Team 3D : Shelley and Devon to begin the match, they shake and here we go. Lock up, to the corner, and a clean break. Lock up, Shelley works the arm, reversal, headlock takedown by Devon. Head scissors by Shelley, an escape by Devon, and they stand off. GRAPPLING! Go behind, Shelley works the arm, headlock by Devon, off the ropes and a shoulder block by Devon. Off the ropes and a counter and kicks by Shelley. Devon counters, suplex try countered and Devon misses the corner charge. Shelley then misses the enziguri, and they stand off. Shelley with the basement dropkick, Sabin tags in, they go for skull and bones, escape and a double clothesline by Devon. 3D try on Sabin, and he bails. Ray is in now, they lock up, to the corner, Ray works the arm, Sabin with a roll out and counters, Ray grabs the leg and Sabin with forearms. Slingshots in with the cross body for 2. Off the ropes and a bog boot by Ray. Tag to Devon, side slam, leg drop combo and a cover for 2. Blind tag to Shelley, drop toehold, elbow drop from Sabin, face hold and into the dropkick goes Sabin. Shelley covers for 2. Shelley up top, MISSES the double stomp, tag to Ray, and then goes after the leg of Shelley. Locks it up with his legs, rights and elbows follow as he keeps it locked up. Ray breaks, slams the knee to the mat, but then misses he splash. Tag to Sabin, corner attacks on Ray from the Guns. They light him up and then a dropkick to Devon, takes him to the floor. SUICIDE DIVE onto Devon! But then Sabin MISSES the slingshot splash onto Ray. Ray sets, and misses the splash and collides into the steel post. Ray is busted open and Sabin tosses him into the ring. Shelley works the arm, and then tags Sabin. Rights by Sabin follow, knee drop as well and the he tears away at the cut of Ray. Kicks follow, tag to Shelley, and rights from him take Ray to the mat. Knee drops follow, Shelley pulls him to the corner, tags in Sabin and he lays the boots to Ray. Ray battles back to the 2nd rope, Sabin up…BUBBA BOMB~! BOTH men are down, Ray covers for a close 2. Shelley tags in, stops the tag to Devon, and kicks away on Ray. Ray calls him on, kicks by Shelley, chops by Ray. Kicks and Shelley calls on Ray, and chops from Ray. Ray catches the kick, tosses him down, but Shelley with the enziguri. Shelley off he ropes and a cutter by Ray! BOTH men are down again, Ray looks for a tag, dives and gets it. Sabin in, Devon on fire as he cleans house. Off the ropes and a flying shoulder block by Devon. Side slam gets 2. To the corner, boot by Sabin, charges, powerslam by Devon for 2. neck breaker by Devon for 2 as Shelley makes the save. Eye poke by Shelley, corner attacks again, but Devon catches Sabin and slams him onto Shelley! Devon up top, HEAD BUTT connects, but Shelley makes the save. Ray is back on the apron, off the ropes and Ray blind tags in, levels the guns and then the reverse 3D on Sabin gets 2. Slam on Shelley, Devon up top, WAZZZZZ UUUUUUUUUUUP? Head butt to the balls connects! DEVON! GET THE TABLES! Devon goes for the tables, crowd loving this thus far, Ray sets it up, Devon grabs Sabin, he has it in the corner, they whip Sabin, back flips off the table and Ray RUNS into the table! DOUBLE SUPERKICK on Devon! 1…2…NO! SKULL AND BONES on Devon! 1…2…NO! The Guns are not happy! Shelley smiles, grabs Devon, sliced bread countered and Devon battles back, Sabin accidentally kicks Shelley in the face, 3D! 1…2…NO! 3D doesn’t believe it! They argue with the ref, and Ray is back to the corner, Devon tags him back in, Sabin with the DDT on Devon, SUPERKICK by Shelley, SKULL AND BONES on Ray! 1…2…3! The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Team 3D @ 17:00 via pin [****] This was a great tag team match, with the Guns delivering as always and Team 3D going out of their way to make the champions look good; it resulted in one of their best matches in TNA.

Moose vs. Willie Mack : They lock up and Moose hits a shoulder tackle. Mack battles back and hits a head scissors and RANA. Moose powders and then cuts off a dive. Mack dumps him and sorta hits a tope, coming up a bit short. Back in and Mack follows with corner clotheslines, but Moose cuts him off with dropkicks. He chokes out Mack, follows with strikes and covers for 2. He then whips Mack to the buckles and does it again. Mack counters back, but Moose hits go to hell for 2. He talks some shit, follows with slaps and strikes. Mack fires up and lays in chops. They trade and Moose pokes the eyes. Mack then hits a stunner, and huge lariat. The Samoan drop and moonsault follows for 2. Mack heads up top and Moose pops up and crotches him. He follows him up and the superplex connects. Moose kips up and so does Mack. They trade, but Moose hits the stun gun and spear for the win. Moose defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was a good match with the right winner considering the recent effort behind Moose.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long.

* Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.