Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.10.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Desmond Xavier defeated Phil Atlas @ 4:35 via pin [**½]

– From Turning Point 2011: Champion Bobby Roode defeated AJ Styles @ 20:00 via pin [***¼]

– From Impact Wrestling 11.08.18: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross @ 12:20 via pin [**½]

Desmond Xavier vs. Phil Atlas : Nice to see Impact remembers that they have Xavier under contract. They shake hands and Atlas attacks with strikes and kicks. Xavier quickly fires back, laying in chops but Atlas cuts him of with a senton. Atlas wipes his nose on Xavier, Xavier lays in kicks and follows with a dropkick. Atlas then dropkicks Xavier to the floor. Back to the apron and back in and Xavier lays in strikes. Xavier follows with chops and a grounded dropkick. Atlas powders and Xavier follows him out with a dropkick and then a tope. Back in and Xavier heads up top and Atlas rolls away so Xavier drops down and talks. Xavier follows with an enziguri, 619, and then pops up top and the spiral tap finishes Atlas. Desmond Xavier defeated Phil Atlas @ 4:35 via pin [**½] They weren’t given much time, but it was solid and the right guy won.

– We go around the ring with Willie Mack. Willie loved teaming with Swann at BFG, and says wrestling changed their lives. They touch on his time with Lucha Underground, and how the companies have worked together this year. He hopes that they can do it again. Willie likes to chill and play video games in his down time. Willie loves pets as he has three cats, a dog a bearded dragon, three turtles, and a gerbil. He lives in Vegas these days, and they talk about Willie working the Vegas tapings. He’s had a blast in Impact and hopes the fans have enjoyed him so far. He digs tag team wrestling, but loves shining in singles action. He says Rich Swann is his homie, and they may go after the tag titles.

Champion Bobby Roode vs. AJ Styles : Roode quickly backs off to the apron, not wanting any part of AJ so soon. They lock up, battle around and break. Roode to the apron. once again Lock up, to the corner, and rights by AJ, and Roode bails to the floor. Roode back in, they trade rights and a headlock by Roode. Counters and a dropkick by AJ, who is looking good on the bum ankle. AJ in control, suplex follows and then slams Roode to the corner. Chops by AJ, and then slams Roode to another corner. Elbows by AJ, and a slam follows and a knee drop follows for 2. Counters and rights and chops by AJ. Roode battles back with the clothesline, and then rights to AJ in the corner. Chops by Roode follow, and then the Hennig neck flip connects. Roode charges at AJ, who moves and Roode flies to the floor. AJ then flies to the floor and wipes out Roode with the forearm smash. AJ drops Roode throat first onto the barricade, and then follows with rights. Back into the ring we go and Roode catches AJ on the way in. Basement dropkick sends AJ back to the floor. Roode slams AJ to the apron, rolls him back in and covers for 2. AJ battles back, boot to Roode and AJ to the 2nd rope and leaps, caught and Roode catapults him into the corner. Flapjack by Roode, and that gets 2. Roode works a seated bear hug, grounding AJ. Front facelock by Roode, then clubbing shots to the back of AJ. Boot to the face by Roode, to the second rope he goes and AJ stops that. AJ up with him and tries a superplex, Roode shoves him off but AJ leaps up top and gets the superplex! Nice. Rights by AJ, off the ropes and a backdrop to Roode. Clotheslines follow for AJ, DVD into a neck breaker by AJ gets 2. Torture rack by AJ, countered and roll up try, stopped, AJ muffs a springboard. Cross body by AJ, countered and Roode covers for 2. Off the ropes and a spinebuster by Roode gets 2. Perfect plex countered by AJ into a backdrop suplex. AJ to the apron, SPRINGBOARD 450 MISSES for AJ. AJ counters and looks for the clash, Roode escapes into the crossface. He has AJ center ring, Roode cranks the hold, AJ slips out and rolls into the clash try but then slams Roode down. To the corner, AJ backs off and charges, to the apron and springs in with the superman forearm for 2. Roode holds the ropes, and low blows AJ and the ref with the mule kick. Roode covers for 2. he argues with the ref, AJ trolls Roode up and gets 2. Enziguri by AJ, they trade rights and AJ levels Roode with a right. AJ up, Roode begs off and AJ flips him the bird and attacks. Forearms by AJ, chops as well. Crotches Roode on the top, and he falls to the floor. AJ charges and MISSES the dive as Roode sidesteps him. That had to suck. Roode back in the ring, AJ back in and Roode catches him and gets the perfect plex and gets 2. Roode is pissed. Roode has AJ, AJ counters and hits the PELE! Clash try by AJ, but Roode counters, gets the tights and rolls up AJ for the win. Champion Bobby Roode defeated AJ Styles @ 20:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, that had a flat finish and didn’t hit the highs of the highs of a great Styles match.

Impact World Title Match: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross : Moose is out with Kross. Impact takes Kross down and looks for an arm bar. Kross makes the ropes and starts to overpower Impact. They battle up top, Impact fights him off and Moose distracts Impact. The ref boots Moose to the back. back in and they trade strikes until Kross knocks Impact to the floor. back in and Kross starts attacking the knee, grounding Impact. Impact picks up the pace; Kross cuts him off, and hits a suplex to counter the tornado DDT. Impact gets a cradle for 2 and follows wit a running knee strike. Impact now hits a piledriver and that gets 2. Impact maintains control, keeping Kross grounded now and they brawl to the ramp. Kross lays in strikes, and follows with a crucifix bomb into the ring. He now locks on a liontamer, but Impact makes the ropes. Impact gets a cradle for 2. Kross to the apron, Impact stuns him off the ropes and hits the disaster kick. Impact hangs Kross off the apron and follows with a double stomp to the floor. Back in, Impact up top and does the countdown and it connects sloppily for 2. I hate that move, it either doesn’t work or looks like shit. Kross is down, Impact tries to pick him up but Kross plays dead and hits a gut wrench powerbomb. He looks for a choke, Impact counters out and lays in kicks, hits A RANA and starship pain for the win. Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross @ 12:20 via pin [**½] In the end, Kross was a disappointing challenger of the month, as the match was solid, but completely unspectacular. There were some flow issues and awkward spots, and absolutely no drama in Kross winning.

