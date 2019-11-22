Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TJP defeated Tyler Tirva @ 7:50 via pin [**½]

– From TNA Turning Point 2011: Champion Bobby Roode defeated AJ Styles @ 19:40 via pin [***¼]

– From Impact Wrestling 11.12.19: Daga defeated Jake Crist @ 11:30 via pin [***]

TJP vs. Tyler Tirva : Fallah Bahh is at ringside. Tuirva overpowers early on, they work into some counters as TJP outwrestles him and follows with a dropkick. He follows with a head scissors and grounds the action. Tirva battle back and dumps TJP. Back in and he follows with strikes, whips TJP to he buckles and hits a spear for 2. Tirva follows with strikes, working over TJP in the corner and then grounding the action. TJP counters out, but gets caught with a DVD for 2. He grounds things again, TJP counters out follows with kicks and a springboard forearm. The wrecking ball dropkick and high cross gets 2. Tirva battles back, and hits a Vader bomb for 2. He misses a dropkick, spin kick by TJP and the tornado DDT and detonation kick finishes it. TJP defeated Tyler Tirva @ 7:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match and Tirva was given a lot in a chance to impress, but I felt that he came off as a bit too robotic at times, but not bad.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Gail Kim. Gail talks about working with the knockouts behind the scenes and loves her post wrestling career and has closure. She talks about her final match with Tessa and says it was her last match. She puts over Tessa big and says she couldn’t have asked for a better last match. She’s almost 43 now and really happy right now. Gail loves still being in the business and traveling with her husband to see the world. She feels life for her is perfect right now.

Champion Bobby Roode vs. AJ Styles : Roode quickly backs off to the apron, not wanting any part of AJ so soon. They lock up, battle around and break. Roode to the apron. once again Lock up, to the corner, and rights by AJ, and Roode bails to the floor. Roode back in, they trade rights and a headlock by Roode. Counters and a dropkick by AJ, who is looking good on the bum ankle. AJ in control, suplex follows and then slams Roode to the corner. Chops by AJ, and then slams Roode to another corner. Elbows by AJ, and a slam follows and a knee drop follows for 2. Counters and rights and chops by AJ. Roode battles back with the clothesline, and then rights to AJ in the corner. Chops by Roode follow, and then the Hennig neck flip connects. Roode charges at AJ, who moves and Roode flies to the floor. AJ then flies to the floor and wipes out Roode with the forearm smash. AJ drops Roode throat first onto the barricade, and then follows with rights. Back into the ring we go and Roode catches AJ on the way in. Basement dropkick sends AJ back to the floor. Roode slams AJ to the apron, rolls him back in and covers for 2. AJ battles back, boot to Roode and AJ to the 2nd rope and leaps, caught and Roode catapults him into the corner. Flapjack by Roode, and that gets 2. Roode works a seated bear hug, grounding AJ. Front facelock by Roode, then clubbing shots to the back of AJ. Boot to the face by Roode, to the second rope he goes and AJ stops that. AJ up with him and tries a superplex, Roode shoves him off but AJ leaps up top and gets the superplex! Nice. Rights by AJ, off the ropes and a backdrop to Roode. Clotheslines follow for AJ, DVD into a neck breaker by AJ gets 2. Torture rack by AJ, countered and roll up try, stopped, AJ muffs a springboard. Cross body by AJ, countered and Roode covers for 2. Off the ropes and a spinebuster by Roode gets 2. Perfect plex countered by AJ into a backdrop suplex. AJ to the apron, SPRINGBOARD 450 MISSES for AJ. AJ counters and looks for the clash, Roode escapes into the crossface. He has AJ center ring, Roode cranks the hold, AJ slips out and rolls into the clash try but then slams Roode down. To the corner, AJ backs off and charges, to the apron and springs in with the superman forearm for 2. Roode holds the ropes, and low blows AJ and the ref with the mule kick. Roode covers for 2. he argues with the ref, AJ trolls Roode up and gets 2. Enziguri by AJ, they trade rights and AJ levels Roode with a right. AJ up, Roode begs off and AJ flips him the bird and attacks. Forearms by AJ, chops as well. Crotches Roode on the top, and he falls to the floor. AJ charges and MISSES the dive as Roode sidesteps him. That had to suck. Roode back in the ring, AJ back in and Roode catches him and gets the perfectplex and gets 2. Roode is pissed. Roode has AJ, AJ counters and hits the PELE! Clash try by AJ, but Roode counters, gets the tights and rolls up AJ for the win. Champion Bobby Roode defeated AJ Styles @ 19:40 via pin [***¼] The match was good, and effective for Roode’s title run, but the crowd wasn’t as into it as you would have expected and there were some wacky and awkward spot that the two usually don’t have, which also held it back.

Daga vs. Jake Crist : They lock up and Daga hits a shoulder tackle, they work into counters and end in a standoff. Daga follows with a RANA & superkick as the step up tornillo follows. Back in and Crist cuts him off and dragon screws the leg. Crist follows with a suicide DDT and overhead suplex. Post break and Crist covers for 2. He grounds the action, Daga fires up and they trade chops until Daga cradles him for 2. Crist cuts him off and follows with a modified Muta lock. Daga fights out and Crist then chokes him out in the ropes. He rakes the eyes and Daga counters back, hits clotheslines and follows with a backbreaker and DDT for 2. Crist fires back, hits the DVD and then Daga counters back into a DVD of his own. Daga follows with a German, half and half suplex and covers for 2. Crist counters back with a powerslam to the buckles, and then follows with a flurry of kicks and covers for 2. Crist heads up top and Daga cuts him off, follows him up and they trade until Daga hits the avalanche RANA for 2. The butterfly piledriver finishes it. Daga defeated Jake Crist @ 11:30 via pin [***] Good match with the right winner ahead of next week.

