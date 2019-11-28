Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.23.19

– Taya defeated Lacey Ryan @ 5:47 via pin [**½]

– From TNA Turning Point 2012: James Storm defeated Bobby Roode & AJ Styles @ 17:00 via pin [***¾]

– From Impact Wrestling 11.19.19: The Rascalz defeated The Deaners, Reno Scum, & Desi Hit Squad @ 8:45 via pin [**¾]

Taya vs. Lacey Ryan : Ryan attacks with strikes, taking early control until she missed a springboard high cross. Taya then choked her out and laid the boots to her. She followed with clotheslines, an ass attack and then the double knees for 2. She maintained the heat, grounding the action and generally looking pissed off. Taya chokes her out, but Ryan fires back with strikes, a superkick, clotheslines and a dropkick. The knee strike follows and she then misses the slingshot elbow drop. Taya hits the curb stomp and the road to Valhalla finishes it. Taya defeated Lacey Ryan @ 5:47 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid XPOSION match, with Evans showing good potential to the point I’d like to see her used again.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Josh Mathews. Josh loves to spent time with his kid, living the dad life. His daughter comes to events and sees what her parents do for a living. He’s an avid golfer. He loves meeting the Impact fans, and is excited for the upcoming events in December and January. He loves watching Rayne (of course) as well as Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan. Behind the scenes, he really works in every department and enjoys his job. In the future, he wants to do a comic book and a wrestling app.

Bobby Roode vs. AJ Styles vs. James Storm : AJ nails Roode and drops him, and Roode rolls to the floor. Storm and AJ now go at it, counters and reversals in the chain wrestling to begin. Storm counters a dropkick, Roode pulls him to the floor and they brawl. Big dive to the floor by AJ wipes out both guys. AJ and Roode back into the ring, clotheslines by AJ follow as well as a side back breaker. Snap mare and kicks to the back by AJ. A slam follows and then the high knee drop by AJ connects for 2. Storm back in with rights to AJ, and then AJ is sent to the floor. Storm works over Roode, Storm looks to AJ, who then stun guns him off the ropes. Corner splash by AJ onto Roode. A backdrop follows, and then misses a corner splash and AJ flies to the floor. Commentary is selling that AJ may be injured and that us looks off his game. Roode and Storm in and they start to brawl, trading rights and chops. Forearm off the ropes by Storm, neck breaker follows and Storm covers for 2. AJ flies in and nails Storm with a flying dropkick. AJ sends Roode to the floor, and works leg kicks on Storm. AJ works the leg of Storm, and then locks in the figure four leg lock. AJ breaks, sends Roode back to the floor and then hits the Flair style knee breaker on Storm. Indian death lock by AJ on Storm, with the full bridge into the chinlock. Storm escapes, AJ looks for the lock again, kicked off and into Roode, Storm rolls up AJ for 2. AJ now fights back, looks for the clash by Storm gets the Alabama slam for 2. Storm looks for the whirly bird, Roode breaks it up and DDTs Storm and covers him for 2. Roode lays the boots to AJ in the corner and then attacks Storm. Roode chokes out AJ, then shoots Storm off the ropes and hits the back elbow. Roode keeps attacking both AJ and Storm to keep them down, and then tosses AJ to the floor. Roode then slams AJ into the steps, and AJ is favoring the knee on the floor. Storm slams Roode to the corner, lung blower follows. Storm looks for the superkick, AJ up and flies in with the forearm and covers Storm for 2. Roode back to his feet, rakes the eyes of AJ, and then chokes out Storm. To the corner Roode takes AJ, who fights back with rights. Boot by AJ to Roode, and Roode counters the tornado DDT. Storm and Roode grab AJ, and then they double suplex him! Wait for it…nope, neck breaker by Storm before they can do the old celebration and Storm covers for 2. Roode to the second rope, rights by Storm stops that. AJ charges, Storm tosses him into a RANA on Roode! Asai DDT by AJ onto Storm and a cover gets a close 2! AJ charges Roode, who hits the elbow. Block buster by Roode onto Storm gets another close 2. PELE by AJ onto Roode! AJ then clotheslines himself and Storm to the floor. AJ is up, to the apron and MISSES the springboard 450! SPEAR by Roode on AJ, and he covers for 2. Roode into the crossface, AJ counters and runs into a sweet urinage for 2. Spinebuster by Roode, and he sets for the perfect plex, Storm in and gets the back cracker onto Roode. SUPERKICK to AJ, and Storm covers AJ and wins! James Storm defeated Bobby Roode & AJ Styles @ 17:00 via pin [***¾] This was really good, featuring three guys that for many defined TNA and that were friends and worked together a lot. The action was very good, it all clicked and it was a tremendously fun throwback match.

The Rascalz vs. The Deaners vs. Reno Scum vs. Desi Hit Squad : Adam and Wentz begin, locking up and working into counters as Wentz takes control. He tags in Dez and double teams follow for 2. Dez follows with strikes, but Adam cuts him off and Scum follows with double teams for 2. Pity city follows on Dez, he fires back but Adam cuts him off. Cody tags in and he and Jake follow with double teams until Raj makes the save. Raju tags in and they double team Cody. Raj hits ushigoroshi and covers for 2. Cody fights back and tags in Jake. He runs wild and hits a sitout powerbomb for 2 as it completely breaks down. They brawl, the Deaners clear the ring and Cody hits a suicide dive onto the pile. Jake hurls Adam over the top onto the pile on the floor. Jake follows with a tope onto the pile. Raju eats a superkick, and Wentz dives off of his back. Dez follows with a Sasuke special, and back in, Dez works over Jake, gets cut off and DHS follows with double teams until Jake dumps Raj, and the Deaner DT follows. Adam cuts them off and Luster his the spinebuster and the Rascalz make the save. They dump Luster, follow with double superkicks and the push-sault finishes it. The Rascalz defeated The Deaners, Reno Scum & Desi Hit Squad @ 8:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, it started slowly but picked up nicely down the stretch with the right team winning.

